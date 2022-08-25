Get Daily Email
5 Reasons Why EFT Can Be a Powerful Therapy Option for Men

5 Reasons Why EFT Can Be a Powerful Therapy Option for Men

Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) can be a powerful tool in changing the roles of men in the 21st century.

Presented by BetterHelp.

Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) can be a powerful tool in changing the roles of men in the 21st century. It empowers those who use it to change problematic relationships with their spouses and family through short term therapy.  While there are quite a few things you should know about EFT therapy before starting, these are 5 great reasons it may be worth giving it a shot:

1. EFT Can Improve Your Relationships

EFT began as an approach for couples therapy, however, it has now expanded to being used in family therapy and individual therapy. Regardless of the type of relationship you are looking to improve, EFT can help you increase your emotional awareness and find more positive ways to express and handle your emotions. This in turn can help you build stronger relationships with those you care about the most.

2. EFT Is Helpful For Those Who Avoid Their Feelings

If you tend to avoid your feelings, EFT can be a hugely helpful tool in opening up and enhancing your emotional connection with people in your life. Oftentimes, our inability to face unpleasant emotions just kicks the can down the road. It makes us feel less mentally healthy in the long-run and results in us being unable to meet our own needs or the needs of others. By going to EFT sessions you’ll gain the skills to deal with your emotions, rather than avoid them.

3. EFT Lets You Take Small Steps

If you are afraid of a therapist trying to get you to connect with your emotions and open up right away— you can put that fear to rest with EFT. EFT is a nine step process that allows you to take things slow and move on to the next step as you feel comfortable and ready to take on the challenge.In general, EFT therapy lasts between eight and twenty sessions. Here’s what you can expect during the nine step process:

The Nine Steps Of EFT

In the first step in the process, your therapist will just listen to you interact with your partner or have describe your current relationship in order to pinpoint the main issues within your relationship. From there, you will begin the process of identifying negative feelings that you may currently be avoiding. Your therapist can help you describe these emotions and where they may be coming from. Next, you will begin working with your therapist to change your interaction methods before finally working on adopting new communication methods to work through issues with others.

4. EFT Is Based On Science

If you are going to try therapy, it’s understandable that you want to find an option that’s tried, true, and found to be effective. EFT is an evidence-based approach and according to an article in the Journal of Evidence-Based Social Work, EFT not only improves marital satisfaction but sustains satisfaction after treatment has wrapped up. In fact, another study in the National Library of Medicine found that EFT increased marital satisfaction by 86%.

5. EFT Is Available Online

Deciding to go to EFT therapy doesn’t mean you need to cancel your daily plans or sit in a stuffy therapy office. EFT is available online, on your schedule. BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy platform and offers accessible, affordable, and convenient professional therapy. Click here to get started with finding the right licensed therapist for you on BetterHelp.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

