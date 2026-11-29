1. “That’s not what happened, and I’m not going to argue about it.”

Shuts down: reality distortion

This isn’t an invitation to debate. It’s a flat statement that closes the loop before it opens. You’re not proving your version — you’re refusing to compete for whose memory gets to count.

2. “I hear you disagree. I know what I experienced.”

Shuts down: gaslighting disguised as disagreement

This lets his objection exist without letting it override yours. Two things can be true in the room — that he sees it differently, and that you’re not handing over your own account to settle it.

3. “This conversation is over until you can speak to me with respect.”

Shuts down: escalation and tone-baiting

You’re not asking permission to leave the conversation. You’re stating a condition for re-entry, on your terms, and walking away regardless of whether he agrees to it.

4. “I’m not available for this right now.”

Shuts down: cornering and forced urgency

No justification attached. Not “I’m busy,” not an excuse he can argue with — just a boundary stated as fact, which leaves him with nothing to negotiate.

5. “You can be upset. I’m still leaving.”

Shuts down: guilt as a control lever

This is the one that took me longest to say out loud. It lets his reaction be real without making it your job to manage. His upset and your decision can both exist at the same time.

Every one of these does the same quiet thing: it removes you from the argument without removing you from your own certainty. That’s the actual skill — not winning, just refusing to hand over the floor.