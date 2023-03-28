5 Signs a Woman Is Emotionally Immature and Not Ready for a Relationship

The definition of emotional maturity is your ability to understand and manage your emotions.

If you want a healthy and thriving relationship that results in marriage with a woman, you need to make sure you’re choosing a woman who has the ability to manage her emotions and communicate them in a healthy way.

Nobody is perfect, and everyone makes mistakes, but it’s best to avoid the types of women I’m about to talk about, especially if you’re a high-value man who is looking for a serious relationship and a traditional lifestyle.

…

She plays games with you

She’s hot and cold. She plays mind games. She’ll keep you at an arm’s length, won’t reciprocate your time and energy but will give you just enough to keep you around.

She doesn’t want to date or be committed to you, but she likes that you like her and wants the attention.

She’ll play hard to get by taking hours to respond to your texts or fakes plans to avoid hanging out with you in the hopes of you trying harder, because yet again, she just likes you for the attention.

High-value men don’t fall for that, and at the end of the day, you don’t want to be with a woman who isn’t honest with her intentions.

Remember, if a woman isn’t being direct and brings chaos into your life, don’t waste your time.

…

She allows her emotions to rule her life

It’s a known fact that women are emotional, but that doesn’t mean they should allow those emotions to dictate their behavior or run their entire life.

If she constantly loses her temper and says things like, “I just can’t help it; I’m an emotional person,” then she’s just using that as an excuse to create drama.

As someone who has run on her emotions for the majority of my life and is making a conscious effort to change this aspect about myself, I can confidently say it’s possible to change and don’t let any woman out there tell you “it’s just how I am, stop trying to change me.”

That’s fine. You shouldn’t try to change her, but you also shouldn’t be with her if she’s going to throw a fit like a toddler.

Women need to learn to be solid, steadfast, and stable. If she continuously allows her emotions to rule over her, it’s a sign of emotional immaturity, and she isn’t ready for a serious relationship.

And men, while we as women will never get rid of our emotions, it’s 100% possible to manage and control them instead of allowing them to control us.

…

She’s incapable of taking responsibility

She’s incapable of admitting to her mistakes. It’s always someone else’s fault. She plays the victim like she’s getting paid for it.

On top of that, she’ll find a way to blame you for the mistakes she’s making and will say things like, “you’re making me act this way!”

A woman who is incapable of taking responsibility is not an emotionally mature woman. She will rationalize her bad choices to avoid being accountable for her actions.

For example, a woman who is unhealthy and overweight might say things like, “I was bullied in elementary school, so that’s why I’m 500+ pounds.”

So she overeats every day, doesn’t exercise, doesn’t prioritize her health, and then tries to rationalize her bad decisions by tying them to something external resulting in yet again not taking responsibility, and also — playing the victim.

This woman is a walking red flag and will end up blaming you for her choices over and over again.

…

She says she doesn’t need you

If the definition of an emotionally mature person is having the ability to understand your emotions, and she says things like, “I don’t need a man, I’m an independent woman, etc, etc, etc,” then that’s not a sign of emotional maturity.

She doesn’t fully comprehend what she is saying when she says that, because if she doesn’t need a man, she also doesn’t need a man to pay for dinner at the restaurant.

If she doesn’t need a man, she also doesn’t need him to come save her when she gets a flat tire on the freeway. And she definitely doesn’t need a man to come rescue her when she breaks an ankle hiking and needs to be carried down.

She also doesn’t need you when she wants to have kids. She’s independent and she’ll figure it out. Let her.

…

She’s a byproduct of a broken society

She’s incapable of formulating her own thoughts and opinions.

She has no substance to her. She’s surface level.

There’s nothing to her that makes her unique or interesting. She regurgitates what society tells her. If you ask her why she voted for whoever she voted for, she’ll say “IDK, that’s what everyone else did.”

She has an only fans. She has no morals. She complains about how creepy or shitty men are, when she’s part of the problem and is the one creating that environment for them.

She sells herself for a few bucks a month and calls herself a businesswoman.

A high-value man will not share his woman with the world. And a high-value woman will not sell herself, period.

…

To wrap it up —

You’re here to create a legacy, you’re not like everyone else, and you know it, too. You have this sense that you’re meant for bigger and better things.

You’re investing in yourself, consistently working on being a better you, and that means you have to be picky about the person you choose to spend the rest of your life with.

So choose wisely. There are a lot of hidden gems out there; you just need to pick your way through the ones that only look good on the surface.

…

—

