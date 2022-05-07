Have you ever admired a relationship simply because everything appears to be going swimmingly?

As if falling in love and being in a great relationship is the easiest thing in the world?

Even though no relationship is perfect, theirs appears to be the best anyone could hope for.

You might think of these people as fortunate but their good fortune is often the result of what they do and how they do it.

We all aren’t taught relationship education in school, but they know that good relationship don’t happen overnight. And that they take commitment, compromise, compassion, and most of all, hard, loving efforts.

Yes, finding and building healthy and satisfying relationships is everything but easy. But the challenge for couples is to hope for relationships where deep understanding and mutual respect’s individuality exist.

With that being said, here are 5 of the most underrated signs of great relationships.

1. You can freely express your feelings

We all want a happy and loving relationship where all our needs and desires are both heard and attended to.

That’s why nothing beats a relationship where you’re able to express yourself because you’ll rarely end up in an awkward situation where your heart and mind are filled with resentment and anger towards your partner — as a result of failure to express your feelings which will make you feel isolated and unheard in the relationship.

People in great relationships know this. Hence, they find it easy to express their selves freely and honestly, instead of bottling up their feelings and shying away from expressing their innermost needs and desires.

Their relationships are significantly better because they know how to say what they want and how to make their intentions clear so that they don’t feel unheard of or alone in the relationship.

Because the gospel truth is, no relationship is healthy if you can’t speak your mind.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Hence, expressing yourself means you are free to empathetically share your thoughts with your partner without being fired with disapproval or judgmental looks, words, and even actions that are to say no topic is off-limits.

So one of the greatest signs of a great relationship is when there’s a conducive environment where couples can freely and comfortably speak their minds.

Because like earlier hinted, bottling up emotions, thoughts, and insecurities will make relationships more difficult to navigate through.

…

2. You can not-talk for hours

This might seem illogical but here’s the reality: being comfortable enough to enjoy those moments of silence together with your partner is a true test of genuine intimacy and closeness.

Relationships in which both partners are comfortable sharing quiet time, which means both partners can actually relax together in silence and enjoy some of the good things of life, are regarded as great relationships because both partners are comfortable just being themselves.

Because being able to stay next to your partner in silence, perhaps doing different things is a good sign that both partners are okay with just being in each other’s company, without having to direct a word to the other as a way to fill the air.

Is not that you should become too comfortable to stop communicating with your partner, because a sign of a poor relationship, is the fact that you can go days without talking to the person who should be the one you love most in the world or are close to.

Because for sure, communication is a very important part of a good relationship. But it’s just that at times, you will feel so comfortable with this person that you won’t feel compelled to say some words just to fill the air.

…

3. You let little things slide in the relationship

Letting little things slide or go in a relationship is one of the purest forms of a healthy relationship.

Most of us whenever our feelings are hurt or we feel attacked, we normally want to defend ourselves or solicit an apology and worst we often hold grudges and never let go of the wrong things done to us.

That’s why most people struggle to build strong and better relationships because they find it hard in letting little things slide in their relationship.

As a result, both partners are left unhappy, dissatisfied, and believe that they’re not being loved in the relationship.

It’s also natural to get hurt or stung by your partner because no one is perfect, but your ability to stop thinking about what could or should have been and focus on the present is the greatest key to unlocking every relationship.

But guess what? You’ll never know you’re in a great relationship less you start letting little things slide for the happiness of your relationship.

When you can switch from holding grudges, an unforgiving attitude to forgiving and letting things slide then you’re in a great relationship.

…

4. Your partner contributes enough to the relationship

Instead of being in relationships where your needs are swept under the carpet just because your partners don’t care enough, people in great relationships shoulder equal halves of their responsibilities and contribute as much as their partners usually tend to do.

And also relationships, where both partners put in almost the same amounts just to make things work out well for them, are far less tiring and even less emotionally burdensome.

Yet, some people simply frustrate their partners by choosing to do little to nothing as they level on their partners virtually all the chores and responsibilities required to keep the relationship going.

But if your relationship strikes a balance of an equal amount of complementary endeavors then you are simply in a great relationship.

…

5. Your partner respects your boundaries

Your relationship may appear to be cool and strong, but if your partner does not respect your boundaries, your relationship is far from strong or healthy, because boundaries serve as a “litmus test” for the strength of any relationship.

While mutual respect, which includes respecting each other’s emotional and physical boundaries, is the foundation of a healthy relationship, it’s equally important to think about how to respect your partner’s boundaries just as you would want them to respect yours.

Because boundaries assist you in honoring your own needs and feelings by defining what you are comfortable with and how you want to be treated by others.

So, are you in a relationship in which your boundaries are upheld?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If yes then you should consider yourself lucky because a great relationship is one in which both partners are comfortable expressing their wants, goals, fears, and limits, and where everyone’s boundaries are respected.

For just $5 a month, you can get access to my works and that of other Medium writers. As a Medium affiliate, I am paid part of your payment as commission.

You can as well, join my newsletter to receive free updates whenever I post something new.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***