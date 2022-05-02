5 Qualities You Should Look For in an Intimate Partner

1. Honesty

Honesty is essential in a healthy relationship. We cannot be with someone who lies about who they are. If you spot any signs of dishonesty in someone, you should consider this a red flag and move on. What you are looking for is not someone who tells you everything about themselves but is honest even if they don’t want to share something.

Someone who lies at the beginning will lie later down the line too. Old habits die hard; we need to be extra selective when deciding who to trust. Our intimate partner is likely the closest person to us, which means we need to ensure whom we choose to be in a relationship with is trustworthy.

2. Ability to communicate

This is one of the most important factors that will determine whether the relationship breaks down or not. If we cannot communicate and talk through our problems, this will inevitably lead to resentment from either side. We should feel safe expressing ourselves clearly while trusting our partners to do the same. Even if one side has communication problems, it will lead to unnecessary arguments within the relationship.

Another factor to consider is our “ability” to communicate, not just willingness. Unfortunately, many people lack this ability due to past trauma and use aggressive or passive-aggressive communication methods, which ensures the relationship fails in the end. Therefore, it is essential to go to therapy to resolve our past issues before getting into a relationship.

3. Empathy

We want to be with someone who is empathetic and understands our problems. Empathic skill is one of the most important qualities we should look for in our partner. Without the ability to understand the other sides’ perspective, our relationship will be filled with arguments that essentially go nowhere. Therefore, we want someone whom we can discuss our problems with and expect to understand these.

To see whether the person we are with can empathise, we can look at their relationships with other people. Someone’s past tells a lot about their capacity to understand others. How they speak about their ex-partners and friends does the same thing. We also need to focus on how they react to us during our initial interactions.

4. Close friends

It is crucial to see whether the person you are with has formed long-term secure attachments before. Of course, past relationships are also essential, but friendships are vital to someone’s mental health. Our friends can give us advice, make us feel better when there is a problem and tell us when we are doing something wrong, which is why having friends we trust is extremely important.

You should consider the lack of close friends as a red flag. If someone wasn’t even able to maintain long-term friendships, the chances of them being able to maintain a healthy romantic relationship is not very high. It also means they have no support system to go to, which makes it difficult for them to deal with the emotional problems in their lives.

5. Willingness to change and grow as a person

We all have issues stemming from our past and childhoods. We all have things we need to work on. We are all immature and selfish sometimes. There is nothing wrong with any of these, but we will continue to push people away for the rest of our lives if we don’t have the desire to improve ourselves. Someone who cannot see their contribution to the problems within the relationship is highly unattractive to other people.

When looking for an intimate partner, we should always do our best to go with people who show a willingness to change and grow as a person. We don’t want someone who thinks they are just great the way they are because nobody is. We all have issues that we need to work on. The ability to look at oneself critically and work on ourselves is one of the most important things that will help our relationships succeed.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

