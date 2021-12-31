5 Rules You Need To Get Over Your Crush Right Now

Having a crush can make your life goes up and down. Nothing beats that roller-coaster feeling. But as years go by, you realize that it’s not practical to keep doing this anymore.

You need a real relationship — not just the one you imagine in your head.

The only problem is, you’re certain that your crush doesn’t like you back. At least in a romantic way. So now you’re stuck in so-called “friend-zoned,” and you’re looking for ways to get out of it.

I was in your exact situation during my college years. I liked this guy a lot. I tried to be his friend in the hope that he’d see me more than that one day (which clearly didn’t work).

After “waiting” on him for almost 3 years, I decided to move on when he ended up dating my friend. That was my first heartbroken experience, and to be completely honest, I felt like an idiot that year.

But how do you even start with the process of moving on? They’ve been on your mind for years! Hence, getting over someone you never dated before is much harder than a real breakup.

Here are the 5 rules I applied to get over my crush. However, these aren’t black and white rules. If you think this doesn’t relate to you, feel free to break them.

Stop Feeling Sorry for Yourself

It’s easy to feel like you’re a loser when you chase someone to like you back. Deep down in the back of your mind, you knew the answer already — they’ll never be yours.

When I was trying to get over my crush, I constantly felt sorry for myself that I wasn’t good enough or thought there must be something wrong with me.

Until one day, I was so sick of that feeling and decided enough was enough.

Whenever those negative thoughts came up, I stopped them by telling myself that “just because he doesn’t like me back, that doesn’t mean I’m worthless. I could find someone who’d love me better in the future — it’s just not now as I’m still in the healing process.”

Doing that eventually helped me feel better and no longer saw myself as a loser.

If you have a hard time changing that feeling, try to come up with something that you love about yourself, even if that reason seems silly and insignificant.

Say it out loud and let that sink in into your core belief.

Get Busy and Have a Life

The best way to move on from anyone is basically to put the focus back into yourself. Look around you; is there something you can start working on? Maybe that one project that you abandoned years ago needs your attention?

Whatever it is, try to make yourself busy with new activities.

If I say, “just stop thinking about your crush,” it won’t be really practical if you don’t have anything else going on in your daily life. That’s why it’s important to come up with real actionable plans for how you’d spend your time moving forward.

If you’re friends with your crush and hang out a lot, try to reduce it. This isn’t saying you should stop seeing them in general, but since the biggest portion of your time goes to your crush, it’s necessary to change that time allocation to focus on your life more.

Change the Narrative in Your Head

When you have a crush, you tend to think that they’re the love of your life, and you can’t imagine life without them.

However, the problem is it’s all happening only in your head. This is what makes it harder for you to move on because you still think they deserve your love and attention. You want to give your all to them.

But they actually don’t.

The fact that they don’t want a relationship with you shows that they have no appreciation for your feelings, especially when they put you in a friend zone.

So change the narrative in your head by seeing them only as one of those flings you have towards other people. Avoid putting too many credits on your crush unless they reciprocate your feelings.

No More Stalking Their Social Media

There’s no worse feeling than revolving your days around what’s your crush is up to on their social media.

I’ve been there many times where I’d check his Twitter 10x per day just to see his life updates. I created that false belief in my head that I already knew this guy. I was obsessed with getting as much information as I could.

But the truth is, “knowing” someone on social media isn’t actually the same as knowing them in person. There’s a huge difference. So don’t waste your time doing this as I can assure you that there’s nothing to gain here.

So make use of that “mute” button if you’re too concerned about unfollowing your crush on social media. Instead of starting your day by checking their “updates,” try to navigate your attention into something else that has nothing to do with them.

Open the Door for Someone New

To say that no one else in the entire world would love you is such an understatement. I used to have this unhealthy belief as well, but that changed after I let someone new come into my life.

The thing is, when we have a crush, we tend to close our eyes to other potential partners out there. And it’s the most unfair thing you could do to yourself.

Of course, there is someone out there who could love you better. And, of course, you deserve to be in a relationship with someone who accepts you as who you are.

And to let that happen, first, you need to open that door and stop pushing people away. Give those new people a chance, and you’ll later see that your crush isn’t truly your everything.

The Bottom Line:

The main goal to get over your crush isn’t merely to find someone else to date. It’s more of how to get your power back. You don’t want other people to decide how you feel anymore, whether you’re loved or not.

It’s on your hands, and when you reach that point of realization, you’ll begin to notice that life isn’t as depressing as you thought.

And you finally can relate to that one cliche quote that says, “there’s still plenty of fish in the sea.” Because it’s true.

—

