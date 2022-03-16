5 Silly Bad Habits That Make You a Terrible Boyfriend

That’s what we all secretly wish for.

To enjoy great and satisfying relationships instead of being in an unhealthy and messy one.

But my previous relationships could be best described as messy and mediocre even though I know that I’m a fierce lover who could do everything humanly possible to make those relationships work.

I never knew what I was doing wrong. Hell, I didn’t even believe there was something I was doing wrong. I woke up one day and blamed everything on my lack of luck in love.

But that was also wrong.

Because the truth is that enjoying great and satisfying relationships can be achieved if we don’t make things difficult for us and our partners by adopting and displaying habits that are nothing but pointless, energy-depleting, and even unproductive.

The worst part is that these habits make us terrible partners and hinder or dream of having great and satisfying relationships.

Hence, if you’re acting in one, few, or any of these ways, eliminating such habits might change your entire love life for good and make you a better man for your partner.

…

1. You’re pretending to be someone you’re not

How long do you think a relationship will last when you ridiculously fake your feelings every single moment in your relationship just to put up a ‘good person’ version of yourself to your partner?

Well, the blunt truth is that the relationship will crash sooner than you least expected.

The problem with faking a persona that’s ever-smiling to a romantic partner or potential date, assuring them that nothing about them annoys you, is that it isn’t sustainable and you might end up breaking hell on their head when you can’t put up with the act anymore.

But the good news, however, is that you don’t have to be inauthentic with your girlfriend simply because you don’t want to rock the boat of the relationship.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Because there’s just no point in trying too hard to hide and bottle up your annoyance whenever your girlfriend does something annoying. You’re only being insecure and lacking trust in yourself, plus it’s not an attempt to save your relationship as you might think.

What to do about this:

The importance of being your real authentic self in a relationship can’t be exaggerated.

Because you can only build genuine and intimate connections with people when you present your true self without holding back on your vulnerabilities and how you truly feel about things.

To me, faking emotions is one of the very worst acts of pretense one can ever display. That’s why I will never again tell my girlfriend that I’m fine when I’m not, conceal my insecurities from her, or any other form of emotional pretense like I did in my previous relationship.

Because no relationship can be more refreshing and satisfying than a relationship where you respect and trust yourself and your partner enough to be authentic with your feelings even though it might hurt their feelings, or result in a fight or argument.

…

2. You’re a run over who can’t stand up for himself

Nothing beats knowing and holding onto one’s worth and value in a relationship. Yet, some men (and even women) end up being nothing but a doormat in their relationships.

Yes, it’s true that we all wouldn’t want to intentionally rock the boat of our relationships. Only an abnormal person would do that right?

But one of the very worst ways to keep or ‘save’ a relationship is by conforming to everything even when they go against your core moral or whatever beliefs.

Because doing so means you’re trading your self-worth and value for peace to reign in your relationship at the expense of your happiness. Making you feel bullied, coerced, or manipulated by your partner which might not be your partner’s intentions but because you’re not assertive enough to stand up for yourself.

What to do about this:

Learn to be assertive and speak up for yourself because that’s what loving as an adult entails.

Learn how to say no because it ensures you don’t always end up feeling emotionally distressed and oppressed.

Learn to diplomatically call a partner’s attention when they’re in the wrong because a genuine loving partner wouldn’t get mad or upset but will appreciate that you care enough to point it out to her.

Hence, there’s no point whatsoever in being overly self-censored enough to shy away from communicating what you want to your partner and to bottle up your feelings in fear of upsetting your partner or rocking the boat of your relationship.

Because like earlier hinted, if your relationship happens to meet its end because of that, then it isn’t good enough for you in the first place.

…

3. You’re kind of terrible at communication

Shallow and superficial relationships are usually a result of poor levels of communication.

When you cannot effectively communicate on an emotional level with women, your relationship and entire love life suffer huge setbacks.

Hence, as a man, if you want to enjoy everything but shallow and superficial relationships with women, you should always bear in mind that the art of communicating with them is way beyond just conversing logically and exchanging ideas or information but something that has a lot to do with emotions.

Because deep, intimate, and satisfying relationships with women can’t be any easier when you are so bad at communication up to the point of making assumptions about your partners’ feelings or reading meanings to your partner’s actions instead of asking and talking things out with her.

Men who are successful with women know this. And that’s why they’re also never silent about their expectations nor do they bottle up what’s upsetting them, in fact, they are also good listeners and are even considerate.

What to do about this

Here’s one more thing you should also bear in mind: Expressing your feelings doesn’t make you any less than a man. Because vulnerability is the real masculine strength.

That’s why you should strive to be an amusing communicator who has the ability to have deep and meaningful conversations with women.

In other words, you should be a communicator who’s able to match women’s ability to communicate which is said to be 2.5 times higher than that of men. Else, you’ll always fall into shallow and superficial relationships with women.

…

4. You’re badmouthing your woman

Even if it’s because you don’t want to hurt your partner, you want to avoid conflict, or worse, because you want something to chat and bond over with, shitting on your girlfriend just isn’t cool.

And a great and mature boyfriend knows better than making his girlfriend a target of jokes or shit talks in ways that harms her reputation. Yeah, it’s freakin’ disrespectful!

Why not open up to your girlfriend about whatever that’s bothering, upsetting, or discomforting you no matter how minor or otherwise it may seem?

Because a boyfriend that does so instead of venting or complaining about his significant other to friends is certainly one of the best out there.

For sure, complaining about your partner to your friends or family might seem like a quick relief to all your disturbing worries about your partner but doesn’t solve the problem. The worst part is, you’ll greatly feel more and more frustrated and resentful towards your partner when it’s obvious they’ll never change.

As if that’s not enough …

Feeding friends or family who have good intentions for you with unfair or one-sided stories about your partner will eventually make them resent your partner (unfairly too) and maybe prompt them to give you some kinds of wrong advice as a result of their jaded perspective which is influenced by you.

What to do about this

Don’t let your girlfriend ever find out that you’ve been shitting on her behind her back all along.

Because it’s really going to be heartbreaking for her to find out that her man doesn’t respect her enough to be real and honest with her but instead chooses to be putting up an act the whole time.

That’s why you should avoid betraying your partner by badmouthing or shitting on her to your friends. And instead, talk to her about whatever problem you have.

No relationship is perfect. Each one comes with it’s own luggage of problems but nothing beats a relationship where partners commit to working through whatever problem together.

…

5. You’re not addressing problems straightforwardly

The most underrated way a lot of men complicate things in their relationships is by ignoring their partners’ subdued attempts to address and solve issues.

But if you want to reduce the number of unnecessary dramas and even arguments in your relationship, you need to learn to address problems straightforwardly no matter how small and insignificant they seem to you.

Instead of dismissing some ‘little’ issues brought up by your woman and telling her that she’s making a big deal out of nothing, try to pay attention and validate her feelings, even if you think they are insignificant or don’t matter much.

Because it will be almost impossible to avoid what you might consider an unnecessary overreaction but is actually a result of your dismissal of her controlled attempts to address an issue earlier on.

What to do about this

You just shouldn’t always turn a blind eye to some things your partner tells you are bothering her because you think they aren’t big deals as that will only result in her making an even bigger deal out of it to force you to address the issue.

Besides, ignoring such kinds of issues also means you’re ignoring her and no one likes being ignored. Hence, If something is important enough for her to bring it up, then it’s important, whether you think it is or not.

…

