5 Signs They Don’t Want Something More Than Casual

1. They only contact you when they want to meet for sex.

When we like someone, we want to hear from them often. One of the most prominent signs of someone being interested in you is they reach out to you not just to meet up but also to chat in general. If you pay attention to your own behaviour, you will notice that you do the same thing. It is natural to want to talk to someone we like.

In comparison, someone who is only interested in you for sex will not contact you other than when they want to see you in person. Alternatively, they may respond to your text messages when you reach out, but they will not reach out themselves. This shows that they are not thinking about you when you are not talking. If you are the only person who initiates, it means the other side does not have romantic feelings for you.

2. They leave after having sex.

Another sign someone is not interested in anything more than casual is they don’t stay over after sleeping with you. Or even if they do, they leave first thing in the morning. This is similar to the point above; if someone likes you, they will want to spend more time with you, just like how you want to spend more time with someone you like.

If you notice that it is only you who tries to get them to stay over after sex or seem hesitant to stay longer, they might not reciprocate your feelings. When we like someone, we want to spend more time with them. So there is no need to think.

3. They go on their phone when they are with you.

One of the biggest signs someone is not interested in us is that they don’t have our attention. If they are distracted when they spend time with you and prefer to go on their phone a lot, it means they are not focused on you. Think about how you act when you like someone. You surely don’t think about looking at your phone when you’re together unless it’s an emergency. You are entirely focused on them because you are enjoying the time you spend together. Other people are the same.

This may also be something you have noticed after sleeping with someone. For instance, you feel like you have their full attention until after you have had sex, after which they stop focusing on you and start playing on their phone. This indicates that they got what they wanted from you, which was a casual encounter, and now they are distracted by other things. If they had feelings for you, they would have continued to focus on you after sex.

4. They take a long time to respond to your messages.

Not everyone is a great texter but someone consistently taking ages to respond to you even though you have been seeing each other for a while is a sign that they don’t have feelings for you. There is a sense of emergency when we like someone if they text us. We don’t want to take too long and seem disinterested. I’m not talking about taking an hour or two, but someone taking over 5–6 hours every time they message you means they do not have feelings for you.

When someone likes us, we can sense it from little things. Their quick responses are one thing; how enthusiastically they text back is another. In addition, you can pay attention to how much time they take, how long the texts are, and whether they seem interested in carrying on a conversation.

5. You have been together for over three months but still aren’t in a relationship.

In most cases, people don’t take that long to develop feelings for one another. There may be situations where the person is still hung up on their ex, but both sides will generally know whether they like someone or not within the first month. After that, they will slowly try to move towards a relationship because when we like someone, we naturally start thinking about being in a relationship with them.

If you have been dating someone for three months or more and don’t feel like they are interested in pursuing things further, it is doubtful that this person has feelings for you. If they were going to develop feelings, they would already have by that point. In these situations, it is better to let go and move on to someone who is actually interested.

