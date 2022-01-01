5 Signs You Should Go No-contact With Your Ex Right Now

Do you keep your ex close?

I’ll be straight up with you — it’s really a bad idea.

Let me explain.

When you just break up, your mind needs to adjust to the new reality that you are no longer together. The relationship is gone. This is an important stage because without going through this phase, you won’t reach the acceptance level.

“Let go. Why do you cling to pain? There is nothing you can do about the wrongs of yesterday. It is not yours to judge. Why hold on to the very thing which keeps you from hope and love?” — Leo Buscaglia

That’s why talking to your ex when the breakup is still fresh can only make the moving on the process a lot harder.

“But it’s too late now, I made a mistake, and we still talk regularly. How do I know it’s time to truly cut contact with him?” — I heard you say.

First, it’s never too late to start your life over without him. Second, here’re the signs you should highly consider to go no-contact with your ex for your own good:

1. You still cry over your ex.

Trying to keep up with your ex after the breakup happens is mentally draining. You know the relationship is over, but the way you still communicate with each other makes you wonder if there’s still hope.

And that false hopes fucks with your emotions real bad.

People say it’s normal to cry over your ex, but if you find yourself doing it every night for months, it’s a sign you need to stop talking to them altogether.

You need that break. Otherwise, you’ll burn yourself out trying to keep being friends with them. Trust me, you don’t have to stay friends with your ex — many people don’t.

2. You can’t imagine being happy without your ex.

There’s a reason why your relationship didn’t work in the first place. Maybe you both weren’t on the same page. Maybe there’s infidelity, or maybe you realize they aren’t the “one” for you.

But then, when the breakup happens, it seems to be really hard for you to move on. You start thinking your life isn’t complete without them.

This might sound the most cliche thing ever, but you will never find that someone who can complete you because it’s your job to do it.

I have got this realization after my first rough breakup. It doesn’t make sense to put all of your happiness in someone’s hand. Of course, you can be happy without them, though it’ll take time. But you will.

3. You hold yourself back from dating other people.

Keeping your ex around will definitely hold you back from dating other people simply because you want to “respect” their feelings. You don’t want to hurt them.

But guess what, they hurt you already by not trying to make things work before. So it doesn’t make sense for you to push those new people who want to get close to you just because you don’t want your ex to feel somehow hurt.

It shouldn’t be your concern anymore.

That’s why it’s crucial for you to go no contact with your ex after a breakup to avoid this thing from happening. If your ex truly cares about you, then they’ll let you be happy with someone else.

4. You lost focus on your goals and dreams.

Another sign for you to cut contact with your ex asap is when you don’t even know what you want in life anymore — other than getting back with your ex.

Think about it; there are so many things in life that are worth pursuing, not just a relationship. And they can bring just as much happiness into your life.

People who have a hard time moving on tend to neglect other aspects of life but let’s make sure it doesn’t happen to you.

So go delete your ex’s number, ask them not to call you ever again, and unfollow them on social media. Start working on your goals and use the breakup as fuel for you to “level up.”

There’s no better revenge than you succeeding in something you are truly passionate about.

5. Your ex still expects you to always be there for them.

You can blame it on the “love is blind” phrase or whatever, but your ex shouldn’t expect you to be there for them anymore. They don’t have the right to do so.

I mean, what’s in it for you anyway? You both have broken up, and if they still want you around, then they will ask for a second chance — not stringing you along with no clear intention.

This is harder to bear when you still love them. You want to still care for them just like you used to, but what you’re doing will only destroy you emotionally and mentally.

You deserve the new freedom to do whatever you want to do without considering your ex’s feelings anymore. After all, that’s the point of breaking up. If you don’t even have it, then it means you’re losing.

“You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them … but still move on without them.” — Mandy Hale

Going through a break itself is already hard. You don’t want to add the struggle by keeping your ex close still. At some point, you need to let everything go.

You might not be able to see the clear result of doing it now, but one day you’ll look back and wish you could go no contact with your ex sooner.

