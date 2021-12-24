5 Surprising Lessons I Learned From People in My Village

I came from a small village called Seponti Jaya in the West part of Borneo, Indonesia. My mom, who cares a lot about education, sent me to a high school in a big city, which takes 8 hours by boat.

So it’s been years since I actually lived in my village. Going back to only a couple of times every two years or so makes me feel far away from home. Funny enough, I spent my childhood dreaming about how’s it like to live in a big city.

But now when I think about it again, I actually don’t like living in a city. My work is in Jakarta (the biggest city in Indonesia), but right now, I love this current arrangement where I can work from Bali at least until early next year.

To me, life always seems to be such a rush when you live in a big city. Everything moves very quickly, and you have time to slow down. You have to be productive with your life all the time — whatever that means.

So every time I come back home and spending time with my family in the village, things can go really slow. I always feel like I suddenly have all the time in the world. You see, people are smiling and being happy just having limited material stuff in their house.

There’s never a single trip to home that doesn’t bring me joy and teach me some lessons.

Practicing gratitude helps a lot in reducing your stress.

“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.” — William Arthur Ward.

This is what I love the most about living in the village. Yes, people still have wanted but nothing like those who live in the city. There’s always something to chase or buy, and it’s mentally tiring.

People spend their whole salary per month to impress people. They have to upgrade their gadgets every now and then so they can “fit in.” They define happiness by how much they earn and how many things they own, which will also define their relationships with others.

But in the village, I noticed people tend to be more grateful for what they already have. My mom always reminds me that we are lucky we have a home in the village and we don’t have to think about what to eat — you can just take it from the garden.

And that’s sometimes more than enough to make them happy. Everything else in terms of material stuff, they always see it as a bonus — not necessity.

You don’t always get what you want, but it’s okay.

“No matter what happens, or comes in the way, you just have to go on with Life.”― AVIS Viswanathan.

This doesn’t mean people in the village aren’t ambitious, and they just know how to let go of things better.

When people live in the city, there’s always an option to go for a Credit card or bank loan when they want something. They know they don’t have money for it, but still, they feel like they need to get it. Of course, not everyone is like that, but I’ve witnessed many who do.

Having something that’s in the latest trends sounds to be the main habit of people who live in the city. But those who live in the village? They don’t really care if it’s a new phone or not as long as it’s still working properly.

It doesn’t take much to be kind and caring to others around you.

“Kindness is universal. Sometimes being kind allows others to see the goodness in humanity through you. Always be kinder than necessary.”― Germany Kent.

Whenever my mom harvests something from the garden, the first thing she does is asking my little brother to give some to our neighbors. And this goes the same for them who always send us either food or other small things they have.

It should be obvious that people who live in the city are individualists. But that’s not the case in the village. People are so much more caring and kinder to others. They help each other a lot.

But what they give or help doesn’t necessarily big things and expensive. We’d still appreciate it so much because it’s the genuine intention that counts.

Enjoy the small things in life.

“We cannot all do great things, but we can do small things with great love. “ — Mother Teresa.

If you go to my village, you’d see kids playing kites, and the older women would be watering their plants in the front yard. Life in there seems so slow and peaceful. People are having real conversations face to face, rather than locking themselves inside the house and watch tv all day.

I can’t get that feeling when I live in the city. Traffic is always crazy, and most people are glued to their phones/gadgets all the time, so having conversations with them is hard.

People in the village taught me that you don’t actually need much to be happy. You don’t need to spend much money to fulfill the void. You can just be content with what you already have, even if those things seem insignificant.

Money will always come to you only if you appreciate it.

“Happiness is not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt.

There’s this phrase that people in my village always use when it comes to money, “The more you appreciate money, the more it’ll come to you.”

And I still hold on to this perspective until now.

When we live in the city, we are exposed to so many expensive and luxurious things. We buy them even though we don’t actually need them. But then we wonder why we always run out of money.

The truth is, we just never acknowledge it in the first place. We barely appreciate what we have, so it’s easy for us to think that it’s never enough. That’s why adopting this idea to appreciate money will change our mindset in a healthier way.

. . .

For a recap, here are the five powerful lessons I learned from living in the village:

Life is fair, and if you don’t get something you want, that doesn’t mean your life sucks.

It doesn’t take much to be kind. When you help people with small things, you never know it might bring a big impact on their lives.

Don’t get too caught up with always chasing the big goals. Try to enjoy the small things and focus on the present moments.

Practicing gratitude can help reduce your stress.

The more you appreciate money, the more it’ll come to you. So instead of obsessing to have more of it, first practice appreciating what you have.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

—

Photo credit: Pexels