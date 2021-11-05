5 Subtle Signs That Girl Might Like Women

We have all been there, you too.

We all have had a crush on a girl and wondered if she likes women. We all have bitten our already short nails, nervous about whether or not we will ever have a chance with that cool, hot girl from the office.

Meeting girls on dating apps is easy, you know they like women — or they’re just curious, but that’s a whole different story. Meeting girls in real life is way more risky and confusing. How can you tell is she likes girls? How far should you go with your flirting? How high should your hopes get?

Unfortunately, there is no scientific formula that lets you know for sure that a girl likes other girls. But there are some signs you can train yourself to catch. When you see a few of them in one girl, you’re in luck: there is a very high chance that she might be into girls.

1. Pay attention to the pronouns she uses

I’ve been a lesbian since before “they/them” was a thing. But even now, most people only use “she/her” or “he/him”, especially straight folks.

When she’s talking, pay attention to the pronouns she uses. Does she clearly say “he/him” when talking about her partner? Or does she never mention it directly?

I spent most of my early lesbian years speaking in unnatural ways when discussing relationships just because I didn’t want to come out. Instead of saying “I will go to the countryside with my girlfriend, her family has a cottage there”, I would say “I will go to the countryside with my partner, the family has a cottage there”.

Sure, just because someone goes with the second version of that sentence once, it doesn’t mean they’re queer. But if they do it consistently, you bet there is something going on there.

2. Watch out for inconsistencies

At 22, still in the closet at work, I was talking to a guy colleague, who told me he prefers “natural women”, without make-up.

“Me too” — I said.

He looked confused. “What?”

“Hum… I like simple men, you know, not metrosexuals”.

He still looked a bit confused but let it go. I was off the hook, but only because he wasn’t looking for signs. If you are, and if a girl tells you something like this, most likely she’s not used to be in heterossexual relationships.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s not just about obvious genetic differences between men and women. The whole dynamic is different in queer and straight couples, and you will find subtle cues in her speech if you pay attention.

3. Mannerisms

We are getting into shaky ground here. No two lesbians are the same, and the idea of all of us being butches is long gone. But still, still… There are some subtle signs that give away most lesbians — if you are trained to spot them!

When I come out to someone, I usually ask them if they suspected it already. Most times the answer is no. But sometimes, they say “I wasn’t sure, I thought it was a possibility”. Usually, the people saying this are the ones who have more lesbian friends or are, somewhat, more connected to the LGBTQ+ community.

I cross my legs like men. I always keep my nails short. I never wear dresses. Does any of these things, on its own, mean someone is a lesbian? Certainly not. But do all of them combined give some hints to someone with a good “gaydar”? Of course.

4. L culture all over

Her favorite shows are “The L word”, “Orange is the new black” and “Feel good”. Her favorite bands are Tegan & Sara, Brandi Carlile and the Indigo Girls. Her favorite movie is “Blue is the warmest color”. Shall we go on?

That’s more than enough evidence that, most certainly, she likes girls. Sure, there are straight women who like some of those shows and bands. But I am still to know a straight woman who likes ALL those shows and bands.

We all look for representation in art, so it’s only natural that queer women are more drawn to queer entertainment. And while we still watch and listen to “straight entertainment”, we make sure to check out the few queer shows and bands out there. And then, somehow, they usually become our favorites. Go figure…

5. Come out and see how she reacts

If you are still unsure at this point, try this, it never fails: come out to her and see how she reacts.

I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve come out to a female friend and she replied with “I’ve debated with my sexuality too” or “I had a girlfriend in high school”.

If she does like girls, she will tell you. Think about it, why would she remain in the closet when you just came out to her?

If, on the other hand, she ignores your revelation or gets defensive, most likely she’s very straight.

Before You Leave

Sometimes, you look at a girl and you know for sure she is a lesbian. Until she introduces you her boyfriend… Wait, what? Are you kidding me? You just haven’t figured it out yet.

Other times, your gaydar is completely silent in face of a woman who ends up mentioning her wife.

There is no way to tell someone’s sexuality with certainty. But then again, there is no know for sure if someone likes you, either, even if you’re both straight.

Don’t let this stop you. Whether she likes girls or not, you have the right to let her know how you feel without being afraid or embarrassed. As much right as any man does.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

You might also like these from The Good Men Project:

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash