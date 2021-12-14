Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

5 Popular Careers in Counseling and Therapy

5 Popular Careers in Counseling and Therapy

Change your life and others’ too with a rewarding career.

by Leave a Comment

 

Mental healthcare continues to be a growing field, as more and more individuals are interested in helping others, and awareness and technology are providing easier access for clients to reach out for assistance. This article will share some of the most sought-after professions to look into if you are considering this career path.

1. Mental Health Counseling

As mental health conditions like anxiety and depression have become more prevalent, so has the demand for licensed counselors and therapists who can diagnose these concerns and assist people in learning how to cope with and overcome them.

These professionals can be found in various capacities, and people with different educational credentials can be qualified to help. For example, a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC), and Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) are a few of the different types of certifications people can earn to work in this area.

2. Family Counseling

Family dynamics can be very complex, and sometimes issues within them can be challenging to identify and resolve without a third party involved. That’s where family counselors come in, and these professionals will typically hold Licensed Family & Marriage Therapist (LMFT) credentials.

Whether it’s learning how to set boundaries, work on conflict resolution, or simply become better communicators, a family therapist can sit down with you and your family members and find a system that can help resolve problems that may be occurring.

3. Couples Counseling

Like family matters, navigating relationships can be tough too, and not everyone has all of the answers available to them. This is why counseling and therapy can help give couples a new perspective and teach them skills they need to strengthen their relationships and build intimacy.

Relationship counseling isn’t just for dysfunctional relationships and even perfectly happy couples can still benefit from it. If this sounds up your alley, an LMFT credential can help you get set up in this field.

4. Substance Abuse Counseling

Millions of people worldwide resort to using substances for many different reasons, which can lead to a powerful dependency that requires assistance to overcome.

Addiction treatment professionals can work in various settings and will work to identify the behaviors that cause people to use substances and find a treatment plan that can help change the behaviors. By doing this, people can get on the path to recovery.

5. Educational Counseling

Educational counselors and therapists are centered around helping students, whether academically or emotionally, with the concerns they come across at school.

All institutions need this type of counselor, and some will employ many to accommodate all of the enrolled students. However, it typically requires a master’s degree in school counseling, which can take longer to achieve than other qualifications for other types of services.

Learn More At BetterHelp

BetterHelp is one of the top providers of online counseling and therapy services, assisting thousands of individuals each month with the different issues they may be dealing with.

By visiting BetterHelp, you can find additional articles about mental health careers that can help you get on track to giving people the guidance they need to overcome their problems.

Once you are qualified, you may also look into employment opportunities here. Countless individuals need support each day, and you can be the one to provide that to them through online counseling and therapy services.

Conclusion

Hopefully, by reading this article, you’ve learned about some of the top careers in counseling and therapy and will start taking the steps needed to embark on this career path. Of course, it will take a lot of training, but there’s arguably nothing more fulfilling than changing people’s lives through your counseling.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

