5 Signs You Are Being Abused by Your Intimate Partner

1. You feel anxious all the time.

Some of us have a propensity towards anxiety due to our past trauma. Still, if you have noticed that your anxiety levels have increased to extreme levels, this might indicate that you are in a toxic relationship. We all get anxious when there is unpredictability. If you feel like you are constantly walking on eggshells around your partner because you don’t know when you’re going to set them off, you will become more anxious over time.

It is essential to recognise that you might have issues from your past that lead you to be overly anxious in a relationship. Still, if you are with a secure and healthy partner, they will not trigger your anxiety to extreme levels. In fact, in a relationship where communication is possible, you may realise that you grow less and less anxious over time.

2. You constantly doubt your partner’s motives.

We cannot trust dysfunctional people. This is not because they are evil but because they have their own issues and traumas to deal with. Their behaviours will often be unpredictable, and their motives will not be clear. They may be overly suspicious of you or very guarded, which will eventually create a dynamic where there is no trust from both sides.

If you don’t expect your partner to hear you out when you have a problem, this indicates a significant problem in the relationship. If you cannot trust your partner because you don’t know whether they have your best interest at heart, this means there is no healthy communication. When you are with someone who uses aggressive or passive-aggressive communication methods, that means you constantly expect to be punished for any reason, which will make you grow overly cautious and anxious over time.

3. Your self-esteem is lower than it was before you met your partner.

This is one of the biggest indicators of an abusive relationship. Even if we had low self-esteem before getting into such a relationship, abuse will lower our self-esteem even further in most cases. A healthy relationship will help you build your self-esteem and make you feel more confident and resilient. If the opposite is happening, it is crucial to see whether your partner is causing this.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Abuse involves devaluation, which is the reduction or underestimation of the worth or importance of something. Abusers devalue their intimate partners to protect themselves, feel better about themselves or punish their partners. Abusive conduct may also simply be the only way they know how to communicate where both sides are aggressive and mean. When someone devalues you, this will affect your self-esteem because suddenly, someone is projecting at you their dysfunctional perception of you. In most cases, the victim will internalise this projection resulting in a loss of confidence and self-worth.

4. Your boundaries are ignored.

Abusive people do not respect others’ boundaries either because they are incapable of recognising them or feel entitled to do so. They often see themselves as victims and use this mentality to justify mistreating others. They also have deficient levels of empathy, which means they are incapable of understanding how their behaviours may affect you as they cannot put themselves in your shoes.

If you feel that you are in a relationship where the other person constantly does not respect your boundaries, even after telling them multiple times, you are being abused. Toxic people may purposefully push your boundaries because they tend to be very self-absorbed, especially when it comes to getting what they want.

5. They are possessive and controlling.

Abuse is about control, and abusers have a strong need to be in control. They will all try to control different aspects of the relationship depending on their past trauma and attachment style. Still, this excessive need for control over the other person’s behaviour is the biggest indicator that you are dealing with a dysfunctional person.

Most abusers will try to control the other person’s behaviour by limiting their contact with others, isolating them, demanding excessive contact and using punitive behaviours to get the victim to behave the way they want them to. You might find that such people have unusually high expectations of others and feel slighted quickly if people don’t behave how they want them to.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock