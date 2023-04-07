5 Reasons People Want to Read Your Writing

When we decide to write it’s more than a pen hitting paper, or your fingers pressing on a keyboard. It’s an expression of emotion and storytelling. You want people to feel what you’re speaking about and to remember the moral of what you are portraying.

You are here to entertain, share your pain, and provide hope and inspiration. That’s what it means to become an author.

Writing isn’t easy, but it’s important to keep working diligently at your craft.

Over time, you will share something that others connect to and in many cases, transform their lives. As a result, you become a better writer, speaker, and a better teacher of the craft.

You’ve already lived what you’ve experienced.

It’s time to write it to life!

This post was previously published on Bookmark Publishing House.

