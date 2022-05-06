5 Signs You’re in for a Disastrous Relationship

An unhealthy relationship usually rings multiple alarms — it’s just that most of the time, we don’t want to hear them.

Maybe you’ve been feeling like something is off in your relationship. Maybe your partner constantly makes you feel uncomfortable for reasons you can’t quite identify. Or, you might simply get that gut feeling that things in your relationship aren’t as they should be.

Sometimes, you can clearly see that a relationship is heading for disaster. At others, however, unhealthy patterns can be much more subtle and difficult to recognize.

What follows are some signs that can help you identify whether your relationship is unhealthy, so that you can get out before you get stuck in a cycle of persistent unhappiness.

#1. Your Partner Acts More Like a Child Than Like an Adult

Ever heard of the “Peter Pan syndrome”?

Although the term isn’t an official diagnosis in psychopathology, it’s used to describe adults who present emotionally immature behaviors and struggle with any kind of responsibilities.

In simple words, it’s when someone acts more like a child than like an adult.

Identifying that kind of behavior in your partner is important because childish partners lack the level of depth and understanding as well as the ability to listen and communicate, which are essential for a relationship to keep moving forward.

Signs this is true in your relationship:

Your partner has a carefree attitude towards life and impulsive behavior.

Your partner blames you or other people for their failures and problems.

Your partner struggles with commitment and long-term plans.

Your partner jumps from one job to the next and can’t manage their finances.

#2. You Get Zero Emotional Support

You lose your job. A relative dies. You learn about a health issue. Financial struggles arise.

In those times of stress and need, whose shoulders you would want to lean on, if not your partner’s?

Being able to provide emotional support indicates emotional intelligence and maturity and, if we’re being honest, is a quality we all need in a partner.

How can a relationship be successful if your significant other is unwilling to support you through the tough times?

Signs this is true in your relationship:

Your partner distances themselves when you’re going through a tough situation, and comes back when you’re feeling better.

Your partner doesn’t encourage you to communicate your feelings to them, even though they can see you’re upset.

Your partner never offers their shoulder for you to lean on.

Your partner responds in a way that feels invalidating when you open up about your emotional struggles.

#3. Your Partner Keeps a Virtual File of Your Mistakes

Does your partner continually bring up your past mistakes? Do they tend to remind you of all the good things they’ve done for you, every time you complain about something?

If those things sound familiar, chances are your partner keeps a “relationship scoreboard” — something that doesn’t work in favor of your relationship’s stability or success.

As Dr. Susan Krauss Whitbourne states in her article in Psychology Today:

“Couples who constantly keep score, measuring deviations from expected performance, set themselves up for a host of bad feelings and unpleasant exchanges. We don’t tend to think of our close relationships as playing fields where parties rack up points and penalties. However, when this happens, even without conscious intent, the potential is rife for misunderstandings and arguments.”

If your partner keeps a mental scorecard of all the mistakes you did in your relationship and can’t let go of their feelings of resentment, this only creates new problems and additional tension, which make a deadly combo for a disastrous relationship.

Signs this is true in your relationship:

Your partner constantly mentions mistakes you made or things you did that hurt them.

You feel like you can’t have an argument without your partner bringing up the past.

You feel like your partner needs to prove they’ve navigated your relationship better than you have.

#4. Your Partner Doesn’t Offer You a Safety Net

During the first months of a new relationship, you might find it a bit difficult to let your guard down and fully open up to your partner — and that’s normal.

After a while, however, you should be able to relax and trust your significant other enough to share your feelings, needs, and fears with them. In other words, you should feel emotionally safe around them.

This is how therapist Karla Reimer defines emotional safety:

“Emotional safety is the feeling of trusting your partner with your emotional well-being. It means that you believe your partner cares about your own emotional experience and vice versa. Emotional safety means that we feel comfortable sharing with our partner our hopes, fears, vulnerabilities and pain, because we trust that our partner will tend to these emotions with warmth and concern.”

That emotional safety net is a vital component of a healthy, successful relationship; if you feel like your partner can’t give it to you, that could be an indication that your relationship has only a slight chance of working/lasting.

Signs this is true in your relationship:

You often feel like your partner doesn’t make the effort to understand or empathize with you.

Your partner ignores, rejects, or judges your feelings.

You have a deep fear of showing your partner your flaws and weaknesses.

You feel like you can’t be your authentic self around your partner.

#5. You’re Walking On Eggshells

Do you find yourself constantly on edge around your partner? Are you overthinking your actions and constantly fearing making a misstep that might upset them?

It’s normal for tension to arise in a relationship every now and then, but if you regularly feel uneasy around your partner and continually doubt yourself, your worth and your place in your relationship, it means something’s off.

Signs this is true in your relationship:

You feel like you have to defend every single one of your choices and decisions to your partner.

You often find yourself trying to predict what might upset your partner.

You have to ask permission from your partner before taking even a minor action.

Photo credit: iStock