5 Powerful Beliefs You Can Adopt Today for a Healthy Relationship in 2022

Some 2 years ago a guy unmatched me on a dating app.

He’d started the conversation immediately after we matched. It was a weeknight, I didn’t have much to do so I replied soon after. We hit it off talking about the series Friends. He came off a bit too open, almost aggressive.

So I thought maybe I should give it some time and not create too high expectations. If it was a good match, we wouldn’t need to go all-in at once. I closed the app and watched something before going to bed.

I was so used to such behaviors that I didn’t think of saying goodbye or good night.

Then I had a busy day. Only in the evening, I reopened the app thinking I had to reply now. It was then that I found out he had unmatched me.

It shocked me a little. After a few weeks on dating apps, I already matched with many guys and had tons of unfinished conversations.

But no one ever unmatched me.

I felt he was exaggerating with this reaction. You don’t unmatch someone, you simply stop replying. That was a common understanding. It was not cool of him.

I shrugged and went on with my other conversations.

…

This story came to mind when I was reading about secure attachment style yesterday.

The securely attached are the golden geese in romantic relationships.

They are effective communicators, great conflict busters, and treat their partners as “royalty”. They view it as their own responsibility to take actions to improve the relationship and ensure their partner’s wellbeing.

It’s as if they are “programmed” for fulfilling relationships.

In contrast to the “insecure”, they don’t worry about losing their partner’s love. And unlike the “avoidant”, the securely attached are comfortable with emotional and physical intimacy.

The authors of Attached suggest the best way to get a healthy relationship is to find a securely attached person as a partner.

Not only will a relationship with a securely attached partner be fulfilling, but it can also change our own attachment style.

An insecure or avoidant person will learn and develop a secure attachment with a secure partner.

Fantastic, right? But how?

We need to be inspired here again by the securely attached. Their powerful beliefs will guide us in our research.

What about that guy I was talking about?

We’ll see that he was exactly applying the first belief when he decided to rule me out. He chose himself and I missed out on a secure potential partner.

…

You Have Clear Deal Breakers

This is an important principle to live by because it will save you time and energy from emotional investment in relationships destined to fail.

The securely attached got this one straight.

If you want to filter out the people who are “wrong” and potentially harmful to you, you need to stop wasting time on them.

The securely attached have their “acceptability” thresholds. They know what they are searching for (a healthy, fulfilling relationship). They are convinced that they are worthy of care and love that they will not accept any less.

They scrutinize the way they are treated by their potential partners from the beginning. They spot the smoking guns and steer away from them.

When they see inappropriate behaviors in a person, they may give another chance for the benefit of the doubt.

But if the behavior persists, the securely attached will have no problems saying goodbye.

They don’t play games, neither should you.

So when my guy saw that I was starting a chase game leaving him hanging, he made his mind. He didn’t care how “hot” or how “interesting” I could turn out to be. It didn’t matter because I was the wrong match for him.

…

You Can Share Your Needs With Your Potential Partner Since Day 1

“You need to seem so busy that you don’t really care if he texts you”

“You don’t want to seem clingy by texting often.”

This is what the dating gurus often get wrong.

Every person has different communication and intimacy needs, and we can have a fulfilling relationship only if these are met.

The worst is to pretend something we are not, at least this is what I would suggest after trying it on my skin.

You can look cool outside, but only you will know if you’re going through a miserable dating experience. Listen to a silly girl who fell for it: it’s no fun to play games with your own mental health.

It took me over a year to recover from my activated anxiety and I’m still struggling.

…

There Are Many Other Potential Partners to Choose from

This is usually something they say to lift us up. But we do need to hear this one more often.

We hear it when we break our hearts and our besties come to comfort us. “Don’t waste your tears on this one when there are so many good guys out there waiting for your love!”

We all kinda agree but it’s hard to really believe it. If you’ve ever tried online dating you’ll remember the struggles when setting up a real date, even when you seem to have so many choices.

It may feel discouraging to keep trying after disappointments so you give up. You stick to that last guy thinking you don’t get many more chances. Don’t.

The truth is there are other potential partners, just not as many as we’ll assume.

The trick is again to only choose the ones that are right for us. Don’t get tired of filtering out the bad options. You will thank yourself later.

…

Your Partner’s Harmful Behaviors Say More About Themselves Than about You

If you have an insecure attachment style like me, you’ll see immediately the power of this belief.

Whenever something goes wrong — such as our date stops replying or becomes cold — the insecure will start asking many questions to themselves.

“Was I too aggressive?” “Did I do something wrong? Otherwise s/he wouldn’t have given me such a cold reaction!”

These are the usual thoughts of the insecure.

The securely attached don’t doubt themselves when something happens in their relationship.

They don’t blame themselves, because they know they always have tried to do their best to have a healthy, loving relationship.

When their partner behaves in a hurtful way with no obvious reasons, their automatic reaction is to think:

“something wrong is happening to his/her, maybe I can help them instead of reacting to their behavior.”

This approach not only makes them an ideal partner but especially helps them stay detached from personal attacks.

When the hurtful behavior persists, the securely attached will be able to take a step back and reflect on whether this is the type of relationship they want.

“It’s not about me, but about him/her”

Only if we embed this belief in our mind we will manage to control our reactions without getting defensive or offended.

This will happen only if we know it without needing to ask.

…

You Can and Should Expect to be Treated with Respect and Love

Ultimately this will be the most important formula for a healthy and happy relationship.

When you keep this in mind, all the other beliefs that we have talked about will come naturally.

When you treat yourself and your partner with respect and love and expect him/her partner to do the same, you will not settle for less.

If not, see belief #1: don’t waste your time; belief #3: there are many other potential partners to choose from.

…

Final Thought

There is so much noise in this world — I would suggest we listen to ourselves first.

Where these 5 beliefs are useful is to help us listen to what we want and be honest about it.

Then, once we align our behavior with our desires, we will surround ourselves with long-lasting, healthy, fulfilling relationships.

If you want something else, you can adapt these to your own needs. Just remember to prioritize yourself first.

—

