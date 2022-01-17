5 Pieces of Cliche Relationship Advice You Need To Follow

Do you keep finding the same relationship advice over and over again? You are probably looking for something different — something that is less cliche.

But there are reasons why those tips are being repeated.

One of them is because they’re true. My grandma always says a healthy relationship is the one that looks “boring” — at least from the outside. We get so used to the crazy love concept that such love should be the main focus.

However, as you get older, you’ll realize that true love isn’t the one who makes you go through an emotional roller coaster. You end up wanting something more stable instead.

Here is some relationship advice that is very cliche but true:

You need to love yourself first before anyone else.

This is such an easy concept, but why do many people ignore it until later when they learn it the hard way? Most times, through a rough breakup.

Admittedly I was one of those people too.

I invested too much in the relationship and lost myself in it. I didn’t know what I liked or who I was anymore without him. Overall, I put my relationship above everything else — including my own needs.

And that’s never a good thing to do. Because what would happen is you can become so resentful towards yourself. Who are you asking for some alone time while you’re taken, right?

But the more you neglect your needs, the higher risk you have that you might ruin your relationship. This is because you can’t truly love someone when you hate yourself.

You’ll end up asking for constant reassurance from your partner that he/she loves you, and we all know no one can fulfill that type of expectation.

There’s plenty of fish in the sea.

This is great advice when you go through a breakup.

Though if we’re being really honest, hearing someone tell us this in the middle of us feeling broken can be the most annoying thing in the world.

“It’s not about getting a new fish! I’m still trying to forget this one fish!”

But over time, when you finally move on from your ex, you then realize that there’s indeed plenty of fish in the sea. Losing the relationship doesn’t mean your love life is over.

There’s someone out there who definitely can treat and love you better. And the best part about being single again? It’s that now you can explore those fish and pick the best one.

Never ignore your gut feeling.

I knew my ex cheated on me long before he made the confession.

A year after the breakup, he reached out to me, and we became friends again. At some point, he asked me how did I know that he was cheating on me. I tried to remember how but it’s just so hard to describe.

All I knew was something felt off.

He no longer texted/called me as much. He was always excited when I talked about that one friend of mine (which is the girl he cheated with). And whenever I tried to talk about my doubts, he just brushed it off.

So whenever you’re in doubt in your relationship, let’s go back to this basic concept. There’s no need to ask other people how’s your relationship because they wouldn’t know better.

All you need is to sit down with yourself and listen to what’s your gut is trying to say. The more you stay in tune with your emotions, the faster you’ll receive the answer.

That cliche quote that says, “It’s all inside you. You don’t need to look anywhere else for the answer.” is so true.

Time will heal everything.

When you get hurt real bad by someone, you might think the scars will stay inside you permanently.

People underestimate the power of time that can heal everything. You might not have any control over when but I can guarantee you those painful feelings won’t be there forever.

Just like the seasons, everything changes.

I like to remind myself of this fact when I have complicated problems in my love life.

Just like many people, I used to refuse the concept of moving on from someone you love to death. In my defense, back then, I spent my whole teenage life loving this guy until my early twenties, and imagining my life without him was something impossible.

But here I am 10 years later, feeling happy and grateful to be in a relationship with a better man.

So if you are at your low point in life right now, all I can say is to have some hopes. Even if it’s just a little, I can assure you things will get better — but you need to trust the time to do its job.

True love expects nothing but acceptance.

The first time I heard of this line, I just nodded my head without truly understanding the meaning behind it.

So for the past couple of years, I still made the same mistake over and over again in my relationship, which is trying to change my partner to be how I want it.

From a small thing such as the way he munches his food, the way he always forgets to take out the laundry, to something bigger such as expecting him to lessen his alone time because I didn’t like it.

It’s the most selfish thing I’ve ever done to someone.

If I truly love him, I shouldn’t ask him to change his “flaws.” And it’s not like I don’t have any.

So don’t make the same mistake as I did. Trying to change your partner isn’t going to make your relationship better — in fact, it makes it worse. No one wants to be with someone who can’t accept them for who they are.

In general, the relationship is hard, especially when you’re still in the process of looking for someone right. But one thing for sure is that you aren’t alone.

And hopefully, the advice I mentioned can somehow give you a new perspective on the way you look at your current love life.

