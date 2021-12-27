5 Sexual Bonding Habits To Rebuild a Broken Marriage

It is difficult to believe that love is not always enough. It is also not uncommon for two people in love to realize that they are different in so many ways.

Chances are, if you and your partner don’t understand each other, it will manifest as an argument. Because in the end, you have to understand each other to get ahead in the long term.

If your relationship communication is characterized by misunderstandings caused by difficulties expressing feelings and listening to what your partner has to say, it can be worked on if you two are genuinely motivated to improve the relationship.

Instead of tearing each other down, you can turn your usual loneliness into an opportunity to create a unique bond with your partner.

Begin with a kissing ritual

Many couples run in different directions every day. Despite your best efforts, it’s easy to go all day without being able to have a conversation with your partner, much less nurture your physical connection.

The morning and evening kiss should be a ritual. A central characteristic of rituals is that you do them, whether you like them or not.

The kiss has to happen even if you just had a somewhat sarcastic fight or are rushing to an important meeting early, or are angry.

A quick hello kiss before you dash out the door is a simple, quick way to remind each other of your feelings and keep you focused on your marriage.

Write down your pledge and honor it

What indicates the success of a relationship is not if there are fights, moments of anger, periods of loneliness, or cases of betrayal.

But rather, it is whether the two people involved want to be together or not.

If they do and know each other very well, they can overcome any obstacle.

Commitment is the most important value here because we act differently when we know that our future is connected to someone.

Couples who understand the essence of a permanent commitment know that it is much more than a simple decision not to divorce. It is a commitment to do daily work to keep the marriage alive.

Change unhealthy sexual orientation

Many couples struggle with integrating love and intimacy within their married lives.

As liberated as society want us to believe we are and should be, most of us retain a deep sense of privacy, driven by shame, around aspects of our sexuality.

Our sexual instincts generally force us to want to do things that are completely in conflict with our more sober obligations in other areas of our lives.

The feeling that we have to hide, deny, and bury the most important elements of who we are is generally not very good for us.

Sexual intimacy within marriage needs privacy and freedom from interruptions. When these conditions are not met, sexual intercourse is often delayed and can lead to feelings of pain and rejection, many of which may be misplaced.

You need to overcome feelings of shyness, sexual anxiety, inhibition, the fear of total expression, and inherited societal taboos.

Experience orgasm with clothes on

There is a common assumption that sensuality is at the center of nudity and the explicit: and that logically, therefore, the sexiest settings should also be the ones with the most nudity.

Outercourse is a great option, as it helps women forget that there is a purpose for sex so that they can simply enjoy the sensations and emotions of intimacy.

In long-term relationships, outercourse can also disrupt the same old bedroom rituals.

If being naked isn’t even a second thought, sex can become routine, but by experimenting with things like dry humping, you can build anticipation and remind each other of what it was like when you first met.

Take pleasure in spontaneous outdoor sex

For many people, the idea of outdoor sex is a huge turn-on. Since early adolescence, we have learned to lock doors and keep curtains closed. We blush at the threat of exposing ourselves.

With outdoor sex, the pleasant and almost unworldly concept that promotes our pleasure is that we could be in a public place where others can see us, but it won’t matter, as it usually happens.

For some of us, there is something exciting about taboo. It is the greatest expression of confidence to the rest of the world.

It symbolizes your courage. It shows that you are not afraid of being attacked by wolves or hurt by the ridicule of others.

Your erotic parts do not need to be protected and repressed. The culminating outdoor orgasm indicates your pleasure to finally bypass your debilitating self-awareness.

Bringing sex to the public can be empowering, liberating, and exciting.

