5 Reasons Why Men Choose To Be a Jerk Than Being Nice

I was with John, a friend of mine. John was tall and attractive, and he was well aware of his appeal. He’s well aware that he can easily attract the attention of any lady he comes across. Periodically, he’d ask for my assistance. We’d go to his friend’s house, and I’d assist him in making plans for the day.

This girl he was into suddenly appears on the scene. He had eye contact with the girl with this killer smile on her face and made him stand up because she was shot, good-looking, and coming out of an eatery store.

Then he told me to hold my breath because he was going to speak with her right away

So I let him, and he walks right up to her, while I sit back and watch.

He came back to me a minute later with a big smile on his face, telling me how great it was to share such a special moment with her for the first time, and that they were going on a date the next day.

It would take place in this opulent restaurant 50 kilometers from our home. We got ready the next day and left in a Lamborghini Centenario. When we arrive at the restaurant, we pull over.

We walk in and ask for a table recommendation; the waiter leads us to the VIP area and hands us a menu booklet with which to choose a meal.

We did, and everything was brought to the table promptly. As a result, we waited to see who would show up for a date. He called her phone but she didn’t pick up, he sent her a text but received no response, and he began to wonder what had happened to her that had caused her to be late.

He was so concerned that he left the restaurant and went straight to her apartment. He saw the girl and another man walk into a bar on his way there.

He was startled, so he pulled over, took out his phone, and dialed her number again. She received the call but hung up. He called her again, and she answered, saying, “I’m in the hospital, I’m terribly sick, and I don’t think I’ll be able to make it to that date.”

After hearing her depressing and dishonest statements over the phone. He became irritated and enraged. He was so enraged that he started his car and drove away quickly to the neighborhood.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Regardless, the scenario you just read is one of the things that has changed most of the men you’ve met, and it has the potential to bring out the worst in anyone who encounters it.

And if you’re still curious about the other reasons why men choose to be jerks rather than nice, you’re in luck because a quick scroll will bring you right to the bottom of the list.

1. They do not want to be exploited in any way

You might be wondering why, instead of being vulnerable and nice to women, most men become arrogant, rude, and defensive.

The hell they’ve been through, as well as the nurturing they’ve received from the women they’ve met, has shaped them.

They believed that being nice would not get them what they wanted but rather would return them to the land of fear, soft and easy to control, which they wouldn’t have to take back if done by a woman.

Even if they are head over heels in love with any woman, their Alpha male instincts will not allow them to minimize their harsh actions toward women because they want to be on top of her and the food chain.

2. They’re curious about your thoughts on them.

Many women have expressed their dissatisfaction with their men’s lack of sensitivity toward them. They grumbled about how their men are uninterested in them and have no physical or emotional needs for them after being in a relationship for a while.

They’ve been attempting to figure out what course they should take in order for them to behave in this manner, but with no success.

They say nothing happens for no reason, and if you’re one of those people, I have something to say about that.

In a man’s disgruntled life, there are likely many things that led him to the stairwell he’s on right now, and in most cases, he goes off when his partner does something unbearable and doesn’t react harshly, which eventually kills him inside whenever he’s with you.

Regardless, the main reason he keeps acting strange at times is that he wants to know what you think of him. He wants to know how much he means to you. He’d like to know how much you value him.

Because you can’t claim to love someone if you can’t even deal with him at his worst. You can’t claim to cherish someone if it appears that the individual is having difficulty receiving the level of care and attention that he or she deserves.

Because he believes that a woman who will cheer him up when he is down truly desires him, and a woman who will babysit him when he’s been thrown out truly values him.

3. They don’t want to be labeled as incompetent.

When it comes to emotional awareness, psychologists believe women are more intelligent than men. It is, however, false.

Because there are men out there who are completely aware of a woman’s emotional state and how to manage it to her benefit and satisfaction.

However, it turns out that some psychopaths’ so-called women mistook that good tenderness for weakness, making them regret ever having such a thought in the first place by abusing it.

As a result, a lot of men have become obnoxious. When it comes to dealing with women, they put all of their empathy and sympathy in a box to tidy up whatever is preventing them from achieving whatever goal they want, and they won’t be able to see how destructive their actions will be while doing so.

So, if you’ve ever wondered why most men you meet never seem nice or vulnerable to you, it’s because your attitude toward them is never in line with their personality and is always unfavorable to their emotions.

4. They want to get their hands on whatever they want as quickly as possible

Another reason why men are frequently rude to women is that they expect things to go their way.

They don’t want to know if she’s interested in the decision they’re making; all they want is for everything to be done on their terms, even if she appears to be uninterested. They aren’t interested in learning what it will do to her or how it will affect her, either negatively or positively.

In general, a man will make such a decision if he appears to be more confident and optimistic than the woman he is with.

They believe that politely asking a question or acknowledging her feelings before making a decision or doing anything else will only Benneth him and his personality in front of her, destroying his optimism and his chances of getting whatever he wants from her.

5. They don’t want to be seen as ordinary

Men in nature are never jerks or asshols. They were born to rule, love, and protect those around them, but the harsh realities of life forced them to focus solely on themselves, leading to the path you know them by.

So, if a man is obnoxious toward your emotions, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to help or doesn’t care about your feelings; it just means he doesn’t want to be judged wrongly. He is not to be taken for lightly or treated as if he is nothing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rather, he wants to be treated like a king, an alpha male who deserves to be respected, because he believes that no one, especially women, values what comes easily. Instead, they treat it as if it were a complete waste of time.

Bottom line

It seems unjust to me when women blame all men for their men’s shortcomings instead of blaming their men. There are good people out there, guys who would treat you the way you want to be treated, guys who would treat you like the queen you were born to be before any other king. But, in order for that to happen, you’d have to put out the same amount of work and energy that he has been putting forth simply to make you happy.

I know my guys out there have been working hard. I know you’ve gone through a lot, and you sometimes wish you could start over because of how difficult things can be. Never give up because better days are ahead, and never put the pressure of what you’re going through on a woman, especially the woman you cherish the most.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock