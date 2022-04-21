5 Terrible Pieces of Love Advice That Ruin Your Relationships

Popular wisdom becomes popular for a reason: it works. There’s wisdom in learning from other people’s mistakes. It saves you time, energy, and even money.

But what happens when popular wisdom is wrong?

Love follows no rules. You could meet the perfect person and still not fall in love with them. You could do everything right, and they’ll still not be attracted to you. You could experience love in a different way depending on your age. Each relationship is unique, and popular wisdom can’t grasp it all.

Popular advice has great intentions, but it can destroy your love life.

This advice led to a childish perspective on relationships, wasted time, and a high rate of breakups. You insist on relationships that don’t work, stay with partners who mistreat you and become blinded by love.

Here is the worst love advice that people still follow:

1. Opposites attract.

You’ve heard the saying: “opposites attract.” Novels about enemies to lovers are incredibly compelling. But that’s all they are: fictional novels. Real-life doesn’t work this way.

You and your partner should have similar interests.

Relationships happen in your routine. You will (ideally) spend most of your time with your partner. Although you don’t think about it, you’ll have to find something to do with this time together.

Imagine your boyfriend loves parties. He’s extremely social and needs to meet people multiple times per week. You’re the complete opposite: you’d prefer to enjoy a good book or a movie.

How do you choose where to spend your vacation? How do you share the responsibilities around the house? What will you do when you have children? How do you spend time together when you don’t like the same things?

This relationship will be difficult for both parties.

You may say, “compromise is important in every relationship.” And you’re right. But if you catch yourself compromising too much, it means you disagree too much.

You shouldn’t have to compromise all the time.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What to do:

When a couple shares the same interests, your everyday life gets easier. It’s easier to make plans, decide what to eat, and share responsibilities.

Yes, your individuality is important. You don’t have to share every interest with your partner. But if you don’t have anything in common, this relationship will take a toll on both parties.

Make your life easier and choose someone with similar interests.

2. Don’t play games.

Playing games has a bad connotation in relationships. When you know someone plays games, you think they’ll try to deceive you. I’m here to give you another perspective on relationship games.

People who don’t play games act according to their wishes. They text when they want to, are upfront with their feelings, and act with their heart. But they risk missing obvious cues because they’re too worried about “being transparent.”

People who play games know how to read the room.

Imagine going on a first date with a great guy, and everything went the way you wanted. You’re falling in love: after the date, all you can think of is him. You want to text. Except he takes hours to reply (and when he does, it barely leaves room for a conversation).

He’s not as interested as you are.

If you don’t play games, you text no matter what. If you do, you’d take a step back and give him space. It’s not playing hard to get: you’re matching his energy.

You have to be in the same energy as a couple. It doesn’t work when one party is more invested than the other.

What to do:

You should never manipulate others. But you don’t have to be an open book when you meet new people. When you give everything you have on a silver platter, you come across as desperate.

You can’t see things clearly when you’re in love: you’re biased.

Playing games is a way to assess the situation. When you have an impartial view of the situation, you can act accordingly. You act with your mind, not your heart.

3. Take a break.

Every relationship faces trouble (even the healthiest ones). The difference is that successful couples learn how to deal with these problems.

Taking a break is the worst thing you can do to your relationship.

When a couple has problems, both parties are responsible for the solution. You have to work together because the solution has to work for both of you. But what does a break do? It sets you apart.

You kill communication when you need it the most.

Breaks give you the false impression that you solved the problem: “we’re working on it apart.” Sure, maybe you need a clear mind. But ignoring problems doesn’t make them go away.

You have to face them (no matter how difficult it is).

What to do:

Most problems in relationships can be easily solved with communication. Instead of being apart from your partner, work on figuring out how you feel and expressing it.

Work on your communication: listen, be open to negative feedback, list solutions together, and speak up.

Make sure your message gets across.

4. Listen to your heart.

Contrary to what Disney wants you to believe, love doesn’t conquer all. In real life, relationships are complicated: love is important, but it isn’t enough.

Relationships take daily efforts.

Imagine this: you’re married, and your dream is to have children. Except your husband doesn’t want that because he’d prefer to dedicate his life to work. You love each other deeply. But you don’t want the same things, so one party will be deeply hurt.

You love each other, but this relationship will make you miserable.

Love is great, but successful relationships take trust, similar goals, money, and respect.

What to do:

You can’t rely only on love. That’s a childish perspective on relationships.

Here are other things to consider that highly affect your relationship:

Your financial situation and goals.

Your professional ambitions.

Your expectations for life.

Your personality.

Before you make a lifetime commitment, know what you want.

5. Prioritize inner beauty.

Whoever told you looks don’t matter lied. A relationship without attraction is only a friendship.

You have to be attracted to your partner.

When you care for your looks, you care for yourself. Imagine going on a date with a guy who doesn’t care. He didn’t bother to dress up for you, shower, or look nice. He could be the nicest person in the world, but this lack of care is sloppy.

A person who doesn’t care for their looks doesn’t care for themselves.

Beauty isn’t enough to sustain a relationship. You could marry Brad Pitt and still the unhappy. Love needs companionship, trust, admiration, and making plans together. But it also requires sex and chemistry.

You’re not evil because you want a good-looking partner.

What to do:

Look matter. Ignoring this only makes your relationship worse. What happens when you feel attracted to someone else?

You have to destroy the belief that people who care for their looks are superficial. A mature perspective on relationships considers every aspect, including attractiveness.

These pieces of advice are extremely popular and dangerous. People who spread this advice have great intentions, but they’re wrong.

Overall, they show a childish perspective on relationships.

Relationships are unique: each couple has its dynamic. You won’t find a one-fits-all solution.

Instead of accepting popular wisdom, you have to find what works for you.

