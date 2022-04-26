5 Signs You Are in a Toxic Relationship

1. You feel like you are walking on eggshells all the time.

It is common for the partner to get angry at the slightest provocation in toxic relationships. Walking on eggshells means having to be careful around someone to avoid triggering them. It is okay for our behaviours to be misunderstood in a healthy relationship because we feel safe communicating with our partners. We expect to be heard and listened to. On the other hand, in a toxic relationship, misinterpretation of one behaviour can cause a significant problem, such as the toxic person having angry outbursts or talking down in response to a perceived slight.

In this kind of relationship, the toxic partner often has mood swings going from happy to angry quickly. This shift causes the partner to adjust their behaviour to not upset the partner out of fear to avoid further trauma. The change in mood can be spontaneous, excessive, and stretch for lengthy periods.

2. You feel scared to show anger towards your partner.

When we are in a relationship, we will inevitably feel anger towards our partner at some point. Arguments are expected in a healthy relationship. In such a dynamic, we feel safe to express our anger and resentments because we know that we can talk things through with our partners. We don’t expect them to shut us down, refuse to hear us or invalidate us.

In a toxic relationship, it is common that while the toxic partner expresses anger even in an explosive manner, they do not allow the other side to express anger towards them. They may control this by becoming even angrier to scare the person from expressing anger in the future. They may also use tactics such as sulking and other passive-aggressive behaviour to achieve the same result. In the end, you can start to feel too fearful even to criticise your partner.

3. You feel like you cannot make your partner happy no matter what you do.

In a healthy relationship, both partners appreciate each other and the effort they make for one another. In other words, they are not entitled. They don’t demand or have unrealistic expectations from one another. They recognise that the other side is a person with their own limits. They realise that people cannot be perfect all the time and are willing to compromise.

In toxic relationships, one partner will feel like they cannot please the other party no matter how much they try. They may walk on eggshells to prevent triggering them, change the way they behave, dress and act to please their partner, try to find ways to communicate to resolve their problems, yet no matter what they do, it always ends up being the wrong thing. Their partner is never happy or satisfied with the outcome. It’s either horribly wrong or just not enough.

4. You feel that your partner blames you for all the problems in the relationship.

Relationships are two-sided. The same thing applies to arguments. While in some cases, it can be true that only one side is at fault, in most cases, both sides will have contributed to the problem. An example of this is when one partner does something wrong, but the other partner expresses their dissatisfaction in an aggressive manner which ends up causing resentment from both sides, leading to an argument. The argument may have been avoided if the partner who was annoyed with the behaviour had expressed himself in a non-violent manner.

In toxic relationships, one partner will blame the other for all or most problems. This is because dysfunctional people externalise blame and do not like to take responsibility for their actions. They find fault in the other party whilst minimising their own contribution. They cannot self-reflect as healthy people do. One partner will feel constantly accused whenever things go wrong in such a dynamic.

5. Your partner communicates in a toxic manner.

In a healthy relationship, we can communicate our problems calmly and clearly. We can also trust our partners to listen to us. Without communication, the relationship will inevitably fail because we need a way to express our problems within the relationship. If something your partner does is upsetting for you, it is healthy to be able to talk it out, reassure each other and make compromises as long as they are not toxic.

On the other hand, dysfunctional relationships become dysfunctional mainly because communication is lacking, non-existent or toxic. In such relationships, either both sides or one side communicates in a passive-aggressive or outright aggressive manner. Instead of hearing each other out, these types resort to aggression to get their point across. This can result from a lack of trust or resentments that have built up since the beginning of the relationship. Either way, without a healthy way of communicating, none of the problems are resolved, and the relationship becomes toxic.

