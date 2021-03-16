5 Reasons Why Working At Home Is Great For Your Health

Working from home can have tons of benefits when it comes to our physical and mental health. If you’ve always worked from home or you’re temporarily working there now, be sure to take advantage of all the perks!

Quickest Commute

Mornings can quickly become stressful by waking up late or getting stuck in traffic on your way to work. Take the time normally spent on commuting and use it to focus on “you”. There are many beneficial and low-stress ways you can start your day.

You can get in some morning exercise, meditate, or listen to your favorite motivational podcast. You could also grab some coffee and make a list of the goals you want to achieve for the day. By creating a daily action plan, your workdays will become more focused and productive.

Healthier Meals and Snacks

The office can be a temptation zone. Endless donuts, catered lunches, and birthday celebrations can quickly stop any progress being made on a diet. Vending machines constantly test the strength of our will-power.

At home, you’re able to make fresh smoothies, salads, and other meals that will fuel your body. You also get to avoid foods that zap your energy and keep you from your peak performance.

Jeans Day, EVERY Day

Business casual has taken on a whole new meaning. In the 1980s, mullets were known as, “Business in the front, party in the back.” Working virtually has become the new “Business on the top, party on the bottom”.

You get to decide the clothes that make you feel your best each day. Even with a day full of virtual conference calls, you can easily wear comfortable sweatpants or your favorite fuzzy slippers.

The Perfect Breaks

Break time is the best time because you can give your body what it needs, when it needs it. Take a 10-minute power nap or jump on the backyard trampoline. Take a walk around the block to boost your creativity. Your breaks will give you exactly what you need to feel more focused and energized throughout the day.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Great Co-Workers

You get to spend your days with your family, friends, or pets. Have fun and meaningful conversations with family or friends during lunch. Every day you can build deeper relationships with the people that matter most in your life.

Have you ever wished you had more time to laugh with friends or watch your children grow? Find ways make the most of your time and I guarantee you’ll look back later and be thankful for these memories.

By finding and embracing each opportunity you have, you’ll truly enrich your overall well-being. Seize this moment.

* * *

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo Credit: @jonathan_francisca on Unsplash