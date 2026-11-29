3. “I was just thinking about you.”

This one broke me.

Because it’s the one I got right once and then got wrong every single time after.

She said it on a Thursday. We’d been married six years. She was in the kitchen, I was in the doorway, and she said it almost offhand. “I was just thinking about you.”

And I said — because I’m a man who’s been trained to answer things as if they were problems to solve — “Oh yeah? What about?”

She paused.

And then she said “nothing specific. Just you.”

Which was the most beautiful, quiet, unguarded thing she’d said to me in months. And I heard it — I actually heard it. And I walked over and I kissed her.

But that was the last time I heard it. Because somewhere after that, I started getting it wrong. She’d say it and I’d respond with something practical. A question. A joke. A deflection. I’d turn her moment of wanting me into a conversation about what she’d been thinking about, because I was afraid of the silence that would have followed if I’d just said nothing and kissed her.

Sound familiar?

Yeah. Me too.

Here’s what I think now, and I could be wrong. I think “I was just thinking about you” is the quietest way a wife can say “I want you.” It’s the sentence that has nothing attached to it. No request. No ask. No logistics. Just a woman telling her husband that in the middle of her ordinary day, in the middle of everything else she carries, he entered her mind.

And she wanted him to know.

The reason it broke me isn’t that she stopped saying it. It’s that I can pinpoint the exact moment she did. It was after I turned it into a question for the fourth time. She’d been offering me something small and true, and I kept treating it like a quiz.

Eventually she stopped offering.

And the only reason I know what it meant is that I finally understood it too late, sitting in an empty kitchen, holding a sentence she’d stopped saying.

That’s the whole thing.

That’s the entire thing.

You know it.