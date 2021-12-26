5 Reasons Why Dating in the Late 20s Is Tricky

I am an Indian woman in her late 20s, and I recently started dating again after a terrible breakup and the prolonged lockdown.

I have a fair share of credit to my dating life for making me self-aware and teaching me about human psychology. I even wrote about how dating is a better crash course than a college degree.

After this extended break, I felt a change when I got into the dating game again. I felt like a completely different person. The experience of dating wasn’t the same, and when I dug deeper, I understood that it had to do with my age.

I found out four reasons dating in the late 20s is tricky and how I plan to deal with it.

. . .

The Endless Loop and the Pressure

Okay, let’s talk about the elephant in the room.

This is marriage season in India, and every time I refresh my feed, I can see my friends and acquaintances broadcasting their wedding or honeymoon.

It doesn’t bother me because I don’t want what they’re having, but it feels like you’re stuck in Chernobyl — and you cannot not smell the toxic gas and survive.

No matter how hard I try to ignore my relationship status, somebody reminds me to find a husband and settle down. But, unfortunately, the worst part is most of the time, and it’s my consciousness. Even when I don’t expect my life to be like everybody else and keep myself busy with work, the thought of meeting my life partner keeps coming back.

Every time we discuss this very topic at home, I end up arguing with my mom. The pressure to settle down has finally become real, and everyone is running behind you like zombies from Dawn of the Dead.

Fix: I remind myself to stay in the present and be mindful. It doesn’t work all the time but it pushes me to stay happy now instead of worrying about tomorrow. As long as I don’t think it’s late, it’s not.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

. . .

Zero Tolerance Level

I’ve been in the dating game for over a decade, and I’ve spent enough time meeting different kinds of people. I’ve learned about psychology, human behavior, and whatnot.

I often feel like I’ve wasted so many years dating the wrong people. It hurts seeing how much time I wasted. But isn’t it the whole point of dating? To know that they’re not the right one for you so you can keep the search on.

Being with the wrong ones also enables you to see through people’s BS.

When I started out, I’d listen to people’s trash talk and be there for them even when I wasn’t treated right. I’d tolerate their indecent behavior and give them another chance.

These years, I have understood how precious my time is, and it’s humanly not possible for people to change after a single date. So if you know, it’s not going to work out — it’s time you say bye and move on.

Fix: Normalising mishaps, PMS, mood swings, health issues and people can’t be their best selves, and you’ve got give them another chance. After all, we’re all humans.

. . .

Is it Loneliness, or is it Real?

50% of my friends are married.

25% of my friends went abroad for further studies.

15% are dealing with their personal issues.

7% are too busy to reply.

2% are the ones I am in touch with.

Growing up leaves you with few people who want to be there for you.

It’s not possible for everyone to manage friendship when they’re at the prime time of their career with parents getting old and trying to balance everything.

It’s challenging, but it’s life — especially in the late 20s.

With so much on your plate and nobody who’s genuinely there for you, you feel extra lonely. And there’s nothing wrong with that, but it affects your decision-making.

Then when you meet a nice guy who makes you giggle, buys you flowers — you get confused about your feelings. You don’t know if you’re genuinely interested in him, or it’s the fear of loneliness that’s making you feel for him.

Fix: I often go on solo-dates and remind myself how peaceful my life is. And the only reason I'd want to be with someone is because I love them not because I am lonely.Real Relationships >>>>

. . .

Peer Pressure and Comparison

I know you’ve heard this plenty of times, but when I say everyone around me is either getting married or pregnant — I am not exaggerating!

Over 25 lakh Indian weddings took place alone in the last few weeks, and my social media timeline is significant proof. When I see reels of couples meeting in school, getting cozy in college, and then getting married, my ovaries start crying.

I used to preach about self-love and self-worth, but those theories do not work when you haven’t been in a relationship in 2 years.

It pushes you into a never-ending comparison cycle. It sucks. And as a human, you think about doing what everyone else is doing. The from Me-and-Mine Diwali posts make you feel like you failed in some imaginary competition set up by society.

All of this wants me to get married — all for the wrong reasons.

Fix: Delay doesn’t mean it won’t happen for me or you. I am using this time to know myself better and do something that makes me proud of myself. Comparision is self-sabotaging in disguise.

. . .

Can I Afford to Get Distracted?

I wanted to be on the cover of a business magazine before turning 30.

Why 30? I have no idea. But aren’t we expected to be successful by 30?

We’re rushing because society and media brainwashed us. Even though I am far from reaching my career milestones, I am very close to my breakthrough.

Spending so much time doing the wrong things has got me closer to what I’d want to focus on. This is when I need to dive into the future completely and create a bright future consciously.

Being single has allowed me to explore most of my passions, even with a full-time job.

Whenever I meet a potential partner, I get scared about getting distracted and not being able to give my 100% to my work when I know that the honeymoon period won’t last long, and I’ll get back to my usual work cycle.

I don’t even know how I will act when I finally fall in love again because, as a hopeless romantic, I’d want to leave everything and be with him, but as a workaholic, those thoughts scare the hell out of me.

I guess we’ll only know when that happens 🙂

Fix: As an ambitious person, I emphasise a lot on balancing. The right balance in career and relationships is important for my happiness. And the more happy I am, the more greater things I will create.

. . .

Lastly

The age limit may only apply to conservative countries like India, but dating gets trickier with time.

We also need to normalize finding love late in life.

There’s no right time to find your one.

There’s no right time to fall in love.

Sometimes we get fortunate enough to find them at 14 on our school bus, but sometimes we have to wait for them through the quarter/mid-life crisis.

It’s a different story for everyone. But as long as we’re hopeful and strong enough to wait for the one we deserve, we can go through the jumpy dating ride.

Until you find that person and the relationship, don’t settle.

—

***