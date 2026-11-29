My wife told me she wanted me for two years and I didn’t hear a single word of it.
That’s not an exaggeration. Not a figure of speech. She said it in five different ways, over and over, in a language I hadn’t learned. And I stood there in the middle of it, thinking she’d stopped wanting me.
Because I was waiting for a sentence she was never going to say.
Sound familiar?
Yeah. Me too.
Most men are waiting for their wife to walk into the room and announce it. I want you. Right now. Take me. That’s what we’ve been trained to listen for. Direct. Explicit. The kind of thing that shows up in movies.
But that’s not how women talk. Not most of them. Not the ones who’ve been married for years, who have jobs and children and exhaustion and a history of being told their desire is something to manage rather than express.
She’s not going to say the thing. She’s going to say five other things. And if you don’t know what they mean, you’ll miss all five and call her cold.
Here they are.
1. “Are you coming to bed?”
You hear: a logistical question about bedtime.
She means: I want you in the room. I want you near me. I’m going up alone and I don’t want to be alone.
This is not about sex, not exactly. It’s about proximity. She’s leaving the living room and heading up the stairs, and she’s asking you to come with her because the bed is too big when you’re not in it.
Most men answer this question by saying “in a minute” and then staying down there for another hour.
And the thing is — and I say this from the other side of having got it wrong for years — she’s not asking again. She asked once. That was the asking. And when you stayed on the couch, she heard “I’d rather be alone”, even though you didn’t mean that at all.
You meant “I’ll be up soon.”
She heard “not now.”
And this is the first phrase in the language of a woman who wants her husband. She doesn’t repeat it. She just stops asking. Which, in hindsight, is when the distance starts.
2. “You should sit down for a minute.”
You hear: you look tired. Take a break.
She means: I’m noticing you. I’m looking at your body. I want you to stop moving so I can be near you.
This one took me years to understand. Because on the surface it sounds like concern. And it is concern — she’s noticing you’re tired, she’s paying attention — but underneath it is something else.
She’s looking at you. And she’s trying to get you to stop.
Because a man in motion is a man who’s unavailable. And a man who sits down — on the couch next to her, at the table across from her, anywhere within reach — is a man who’s suddenly in the room.
And a woman who wants her husband will create reasons to get him to stop moving. She’ll offer him a drink. She’ll suggest he rest. She’ll tell him he looks tired.
She isn’t worried about you. Not primarily. She’s trying to get you to arrive.
The specific Tuesday I got this wrong: she told me to sit down, I said “I’m just going to finish up in the kitchen,” and I spent the next forty minutes clearing a counter that didn’t need clearing. When I came out, she was asleep on the couch. And I remember feeling vaguely annoyed. She didn’t wait up.
She did wait. She asked me to come sit down. I chose the counter over her. And I did it three more times that month before she stopped asking.
3. “I was just thinking about you.”
This one broke me.
Because it’s the one I got right once and then got wrong every single time after.
She said it on a Thursday. We’d been married six years. She was in the kitchen, I was in the doorway, and she said it almost offhand. “I was just thinking about you.”
And I said — because I’m a man who’s been trained to answer things as if they were problems to solve — “Oh yeah? What about?”
She paused.
And then she said “nothing specific. Just you.”
Which was the most beautiful, quiet, unguarded thing she’d said to me in months. And I heard it — I actually heard it. And I walked over and I kissed her.
But that was the last time I heard it. Because somewhere after that, I started getting it wrong. She’d say it and I’d respond with something practical. A question. A joke. A deflection. I’d turn her moment of wanting me into a conversation about what she’d been thinking about, because I was afraid of the silence that would have followed if I’d just said nothing and kissed her.
Sound familiar?
Yeah. Me too.
Here’s what I think now, and I could be wrong. I think “I was just thinking about you” is the quietest way a wife can say “I want you.” It’s the sentence that has nothing attached to it. No request. No ask. No logistics. Just a woman telling her husband that in the middle of her ordinary day, in the middle of everything else she carries, he entered her mind.
And she wanted him to know.
The reason it broke me isn’t that she stopped saying it. It’s that I can pinpoint the exact moment she did. It was after I turned it into a question for the fourth time. She’d been offering me something small and true, and I kept treating it like a quiz.
Eventually she stopped offering.
And the only reason I know what it meant is that I finally understood it too late, sitting in an empty kitchen, holding a sentence she’d stopped saying.
That’s the whole thing.
That’s the entire thing.
You know it.
4. “Come here.”
You hear: a short command. Slightly ambiguous.
She means: I’ve decided. Get over here.
This one is the easiest to misread because it’s the shortest. Come here.
Men in long marriages hear that and think — depending on the context — that she needs something. The remote. A hand with something in the kitchen. Help with the dog.
But if she’s sitting somewhere and she says “come here” and she’s not pointing at anything, that’s not a task. That’s an invitation.
And I want to be honest. I got this one wrong too. Because I’d be doing something. And she’d call me over. And I’d stay where I was for another thirty seconds to finish the thing.
Those thirty seconds.
That’s what did it. Not the big stuff. Not the fights. Not the money. Not the anniversary I forgot.
The thirty seconds.
Because “come here” is not a command. It’s a test of whether you want to be near her. And every time you finish the thing first, she hears the answer.
You don’t have to drop everything. I’m not saying that. But you have to understand what she’s actually saying. She’s asking you to close the distance. And if you’re keeping the distance, she’ll eventually stop calling you across it.
5. “Do you remember when…”
You hear: she’s feeling nostalgic.
She means: I want to be that woman with you again.
This is the one I got wrong the longest. Because when she’d say “do you remember when we drove up the coast that first summer?” I’d tell the story. Or I’d add to it. Or I’d laugh and say “God, we were so young.”
And she’d smile. And she’d go quiet.
Here’s what I think she was actually doing. She wasn’t asking me to remember. She was pulling me into the version of us she wanted to feel again. She was asking me to meet her in a moment when we wanted each other without thinking about it. When we couldn’t keep our hands off each other. When I was a man who was building something and she was a woman who believed in it.
She was reaching for the man she married.
And every time I answered with a story instead of a feeling, I confirmed for her that he wasn’t in the room.
If you want the man your wife can’t stop thinking about, this is where you find him. In the stories she’s still telling you. She’s telling them because that man is still in her head. She’s inviting you to come back into the room as him.
And most of us just tell the story back.
Alright.
Here’s what I want you to take from all five of these, because if you don’t take anything else, take this.
Your wife is not silent. She’s not cold. She hasn’t stopped wanting you.
She’s speaking a language you stopped learning.
And the reason she stopped saying “I want you” the way she did at the start isn’t that she stopped meaning it. It’s that she found other words for it, and every one of them required you to be paying attention. She didn’t want to have to explain her own desire to you. Nobody wants that. She wanted you to hear it in the offer.
If you want to be the man she can’t stop thinking about — even if you’ve let yourself go, even if you’re tired, even if you don’t look like the version of yourself she fell for — the whole thing starts with the same move.
Start listening for the five sentences instead of the one.
Because she’s saying them right now. She’s probably said one of them this week. And if you’re reading this and you can’t remember the last time she said any of the five, that’s the diagnostic. It’s not that she’s stopped wanting you. It’s that she stopped saying it because nobody answered.
Here’s what I’d do if I could start over.
Go back through the last month in your head. Not the fights. The small sentences. The questions she asked. The invitations you missed because you had something in your hand.
Pick one of them. Actually pick one — I want you to sit with a specific sentence she said. And then tonight, when she says it again — or when she says something that sounds like nothing — sit down. Or go to her. Or remember the story back to her instead of just telling it.
Not as a technique. As a person who heard.
You don’t have to become a new man. You have to become a man who hears what’s actually being said.
And that’s it. That’s the whole thing.
Because she isn’t going to hand you the sentence. She already has, dozens of times. You just weren’t listening to the words she was using.
The man your wife can’t stop thinking about is the man she’s already married to.
He just hasn’t shown up to the conversation yet.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Franccesca Spinetti Collado on Unsplash