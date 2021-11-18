5 Surprising Benefits of Long-Distance Relationship No One Talks About

When you hear the term “long-distance relationship,” what’s the first word that crosses your mind? — Hard? Complicated? or even impossible?

And those are the comments I’ve been gotten since I started my long-distance relationship 5 and a half years ago. People think I’m crazy because I put myself in this situation where I keep investing in a relationship that doesn’t give me anything much in return.

Sure, I might not get the physical affection or spend real time together with my partner, but that doesn’t mean this long-distance relationship is all sucks. Otherwise, if that’s how I see it, it’s really hard to keep it going.

There are numerous articles out there that talk about why you should avoid a long-distance relationship because it won’t work out. But not many talks about the benefits of being in one.

If you found the right person but have to do the long-distance, then I don’t see why not as long as you have the goal to close the gap is there.

But in the meantime, let’s just shift our mindset to see the benefits of this type of relationship instead of complaining about how sucks it is.

You get to know yourself better.

Before I got into the long-distance relationship, I didn’t really know myself because I spent the majority of my time with my ex. There was no day where I had some alone time. It’s no surprise that I lost in the toxic relationship.

So I was so glad when this current long-distance relationship didn’t give me that type of feeling. Instead, I became so much in tune with myself and knew what I wanted overall in life. I got time to figure that out on my own.

When you can manage your time right in the long-distance relationship, it can actually enhance your other areas in life, such as your career. So instead of feeling sad all the time because you can’t be together with your partner soon, make use of this alone time to get to know yourself better.

You learn how to be independent.

One thing that people are scared about being in a long-distance is the higher risk of growing apart because of the distance. I’m not saying this won’t happen, but we can also change the. Perspective by thinking this type of relationship can help you become more independent — especially on the emotional part.

When you are on your own, you can start taking full responsibility for your life rather than depending on your partner. This goes the same with dealing with your emotions. Especially when there’s a fight, you can sit down and take some alone time to process everything. This way, you won’t lose yourself in the relationship and keep it healthy.

You tend to appreciate your partner more.

The time zone between Canada and Bali is crazy, and most days, I can only talk to my partner in the morning my time. So those couples hours mean a lot, and in another way, I become more appreciative of his time.

This won’t always be the case when you live together in the same place. There are times that you’ll take those affections and your partner’s company for granted. But with the limited time spent in a long-distance relationship, it’s easy to acknowledge the effort.

You can travel the world together.

Not saying its’ only long-distance couples who tend to travel together, but when you are in a long-distance, you’ll do some visits or even meet up somewhere to reunite.

Though I’d have no problem traveling solo, I realized traveling abroad together was so much fun when I did it with my partner. It’s the best way to create good memories together that you can cherish when you are old.

Your communication skill increases.

When you are in long-distance, it forces you to express your love to each other in different ways. You can’t touch each other, and you can’t see your partner in the eye. All has to be done through the phone — and this is what frustrates people the most.

But the good thing about it is you learn how to understand your partner better. The way I see it is that just by talking and engaging through the phone can create a strong bonding, then later on in real life, getting a long won’t’ be a big problem.

***

“Absence is to love what wind is to fire; It extinguishes the small, it inflames the great.” — Roger de Bussy-Rabutin.

After all, a long-distance is still a challenging thing to do. But it doesn’t mean you have to let go. As long as your partner still wants to make it work just as much as you do, it might be worth keeping.

Who knows one of you has the chance to close the gap sooner than you expected? Life’s full of surprises.

—

