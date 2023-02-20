5 People You Should Not Date if You Want Peace in Your Life

Sipping a cup of coffee in peace while watching the sunset is my ideal end of the day, and while doing that, I noted down a list of people who I would never date if I want to continue to do that.

Controlling individuals

People who are controlling may constantly try to dictate what you do, think, or feel, which can create a lot of stress and conflict in your life.

The moment you feel someone is trying to control every little aspect of your life you need to rethink your relationship with that person.

Do they make you feel better, or make you feel scared and helpless?

Take your decision.

Drama seekers

These are people who thrive on drama and conflict. They may create unnecessary drama in your life or bring up past issues that can disrupt your peace of mind.

Don’t let their retrospective jealousy ruin your life. You deserve to evolve in life, make new choices, and change as a person. Nobody should make you feel impossible to move on from your past self.

Narcissists

Narcissists tend to be self-absorbed and strongly need admiration and attention. They may not be able to empathize with your needs and may not be able to communicate effectively.

Nothing you do will be enough for them, they will always see them as the superior partner in the relationship. Whatever you have done is going to be continuously belittled by them for what they have done for you, and they can make you feel extremely insecure and guilty.

Don’t fall prey to their tricks.

Angry or hostile individuals:

Being around people who are constantly angry or hostile can be emotionally draining and can lead to anxiety and tension.

You will be rethinking thrice if your partner is going to behave well in a group of friends, or you will have constant tension about what moment would they fire up at you disregarding the place or the situation you are in.

Drop those hot-tempered people like you would drop a hot iron rod.

Addicts :

If your potential partner has a history of addiction or currently struggles with addiction, it can create instability and uncertainty in your relationship, which can be stressful and disruptive.

Unless you have extreme patience and you have worked with this person throughout the past, it is highly unlikely that they would change because of you.

Addicts need self-motivation to change, and sometimes all you can do is guide them to get professional help.

When they come back sober, you can give a second thought about dating them, but until then, stay as far as possible to maintain your peaceful life.

Sometimes it is okay to be a little selfish.

…

Save yourself before you would save others. Always treasure your personal peace and the lifestyle that you find comfort in.

Remember, at the end of the day, your own mental health is all that matters.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***