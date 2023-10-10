5 Questions About Self-Awareness for Introverted Men to Achieve Their Goals

You are going to get weird looks and get silently judged.

This is what it feels like to be an introverted man.

Many men are introverted yet some of them don’t even know it.

Here are 5 questions to ask yourself if you can relate to this and where you go from here.

What is an introverted man?

What is the complete opposite of a highly valued perceived alpha male? This is going to be the definition of an introverted man.

Introverted men are the lone wolves of society. Most introverted men tend to go their own way. This is often frowned upon because it goes against the stereotypes of what men should do by society’s standards.

Being a lone wolf is just part of the lifestyle. This lifestyle isn’t something that introverted men to appear cool and mysterious like James Dean, the old school bad boy to girls.

This is genuinely who they are.

You probably know someone like this in your life.

Think Keanu Reeves, immensely talented at something creative, mysterious, only seen when he wants to be seen, and surprisingly compassionate despite his stoic demeanor.

If you know someone like this, he probably is an introverted man.

Introverts are considered weirdos by society’s standards due to not behaving like extroverts. These differences get even more complicated with each person’s personality, background, and gender.

I am specifically speaking for the men because men who exhibit quiet or aloof demeanors tend to get put in some sort of negative stereotype such as not being assertive.

Because if you let society tell it, real men are aggressive, loud, and socially ambitious which is the complete opposite of what introverted men are.

How does an introverted man think?

The thought process of an introverted man is as deep as the Mariana Trench.

An introverted man’s mind is always a constant war going on inside despite the calm exterior most introverted men tend to show.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The future is always on the mind of this particular man. This is a motivating factor and a strength when assessing goals.

Deep thought processes combined with goals equals self-reliance, determination, and methodical planning which is not seen in many men.

The second part of this thought process is the maniacal analytical senses. Introverted men look for patterns in everything they do. This process never stops as it can be mentally draining for this reason.

Seeking and noticing patterns helps you achieve goals faster because you discover the work that needs to be done. This would take others longer to achieve goals because they can’t see these patterns that may not be obvious to them.

I identify as an introverted man I can remember countless times I have been called too deep or too serious.

I read between the lines in what people were saying just by their actions. Their actions would tell me they were comfortable not taking things seriously that needed taking seriously such as the direction of their life.

These same people who judged me would find themselves in some terrible life predicaments many years later because they didn’t think “too deep” or weren’t “too serious”.

Their behavior was the actions of a child, everything was a joke to them and they just wanted to have fun. But their personal life suffered because of this.

An introverted man is always thinking about solutions

An introverted is always thinking about how he can help or push others

An introverted man is always thinking about his future which is usually a world of his own

What are his goals?

Goals are just an extension of what people value.

So what do introverted men value?

Freedom: Introverted men do not like the feeling of being trapped and not having any flexibility in all aspects of their lives.

Independence: They need to be self-sufficient. Relying on others for their needs goes against every fiber in their body.

Creative mental stimuli: Many introverted men are actors, musicians, or writers. This list is extensive but creativity isn’t needed especially in their jobs.

Genuine connections: Most of the world operates with the bigger is better mindset meaning having more friends equates to happiness. This is the opposite of introverted men who need meaningful one one-on-one connections.

Solitude: Without solitude, this will make life extremely challenging for these types of men. This needed to gather thoughts, plan, and recharge

Values are the center of every decision you make along with needs. Whatever you value, each aspect of your life will be affected by this for better or for worse.

That is why you should know at least the top five things you value. There is no shame in what you value but you still have to deal with the consequences for the things you value whether good or bad.

Most people have no idea what they value. They may feel something is important to them but they can’t explain why.

What are the benefits of being an introverted man?

When you are self-aware, you can use your strengths as an advantage.

Being different from the norm will command respect. People can’t help themselves but become drawn to genuinely authentic people. Is guided by an inner mental compass that is extremely self-sufficient. Most people are lost and confused and are misguided by misinformation. Stubborn when it comes to personal pursuits. Resilience is a strength that comes from within and almost everything introverted men do is from within. Socially selective, Introverted men do not allow everyone to get close to them. This keeps away people who have bad intentions. Doesn’t seek validation from others due to rich inner world. Conformity is a strong manipulation tool that does not affect these types of men.

What are the disadvantages of being an introverted man?

There is no such thing as the perfect personality as there are always reactions to every action.

Afraid to commit to something for a long period. This may be a factor in their struggle to find connection in love relationships. Love life is always complicated. It takes a long time to break the emotional walls of an introverted man because they love deeply and hold on to trauma. It is mentally draining to find a balance between what you want and what society wants. Every day is a battle with fitting into society’s norms as a man or being their natural introverted selves. The time it takes to build genuine connections. Introverted men are very hard to get to know. Most people give up attempting to get to know them because of this reason. The imagination won’t let go of past trauma. They have memories like a computer, they remember everything. A lot of these memories are negative and have strong feelings attached to them. These feelings are played over and over again like a movie.

The conclusion from this post is for introverted men to better understand themselves so they can operate in an extroverted world and achieve their goals.

Self-awareness sounds easy but most men are not self-aware especially if they feel differently from the rest of other men.

