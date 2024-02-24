5 Successful People Share What Drives Their Success

We love inspirational quotes because they are a constant source of motivation and also a source of guidance for us in our daily grind, as we aspire to success in various areas of life. The wisdom often contained in the quotes has no doubt shaped mindsets and imbued with determination.

Knowing these words can provide us insight into the guiding principles of these successful individuals. As their understanding of the words has influenced their thoughts and actions, perhaps our looking into them can offer us valuable perspectives on their mindset, values, and approaches to life and success.

1. Steve Jobs ignited innovation with:

“Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish” -The Whole Earth Catalogue

You can say Jobs stayed hungry for new ideas and stayed foolish in the sense that he was willing to always question the status quo and think differently, and that naturally played a significant role in his successes in the tech industry. The famous visionary co-founder of Apple Inc. shared this quote during his Stanford University commencement speech in 2005 as it was inspired by the final issue of “The Whole Earth Catalog”.

The quote also seems to sum up Jobs’ relentless pursuit of innovation and his belief in the power of curiosity and audacity. For the rest of us, these intriguing words are no doubt a pointer to adopting a mindset of continuous learning and being fearless in the exploration of new horizons.

2. Oprah Winfrey empowering change with:

“When you know better, you do better.”- Maya Angelou

Winfrey, the famous philanthropist and media mogul has been profoundly influenced by this quote “When you know better…” spoken to her by Maya Angelou. According to her they have so deeply influenced her personal and professional philosophy in such a way that they have guided her to show empathy for others when they make mistakes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, just as this inspirational wisdom from Angelou is embodied in Oprah’s commitment to growth and empowerment, and reflecting her belief in the power of knowledge and self-awareness, we too can incorporate them into our lives for positive change.

3. Nelson Mandela rose from adversity with:

“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

This quote is sometimes attributed directly to Mandela, but the revered anti-apartheid revolutionary and former President of South Africa actually drew inspiration from Emerson.

Mandela’s perseverance and unwavering commitment to justice and reconciliation are legendary and exemplify the very essence of this quote. This we see through his decades-long struggle against apartheid in South Africa, the numerous setbacks he encountered, the personal sacrifices he made, and his eventual triumph.

No doubt his rise above adversity has left behind a lasting legacy of courage compassion, and forgiveness and if we were to imbibe the enduring spirit beautifully captured by this uplifting quote when we are faced with life’s inevitable challenges, we too will overcome the challenges and emerge stronger from life’s trials too.

4. Warren Buffett investing wisely with:

“Price is what you pay, value is what you get.” -Benjamin Graham

In 2008 Buffett, iconic investor and billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, in a letter to shareholders shared these thought-provoking words from his mentor, Benjamin Graham (aka “father of value investing”). Fortunately for Buffet, they are words that go to the heart of a surprisingly difficult human challenge which, Buffet has thankfully overcome on the road to becoming one the world’s wealthiest people. For Buffet success comes from an unwavering focus on intrinsic value, having a disciplined, long-term perspective approach to investing.

Beyond financial considerations, this timeless insight can also apply to various other aspects of our lives: for value, we should choose to invest only in those meaningful relationships and experiences that nourish us instead of superficial or fleeting pleasures.

5. Richard Branson pursuing his goals with

“A goal without a plan is just a wish.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

The charismatic founder of the Virgin Group, takes to heart Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s quote, “A goal without a plan is just a wish” as a mantra for success. This quote highlights Branson’s emphasis on strategic planning, execution, and accountability in achieving goals.

In line with this, Branson also adds that there is little point in setting targets if you don’t know if you are hitting them and so you need to make your goals measurable, because that is how you know that you are getting closer to achieving them.

The wisdom behind this motivational quote is clearly reflected in billionaire Branson’s entrepreneurial spirit across diverse industries like aviation, telecommunications, space travel, etc.

In recognizing the significance of such quotes in shaping the lives of successful individuals, hopefully, we can draw inspiration from their wisdom and apply it to our own lives. Words of wisdom like these, and others, have long continued to be a source of inspiration for them because they not only represent enlightenment, but they are also timeless thereby resonating across generations.

As these timeless quotes continue to guide people from all walks of life to success, we would also do well to harness their power so as to propel ourselves toward greatness too, and perhaps inspire others to reach new heights as well.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Elijah Hiett on Unsplash