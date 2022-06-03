5 of the Most Attractive and Likeable Kinds of People

Despite the appearance that charismatic people are endowed with a gift for making others like them, the truth is that like any other skill, likability can be learned and honed.

Too many people fall prey to the erroneous assumption that being likeable is the result of innate, inborn characteristics that can never be taught and that can only be found in a privileged few: the attractive, the good-looking, and the very brilliant. It’s not hard to believe the myth that this is the case.

But in truth, being pleasant is something you can control, and it’s a question of how emotionally intelligent you are. Hence, the ability to be liked has nothing to do with other innate attributes like gregariousness, intelligence, or attractiveness.

Even if you don’t gain more money or fame, being highly likeable means that you’ll have an easier time interacting and cooperating with the people you find yourself around.

So, based on my experience and that of others around me, here are a handful of things highly likable people do that contribute to their magnetic personalities:

1. They courageously show their vulnerability

When partners avoid expressing their feelings instead of dealing with them head-on they end up sabotaging their relationships.

However, this does not imply that you should “overshare.” In other words, it means being able to express what you see as challenges and potential solutions without tailoring your words to make them appear in a specific way to you.

Most people are afraid to express their emotions because they are afraid of being labeled as weak, dramatic, or some other label if others react negatively to what they have to say about their feelings.

However, there is another, more mature way to demonstrate vulnerability: being hurt.

Instead of arguing with a loved one, let them hurt you and express your pain openly. This is far more effective than fighting.

This means that when someone is emotionally exposed, there is a degree of risk. Those who are open and willing to love and be loved are said to be extremely likable because of their willingness to accept the emotional risk that comes with it.

Individuals who are regarded as being particularly likable are those who:

Take risks that may result in rejection

Disclose personal information that you normally keep private and disclosing your mistakes

Embark on a journey of self-discovery.

…

2. They bravely accept their mistakes

Acknowledging and accepting one’s own mistakes, as well as learning from them, is a quality that distinguishes the most likable people in the world.

However, most people make mistakes and then try to pretend that they didn’t happen. Credibility, relationships, trust, and integrity are often harmed as a result of people’s attempts to rationalize or hide their mistakes.

Because let’s face it, we are all fallible and prone to making mistakes that cause harm to others, undermine their faith in us, and wreak havoc.

When we hurt someone else, it’s not normal or even human to run away from apologizing in a way that shows real regret and remorse and promising to learn from our mistakes. That’s what’s strange and even cruel.

Truth be told, admitting your mistake is the first step toward self-actualization and self-improvement.

This will not only appear as a sign of intelligence but will also allow you to save your relationship.

One of the most attractive qualities in a person is their willingness to face the possibility of making a mistake and deal with the consequences head-on.

Since admitting your mistakes is a sign of maturity and reliability in the eyes of your peers, you should do so if you want to appear more likable.

…

3. They genuinely try to understand others without judging

We all make snap judgments and categorize things at first glance. However, none of us can boast that we enjoy being judged either.

Despite this, many people are unable to let go of the tendency to use their own experiences to unfairly judge those of others.

And the reality is that you don’t have any right whatsoever to judge what you aren’t going through yourself. Because no two people’s experiences are ever going to be the same, no matter how similar they are.

So whenever you find yourself intuitively judging someone else’s words, actions, or inactions, you’ll be better off if you actively try to change your negative preconceptions by being more empathetic and understanding.

For instance, it’s quite normal for one to have a snap judgment of a mom who doesn’t breastfeed her baby or a single mom who seems to be happily single.

But this does not imply that any of their actions are in any way your business nor does it imply that they lack perfectly valid reasons for doing so.

If you want to be intriguingly easy to relate with, view others beyond the conceptions of what you’ve experienced, learned, or known over the years, let go of your preconceived notions about them, and open your mind to new possibilities.

Don’t go about acting on your prejudices and hasty judgments about other people, strive to be more objective and empathetic.

…

4. They actually listen when someone else speaks

The majority of people have developed the habit of merely listening to what is being said rather than actively listening to comprehend the complete message.

However, a significant number of people are unaware of the fact that active listening is one of the most valuable abilities one can possess. Your capacity to listen carefully has a significant bearing on the quality of the connections you forge with other people.

And the fact of the matter is that we humans are not known for our patience toward anything different from us and the methods that we do things. We are quick to put each other into categories, fast to form hypotheses, and quick to pass judgment.

And it is not merely a method of self-defense, but also an ongoing state in which we are unmindful of our being and the thoughts that are going through our heads.

We spend the majority of our energy attempting to define people rather than actively engaging with what he or she is saying.

However, if we put aside our preconceived notions, value judgments, and anxious thoughts to pay attention to what another person is saying to us, we have a greater capacity for empathy and become more likable or very easy to relate with.

You shouldn’t let your thoughts wander off into your head during every conversation; instead, you should concentrate on the connection that you’re having with the other person and the assistance that you can give to them.

…

5. They say No to things they don’t like

A lot of people agree to things they don’t want to do because it’s difficult to say no or because saying no comes with a lot of guilt; perhaps they’re afraid of letting someone down or they’re worried about disappointing someone special.

However, the reality is that we are social creatures that require interaction with other people to survive. This is something that cannot be avoided.

Because of our need to feel as though we are a part of something, we are terrified of letting other people down or starting a fight.

But highly attractive people, on the other hand, don’t conduct their lives for the benefit of others but rather for themselves.

And they are not discouraged from being themselves out of fear of being judged, rejected, or hated for doing so.

Hence, saying no to whatever you aren’t comfortable with doesn’t in any way mean that you’re a bad person but that you value yourself enough to embrace your opinions and happiness over that of others instead of displeasing yourself to gain the approval of others or something like that.

—

