5 Reasons Rainfall Is Simply the Best Thing on Earth

In the film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, there is a scene towards the end where a distraught Marianne is standing on a hillside in the pouring rain whispering the name of her lost love, Willoughby, over and over. I was awestruck by that scene when I was maybe ten, eleven years old, and I’ve been in love with the romanticism of rainfall ever since.

Rain is one of the best sensations on earth.

Imagine you’re standing in an open field. The sun’s rays bounce off of a glass sky while white, chiffon clouds rest overhead. The temperature is to your exact liking. Out of seemingly nowhere, a light drizzle of rain begins to fall, sprinkling the earth. You lift your hands to feel the warmth on your skin. A beat passes, and now it is pouring down torrential rain. The smell of the rain hitting the ground engulfs you as you stand with your head titled upwards, taking it all in, realizing in this moment you are utterly alone, yet completely content.

Whenever I can, I like to go outside and experience the rain. Here are five reasons you should to:

Rain is Stunning.

Look at how beautiful this picture of rain is. Worth a thousand words.

Rainfall is One of the Most Soothing Sounds on Earth.

Excuse me while I go cuddle up in a warm blanket with a book and a cup of tea.

Rain Brings Relief from Hot, Humid Weather.

You know those humid, sticky days where rain is right on the edge of falling? Nothing is more satisfying than the anticipated release of rain that cools the atmosphere and saturates the earth. Afterwards, all you need is a nice cup of lemonade!

Rain is a Necessary Gift.

Have you ever heard the phrase pray for rain? Well, that’s actually some people’s reality. Many states and countries around the world have been plagued with drought, animals have died, and farmers have lost their crops — all due to a lack of rain. The effects of drought can be devastating. The National Drought Mitigation Center states:

Everything in the environment is connected, just like everything in our communities is connected. Each different way that drought affects us is what we call an impact of drought. Drought affects our lives in many different ways because water is such an important part of so many of our activities. We need water to live, and animals and plants do too. We need water to grow the food we eat. We also use water for many different things in our lives, like washing dishes, cooking, bathing, and swimming or river rafting. Water is also used to help make the electricity we use to run the lights in our houses and the video games you may like to play. When we don’t have enough water for these activities because of a drought, many people and many different things will be affected in many different ways.

Also, did you know that most rain doesn’t even reach the ground? Minute Earth dove into this topic in their video, “Why Most Rain Never Reaches the Ground” saying:

According to computer simulations, around 40 percent of falling rain simply disappears back into the sky. Meanwhile, the drops that do make the long journey to Earth mostly land on forest canopies, and are either evaporated or sucked up by a thirsty tree’s roots.

Ecosystems need rain!

Rain is an Excuse to Get Out of Anything.

I used to have a friend who used ‘no, it’s raining’ as an excuse for everything. If she didn’t want to go a party, wanted to skip out on a date, anything. One time, she came over to my house when it was pouring, and I looked out my front window to find her sitting in the driveway staring out the window of her car. I called and asked her what she was doing, “It’s raining” she said.

I couldn’t even question her.

In sum, I love the rain. During these uncertain times, I encourage you to find things you love and go out of your way to interact with them. And if you can’t think of anything specific, you can always go outside and jump in a large rain puddle!

