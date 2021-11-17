5 Telltale Signs You Are Not in the Right Relationship

How often do you see people just end up settling down in the bad relationship? It’s still mind-blowing to me. At this point, I’ve seen too many, including my parent’s relationship.

I get it. Getting out of the wrong relationship isn’t as easy as it sounds. But you know what’s harder? Being stuck in it for years and years. The divorce rate is high, but it comes with reasons.

And one of them is people rush into getting committed to someone, then, later on, they find out that’s not what they want. But deciding to let it go is impossible because they’ve shared life together, and worse, they think being single again sucks.

Asking “are you happy?” wouldn’t give you full clarity. Feeling changes all the time, especially when you’ve done everything with your partner, things can get more complicated to conclude.

But here are the five telltale signs the relationship you are in isn’t right — and if it really does, just know that the world doesn’t end.

You feel like you are the one who put in the effort.

Are you the one who always goes out of your way to keep the relationship going? He says he loves you all the time, but his actions show nothing. Eventually, the butterflies feeling will fade away.

You noticed if it’s not because of you who keep the communication going, you knew you’d be broken up by now.

I dated a guy one time who made me pay for lunch, and if I didn’t reach out to him, he’d never text me first. It’s crazy how much time I’ve wasted holding on to that one relationship.

You are scared to ask what you need.

We, humans, are wired to take care of each other. We love that feeling of being reliable to those closest to us. So that’s why it’s easier for you to give everything you have to someone you love.

But what about your needs? Are they being met?

A relationship is like building strong teamwork. You can’t keep being the one who gives and give. Meanwhile, your partner is the main taker. At some point, you need to have your needs fulfilled.

But being in the wrong relationship might give you this scared feeling to ask what you need. You are scared they’ll leave or change their mind about being in a relationship with you. So you keep doing what you are doing and end up burning out.

Emotionally speaking, this isn’t a really good sign. If this is the right relationship for you, you should be free to communicate what you need and what you feel so far. Otherwise, there will be some resentment you feel towards your partner over time, and this is what will eventually lead to a toxic relationship.

Your life revolves around your partner.

No matter how “perfect” your partner is, that shouldn’t make you lose in touch with your own life. You don’t have to forget all of your dreams before you are with your partner.

This is also what I noticed the most from people who are in a bad relationship. They lost their identity. They cut off their friends and only want to spend time with their partners.

I believe in having some alone time when you are in a relationship. You actually need it to hit that “refresh” button and have the space to miss each other.

You are either very happy or very sad all the time.

I couldn’t realize that the relationship I was in when I was in my early 20s was a very bad one — until my best friend pointed it out to me.

The obvious sign was when I couldn’t seem to feel emotionally stable. I was either being way too happy or way too sad. There’s no in-between. One day I came to the office with a big smile and laughed, and the next day I’d be so miserable with lots of crying.

When you don’t know better, you’d call it love. But it’s not.

The right relationship won’t make you feel like you are crazy all the time. A healthy relationship is stable. People mistakenly think it’s boring to be in a “stable” relationship. That’s also why they are stuck in a toxic relationship because they don’t believe there’s anything better out there.

You lose respect for your partner.

Trust and respect are the two components to build a long-lasting relationship. Without them, you can’t really expect much.

I know this for true because whenever I started losing respect to the guy I was dating, my love for him also faded away. I had tiny resentment that added up over time. It’s either because I couldn’t get my needs met, or he just didn’t put effort into the relationship.

Whatever your reason might be, losing respect for your partner only means you don’t have the interest to make it work like you used to be. You might not realize it now, but that’s one of the earlier signs that your relationship isn’t the right one.

So what can you do?

With all of those signs, it’s going to make it easier for you to take a conclusion and finally decide something.

I’m not saying breaking up is the only option. Sometimes people do change, but you have to do a “restart” in the relationship. You can hope your partner will change and make it right, but there’s also a lot of work that needs to be done within you.

There’s this saying when you work on yourself, know what you want, and believe you deserve a better love, the right person will just come along.

And when it happens, you’ll know that true love won’t make you suffer.

—

