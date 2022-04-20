5 of the Most Painful Signs of Emotionally Abusive Relationships

Ava feels stressed and overwhelmed by anxiety about her relationship. She’s even confused and unable to trust herself.

That’s not because she’s insecure but because her boyfriend had been confusing her up to the point where it feels like she’s losing or has completely lost her sanity.

Three days ago, she accidentally saw a flirtatious text on his phone from the same woman she had countlessly gotten a clue that her man is having an affair with.

But like every other time she had confronted him about the issue, he again refused to engage in a conversation pretending not to know what she was talking about, claiming she was making things up, and that the woman in question is nothing but just a colleague he isn’t even close to.

And the worst part is that he was so bent that the content of the text is completely different from what she ‘claimed’ she saw.

But the truth is, that’s nothing short of a cruel act of emotional manipulation and abuse aimed at making her question her sanity, doubt her experiences, and perception of reality which can have detrimental effects on her self-esteem and mental health.

However, as we all know, victims of emotionally abusive relationships don’t just suffer from one form or act of emotional manipulation and abuse …

So, here are a few of the most painful ways an emotionally abusive partner might make life miserable for you if you happen to be with one.

1. Your partner always invalidates your feelings.

Relationships can only be nothing but more frustrating for you especially when you feel like you don’t have all the rights on Earth to have or express certain feelings or opinions in the relationship.

Because a relationship where you often find yourself doubting your emotions and shying away from expressing them out of sheer aversion to appearing dramatic once again will always feel unfair, unbalanced, and unhappy.

The thing is, some emotionally abusive partners will often find it difficult to be empathetic enough to put themselves in your shoes, validate your feelings, and walk side-by-side with you till you get through them or work towards helping you resolve whatever issue that’s upsetting you.

Instead, they’ll subtly or brutally minimize, shame, or dismiss your feelings probably because they consider your feelings to be irrelevant nothings or because your feelings make them uncomfortable.

And they’ll simply resort to questioning your feelings, opinions, and even beliefs which becomes worse when they make you feel like you’re both crazy and dramatic for having and expressing certain feelings.

Or they’ll try to cheer you up because you’re sad which is deeply rooted in their uncomfortability with your feelings. Yes, this is also a form of emotional invalidation since your feelings are rather dismissed instead of being accepted and understood.

But the truth is, you deserve better than a partner who would make you feel like you don’t have all the rights on Earth to feel the way you do and even a partner who always makes you feel like your reactions don’t always match any or all of their nasty behaviors.

Because they’re nothing but acts of emotional manipulative abuse that’ll ensure you question your feelings, opinions, and experiences. And the worst part is that they’re done to turn things around and defend or avoid responsibility for their hurtful and not-so-great words, actions, or inactions.

Because to either or both of those partners, you don’t matter enough for them to consider your feelings as important as you are in their lives. That’s if they even consider you important in their lives at all.

2. You always apologize for things you didn’t do

I understand that apologizing even when you’re not in the wrong might be a well-meaning act of love and sacrifice that means valuing a relationship more than being right and willingly losing a battle for the sake of winning the war —maintaining peace and saving the relationship.

However, this doesn’t mean you should always apologize for things that aren’t your fault but made to feel like they are.

Because the truth is that a partner that can lie, cheat, or treat you badly, and then somehow manages to turn the story around and make everything seem like your fault and even expects you to apologize is nothing but manipulative. In fact, a relationship with such a partner is best described as emotionally abusive.

And one of the worst types of emotional abusers in this sense, are the types that’ll blatantly turn things around, play victim, and even make you feel guilty for feeling hurt in the first place after confronting them about their behaviors that hurt you and your feelings.

While the former is more like an act of deflection aimed at making you feel guilty and responsible for their foul behaviors against you since they aren’t emotionally mature enough to shoulder responsibility for them …

The latter is best described as a selfish, egocentric, narcissistic, and manipulative act to evade and run away from the shame and responsibility for their actions and instead project them on you and even make you the villain when indeed, they’re the villains.

In a relationship with someone that behaves in either or both of the above ways, it might be easy to either buy into the notion that their hurtful behaviors are because you did something to warrant their behaviors or that you’re toxic, abusive, and manipulative for feeling hurt and calling them out. But that’s a lie. Never let anyone make you feel guilty about their nasty behaviors let alone apologize for them.

If they had any issues against you, they should have brought them to your notice so they could be resolved. Or their issues should be discussed after they’ve taken responsibility for theirs which you are mature enough to call them out for. Simple.

3. They never follow through on all their promises to effect a positive change

No, I’m not talking about that kind of situation where you expect your partner to change even their character or who they are because that’ll be illogical.

But I’m talking about a situation where both of you agree on the same promises or ways to fix your relationship over and over again but each time, your partner always falls short of their promises.

The truth, in this sense, is that a healthy and balanced relationship is one in which both parties involved are genuinely and effectively giving their damnedest to ensure they get rid of every problem so that their relationship stands the test of time.

But a relationship in which your partner doesn’t want to change or fix the relationship enough to follow through with whatever promises they made to ensure and secure the longevity, peace, and happiness of the relationship, is downright emotionally stressful.

What’s even worse, is that the mental and emotional efforts it takes to trust and believe that someone that’ll always end up letting you down will keep to their words of playing their roles to ensure the success of the relationship is downright exhausting.

And it’s even more painful and emotionally abusive when such a partner doesn’t care about the change in the first place but is agreeing with it as a manipulative tactic to evade or escape from the confrontational situation aimed at solving the problem.

4. They make you feel guilty for asking them to treat you better

Because guilt is such a powerful motivator that can influence the way you think, feel, and behave, someone might use unjustified guilt feelings to manipulate your emotions and behaviors.

This doesn’t just mean manipulating you to feel bad about something you’ve done or didn’t do but also an act of manipulation aimed at justifying their not-so-great behaviors up to the point where it feels like you’re selfish or asking for too much when asking to be treated better.

This might include making comments suggesting that you haven’t been treating them any better either, reminding you of mistakes you’ve made in the past, or putting up some forms of passive-aggressive behaviors simply because you call them out for treating you less than you know you deserve.

They might even go as far as making you feel like you don’t deserve to be treated any better which is a blatant lie. You don’t deserve to be treated like yesterday’s trash.

And making you feel guilty about asking to be treated better is nothing but a form of emotional abuse that’s achieved by manipulating you to excuse their behaviors and even feel like their behaviors are justified.

5. They refuse to respect your boundaries

We all know that some stressful, problematic, and abusive partners’ second nature is trampling all over their partners’ boundaries.

But a boundary buster of a partner that only believes in a conditional love that exists only when you say yes and comply to whatever they say, want, and do, irrespective of how you feel about their words, actions, or inactions is also emotionally abusive.

Yes, a partner that despises boundaries and doesn’t tolerate let alone accept the fact that you said ‘no’ or have different opinions than theirs, and worst, makes you feel guilty for talking about boundaries is one of the worst types of emotional abusers out there.

And staying with such a partner for a long time will have huge detrimental effects on your self-worth and value since they’ll end up manipulating you into believing that you should normalize enduring and accommodating their lousy behaviors, that you have to give up your needs for theirs, and that you have to do their biddings even when you don’t want to.

—

