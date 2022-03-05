5 Psychological Tricks to Make Him Miss You — The Lazy Girl’s Guide to Getting Your Ex Back

Did you just break up with your boyfriend?

Are you struggling to get him back?

If so, you’re not alone. Thousands of women find themselves in this situation every day. But don’t worry, I’m here to help.

In this article, I’m going to share five psychological tricks that will make your ex miss you. By using these techniques, you can improve your chances of getting him back and making your relationship stronger than ever. So read on and learn how to make him miss you.

The Psychological Tricks That Will Make Your Ex Miss You

Why can’t he stop thinking about me?

If your ex is hooked on you, it’s because you have conditioned him to be this way. Whether it happened in the initial stages of dating or after years of being together, conditioning your partner doesn’t matter. What matters is that you can put your ex into this psychological state of mind by following my tips.

So let’s get started…

Trick #1: Give him space

Men are creatures of habit, so any change in their routine will definitely bother them. After the breakup, give your ex some time, space, and room to miss you. Go ahead. Do whatever makes you happy without him. It’s important that you don’t contact him while he’s figuring out his feelings for you.

Trick #2: Make him think about the good things in your relationship

After all, there are a lot of good memories that you shared with your ex, don’t you think? So while he’s going through a rough patch in his life, remind him about the good times.

It’s a scientific fact that thinking about positive memories causes people to feel happier and more upbeat. This is because recalling such experiences produces dopamine which is an organic stimulant that causes a surge of positive emotions

So trigger your ex’s emotions and send him nostalgic texts about the good times you shared together. Whether it is watching romantic comedies, eating at your favorite restaurant, or going on a vacation to his home country, make him remember how things were between you two.

Trick #3: Act occupied

After you have released your ex from his misery, he might come crawling back begging for a second chance. It’s possible that after the breakup, your ex realized that he can’t live without you.

Now that he misses you, want to know what’s going through his mind? He probably assumes that you are busy partying with your friends while he tries to survive without you. So even though it might be killing you on the inside, act busy to get him really missing you.

Yes, chances are that if your ex sees you being too happy without him then he will want you back even more.

Trick #4: Be unpredictable

After the breakup, your ex might have formed some expectations about how his life should be. And if he thought that things would go back to normal after a few days then you need to disappoint him.

Don’t answer his texts right away. Don’t reply to all of his phone calls. And don’t give him the time of day until he snaps out of it and realizes that you are not coming back to him so easily.

If your ex actually misses you, then the best way to get him back is if he sees how happy you are without him. Make sure to show him what life would be like without him.

Trick #5: Make him think that he might have lost you forever

This will definitely drive him crazy and after a while, your ex won’t be able to stand the suspense any longer. He’ll want desperately to win back your affections so he can stop torturing himself.

So act like you’ve moved on and that your ex is the only thing in the past of your life. This will get him thinking very hard about all the things he has lost because of his mistake. It’s also a good idea to post new pictures on social media with you having fun without him so that he starts feeling even worse.

The Bottom Line

So there you have it, ladies. These are some of the best ways to make your ex miss you.

The most important thing is not about how many tricks you can use but rather how well you play your cards. So go ahead and give these tips a try. Just be creative, don’t overdo it, and always think: what would make my ex miss me? And then do that.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

