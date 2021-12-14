5 Popular Careers in Counseling and Therapy

Mental healthcare continues to be a growing field, as more and more individuals are interested in helping others, and awareness and technology are providing easier access for clients to reach out for assistance. This article will share some of the most sought-after professions to look into if you are considering this career path.

1. Mental Health Counseling



As mental health conditions like anxiety and depression have become more prevalent, so has the demand for licensed counselors and therapists who can diagnose these concerns and assist people in learning how to cope with and overcome them.

These professionals can be found in various capacities, and people with different educational credentials can be qualified to help. For example, a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC), and Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) are a few of the different types of certifications people can earn to work in this area.

2. Family Counseling

Family dynamics can be very complex, and sometimes issues within them can be challenging to identify and resolve without a third party involved. That’s where family counselors come in, and these professionals will typically hold Licensed Family & Marriage Therapist (LMFT) credentials.

Whether it’s learning how to set boundaries, work on conflict resolution, or simply become better communicators, a family therapist can sit down with you and your family members and find a system that can help resolve problems that may be occurring.

3. Couples Counseling

Like family matters, navigating relationships can be tough too, and not everyone has all of the answers available to them. This is why counseling and therapy can help give couples a new perspective and teach them skills they need to strengthen their relationships and build intimacy.

Relationship counseling isn’t just for dysfunctional relationships and even perfectly happy couples can still benefit from it. If this sounds up your alley, an LMFT credential can help you get set up in this field.

4. Substance Abuse Counseling

Millions of people worldwide resort to using substances for many different reasons, which can lead to a powerful dependency that requires assistance to overcome.

Addiction treatment professionals can work in various settings and will work to identify the behaviors that cause people to use substances and find a treatment plan that can help change the behaviors. By doing this, people can get on the path to recovery.

5. Educational Counseling

Educational counselors and therapists are centered around helping students, whether academically or emotionally, with the concerns they come across at school.

All institutions need this type of counselor, and some will employ many to accommodate all of the enrolled students. However, it typically requires a master’s degree in school counseling, which can take longer to achieve than other qualifications for other types of services.

Conclusion

Hopefully, by reading this article, you’ve learned about some of the top careers in counseling and therapy and will start taking the steps needed to embark on this career path. Of course, it will take a lot of training, but there’s arguably nothing more fulfilling than changing people’s lives through your counseling.

