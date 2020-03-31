5 Positive Things of the Coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus has had a tremendous negative impact on the world already.

Markets are closing.

People are losing their jobs.

The stock exchange is in tatters.

Big companies are getting swept.

The crypto market plummeted in less than a day.

Things seem extremely dire for millions of individuals and businesses worldwide.

However, there are certain things that are positive. Let’s look at each one in more detail:

1. Pollution Has Gone Down Dramatically.

One of the industries that got hit the worst is the travel industry. The US alone is predicted to lose at least $24 billion because of the coronavirus.

And while that will probably sweep away many travel-based businesses, it’ll give the Earth a fresh break.

Think about it. One of the largest polluters of the environment is airplanes. There are no reliable statistics about how many flights have been cancelled so far, but one thing is certain – they are many.

Plus, since many countries worldwide are imposing a lockdown, most people will be staying at home. Which also means fewer cars on the streets – hence even less pollution.

Let’s move to the positive effects on businesses:

2. It Has Never Been a Better Time to Innovate.

If you don’t have an emergency plan for a crisis of this magnitude, now is the time to create such.

When you gather your team (preferably online), sit down and think about what you can innovate in your business.

People will be “locked” in their homes for a few weeks. Most of them are likely going to be spending time online. How can you offer your product or service digitally?

If you can come up with a way to do that, not only you might save your company. You might even make profits better than ever before.

3. Some Industries WILL Actually Thrive.

If you’re in the health, nutrition, or supplement business, and if you do your marketing right, you might be printing money very soon.

Now, more than ever before in human history, people will be looking for products that boost their health and support their immune systems.

As good men, we should focus our marketing efforts on educating our audience on the benefits of our product and the transformation they’re going to achieve by consuming it. By doing that, we’re not only helping them survive and be healthy. We’re also gaining their support and expanding our businesses.

4. More Love, Value, and Connection with Clients.

In times of crisis, many people become vulnerable. Show your love and support for your team and your clients, especially if you’re a coach or a consultant, and your job includes 1×1 meetings.

As good and caring men, this is our best chance to build an even more meaningful relationship with our clients. Address all their worries with calm and respect, assure them you’ll be there for them and you’ll help them overcome the stress and anxiety they’ve acquired.

This doesn’t apply only to clients, though. Show your incredible support to friends and family – even if the circumstances have left you separated for a while.

5. You Have the Time to Get to That Book, Course, or YouTube Channel You Always Wanted to Create.

Since you’re going to be spending a lot of time at home, it’s never been a better time to start actioning the projects you’ve been delaying for a while.

Create the course that’s been in your head for ages.

Start writing the book that’s been on your mind for a while.

Begin working on the YouTube channel you’ve been wanting to start for years.

Of course, don’t just do these just for the sake of doing them. As a good man, let the value for your audience lead you, and always ask the question – ‘What’s in it for them?’ and ‘How can I help them in the best possible way?’

If you’re not a business owner, use the time at home to hone in on your craft and skills. Bury yourself in books, download all the video courses you’ve been postponing to watch, and do anything that will help you thrive now or once the crisis is over.

I’m not going to sugarcoat the situation – it’s pretty challenging.

But if you focus on the things that you can do, and not on those you can’t, you’ll actually see there’s a ton of opportunity to be a better human being.

Be safe, stay at home, innovate yourself and your business, and help as many people as possible. They need your support more than ever!

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock