Not to win the argument. To end it — and keep your footing while you do.
Understanding gaslighting after the fact only gets you so far. What actually helped me was having exact words ready — not to win, not to convince him of anything, just to end the exchange without losing my own footing in it. These five did that for me.
1. “That’s not what happened, and I’m not going to argue about it.”
Shuts down: reality distortion
This isn’t an invitation to debate. It’s a flat statement that closes the loop before it opens. You’re not proving your version — you’re refusing to compete for whose memory gets to count.
2. “I hear you disagree. I know what I experienced.”
Shuts down: gaslighting disguised as disagreement
This lets his objection exist without letting it override yours. Two things can be true in the room — that he sees it differently, and that you’re not handing over your own account to settle it.
3. “This conversation is over until you can speak to me with respect.”
Shuts down: escalation and tone-baiting
You’re not asking permission to leave the conversation. You’re stating a condition for re-entry, on your terms, and walking away regardless of whether he agrees to it.
4. “I’m not available for this right now.”
Shuts down: cornering and forced urgency
No justification attached. Not “I’m busy,” not an excuse he can argue with — just a boundary stated as fact, which leaves him with nothing to negotiate.
5. “You can be upset. I’m still leaving.”
Shuts down: guilt as a control lever
This is the one that took me longest to say out loud. It lets his reaction be real without making it your job to manage. His upset and your decision can both exist at the same time.
Every one of these does the same quiet thing: it removes you from the argument without removing you from your own certainty. That’s the actual skill — not winning, just refusing to hand over the floor.
I used to think staying and enduring was the strong option, and leaving was giving up. It wasn’t until I said phrase five out loud, shaking, and left anyway, that I understood the truth was the opposite the whole time.
The next time you feel yourself reaching for a justification, reach for one of these instead. You don’t owe anyone the argument. Leaving took more strength than staying ever did — say your five words, and go.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Filippo Molinari on Unsplash