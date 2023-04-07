Get Daily Email
5 Reasons People Want to Read Your Writing

When we decide to write it's more than a pen hitting paper, or your fingers pressing on a keyboard.  It's an expression of emotion and storytelling.

When we decide to write it’s more than a pen hitting paper, or your fingers pressing on a keyboard.  It’s an expression of emotion and storytelling.  You want people to feel what you’re speaking about and to remember the moral of what you are portraying.

You are here to entertain, share your pain, and provide hope and inspiration. That’s what it means to become an author.

Writing isn’t easy, but it’s important to keep working diligently at your craft.

Over time, you will share something that others connect to and in many cases, transform their lives. As a result, you become a better writer, speaker, and a better teacher of the craft.

You’ve already lived what you’ve experienced.

It’s time to write it to life!

See you on the next episode!

This post was previously published on Bookmark Publishing House.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

