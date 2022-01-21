5 Practical Life Lessons I Learned From My Younger Brother

“Why are you scared of moving on?”, asked my younger brother.

“I have already booked your ticket, go and enjoy your trip alone”, he continued.

This was me battling a bad phase of my life. My brother pushed me to move on. He booked a ticket to Meghalaya, where I was travelling for the first time & that too, alone.

That trip became the crown jewel of my life. That solo trip uplifted my mood. I came back as a more confident & calm person.

Similarly, My younger brother knowingly & unknowingly taught me many life lessons.

Lesson 1 — Dedication

Either He Would Do His 100% or Don’t Do It At all

Yeah! It’s the rule of his life. He would give full attention to his work. If he has committed to some work (professionally or personally), he would do his best. But he would not do any work half-heartedly.

Mindfulness — I learned to give my 100% in every task.

Lesson 2 — Communication

He Speaks Up Clearly & Confidently

He speaks with clarity. He presents his viewpoints in a clear & precise manner.

That’s the reason he has never failed in any of his interviews, except one where he had no intention of excelling! (No, I’m not bragging!)

Yes, he does have grammatical errors in communication. But he would cover it up with a swift move.

Communication Skills — I learned to put down my shyness & present myself with clarity.

Lesson 3 — Behaviour in Public

He is People’s Person

Whenever he is at a party, he will be the life of the party. He loves to talk & entertain people.

Occasionally, he would make fun of himself to make others laugh. He accepts himself as he is. Not only this, he would be everybody’s go-to person in any family function.

Accept Yourself — I learned to accept myself with all my faults & perfection intact so as to become confident in the world.

Lesson 4 — Financial Education

He Is Sincere Towards Savings & Investments

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

My brother loved to save money since his childhood. He would have his own bucket list to buy things from his piggy bank at that time.

Since he started earning, he has been studying investing strategies. He started investing in stocks, mutual funds, etc. He even now advises his friends to do the same.

Financial Learning — I learned that not only academic, but financial education is also important for life.

Lesson 5 — Hard & Smart Work

He Believes in Both Types

My younger brother loves to combine both types of work. Talking about his professional work, I observe him doing hard work. While talking to the clients, he would use smart work to convince them to his side.

I learned how both types of work are needed in our personal & professional lives to be successful.

Final Thoughts

I believe that not only do our elders teach us, our younger ones also give us major life lessons. It’s just that we must have an open mind to observe & learn from them.

Ending my blog with this thoughtful quote,

Try to see the world from the eyes of a child. Lessons we learn from children about life are much more than the lessons e teach them.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash