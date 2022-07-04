5 Signs Your Girlfriend Has a Deep Anxious Attachment Style & What You Can Do To Help

I found out I have a chronic anxious attachment style after I ruined a couple of good relationships. I wish I could realize it soon, but the damage has been done.

Those guys I dated deserve so much better girlfriend. No doubt about that.

However, here’s the thing about the anxious attachment style, it takes lots of self-awareness to finally notice the behaviors that come with it.

There’s a reason why some people get more jealous easily than others in a relationship.

It’s not fair to call people “crazy” without questioning why they behave the way they do. Same thing with those type of women who seems to be more clingy than the others.

With that being said, here are the signs you’re dating someone with an anxious attachment style, so you can understand your partner better in the future.

…

1. She needs a lot more emotional needs to feel secure

People might call her clingy. It’s like she always needs reassurance to know that you still love her.

While I never liked the “clingy” word, it’s true that people with an anxious attachment style tend to be more in tune with their emotions and at times can be super sensitive.

They’ll want you to spend more time with them. Small things such as cuddling, having a cup of tea, and going for a walk do matter a lot more.

At some point, they need more emotional recharge than physical intimacy.

2. She always fears you’re going to leave her alone

I remember I used to have this strong fear that anyone I dated would eventually leave me. No one wanted to stay because not only I was afraid of being lonely, but I was also afraid of getting hurt.

So the “best way” that I did was to cut it off altogether. I walked away from a good stable relationship because I didn’t want to get hurt. That’s my way of coping.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So before they left me, I should do it first.

Of course, this is the worst thing to do, but it is just one of the things that people with anxious attachment styles often do.

3. She shuts down when there’s a conflict occurs

Anxious people are known for shutting down behavior every time there’s a conflict in their relationship.

So instead of having a real conversation and maybe a discussion to solve the issue, they just shut down. They refuse to talk to their partner and hold grudges for a couple of days.

Of course, if you’re dealing with this kind of person, it’ll drive you insane. My boyfriend, unfortunately, had to face this issue in the first year of our relationship.

I couldn’t see how stressful it was for the other person at the time because I couldn’t find a better way to deal with uncomfortable feelings after the fight.

4. She’s definitely a people pleaser

It’s easy for anxious people to fall into the people-pleaser trap because they use their feelings a lot more than their logic.

You’ll probably notice it in her that sometimes she puts your needs first, and only then does she start thinking about hers.

While you can say she’s doing it because she cares, it also has something to do with their fear of being abandoned or rejected.

So they seem to do everything they can to make someone stays in their lives.

It’s no surprise there are women out there with this attachment style who are in bad relationships. Most times, they just try to make things work with someone who’s plain toxic for them.

5. She can be overly jealous

I’ve seen some women who let their jealousy take over their logic. They’d go crazy blaming their hurtful feelings on their partner.

People with attachment styles tend to have a higher jealousy issue. This is because they’re more emotionally invested and in tune with their emotions.

They make lots of decisions based on their current feelings, and sometimes it backfires them.

However, not all of them are like that. Once they learn about their anxious attachment style and how much impact it brings to their love life, they’ll soon know how to manage their jealousy feeling.

…

The Bottom Line

There are a couple of things you can do to help your girlfriend feel more secure and eventually work on her anxious attachment style issue:

Ask her to seek professional help. This will help her find the main problem and be more responsible for her bad emotions. On the days when there are too many problems, give her just enough reassurance that you still love her the same and that you’re still in it for the long run. When there’s a fight or heated argument, remind her to work on her conflict resolution skill rather than letting her shut down.

In short, when you care about someone, you won’t leave them clueless, not knowing that they have a bigger problem within them.

While it’s not your job to fix them, you’ve got nothing to lose by helping her.

At the same time, when she manages to fix the issue on her own, it also improves your relationship with her altogether.

…

Hi! Anggun here. I write about all things that you might struggle with within your love life. My main goal is to make you feel less alone on your journey. If you resonate with my stories, stay in tune by becoming a Medium member here

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***