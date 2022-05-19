5 Things Good Women Never Fail To Do in a Relationship

Even today, romantic relationships still encompass one of the most significant aspects of life and are a source of deep fulfillment for some of us.

While finding and building healthy and satisfying relationships is everything but easy, finding and building one sometimes needs you to be the very best type of partner you’d also want to be with.

But most of us end up putting up, displaying bad habits, or even becoming terrible partners which directly sabotages our dreams of enjoying great, healthy, and satisfying relationships.

However, the good news is that we can still try to form stable relationships through some small acts of love towards ourselves and our partners. After all, that’s what good partners do that makes their relationships significantly better.

So, here are some things good women never fail to do in a relationship.

1. They have control over their lives.

Good women are highly self-aware enough to make their lives and that of their partners easier. They know better than being clingy or excessively needy.

That’s because they have their lives, dreams, goals, passions, interests, etc, which they religiously hold on to — they don’t believe in putting their world to a complete halt simply because you came into the picture.

Similarly, they don’t deem it fit to level their happiness on their partners — they know how to be happy on their own and they believe in a relationship where both parties are happy with their lives but contribute to each others’ happiness when they’re together as opposed to one where someone is unhappy with their life and uses their partner as an oasis.

Good women are even more admirable because of how focused they are in their lives, how they achieve their goals, and their capabilities to survive on their own for a while.

The truth is that relationships are significantly better if you’re strong and independent enough to be yourself instead of losing yourself completely in your relationship that you become unrecognizable which can be quite a bad spot to be in.

Because for a relationship to last, your happiness should also be a top priority alongside your quest to make the relationship work since putting in every effort and love with all your being, until there’s no longer you doing the loving will eventually be counterproductive in the long run.

…

2. They often challenge their partners positively

Having a strong, healthy relationship is also proportional to how supportive of each other the parties involved are.

Hence, if either or both of you can’t do simple yet, cool things like listening to each others’ problems, giving each other a boost when you’re respectively down, and encouraging each other to achieve your respective objectives, your relationship will likely turn out to be unsuccessful.

By strongly believing in your partner and what he might be in the future even when he might not have it figured out and by pushing and motivating him into becoming the best he’s meant to be, you’ll be paving a way for a cohesive connectedness and bonding that might likely make him also supportive of you in all your endeavors hence, fostering a great, and healthy, happy relationship.

Although, this doesn’t imply that you actively try to change your partner but that you should be his best cheerleader which makes him hopeful of a totally calm future amid a storm. And that you give him an uplifting push into the unseen positive reality.

Additionally, it also implies that you tell him when he’s wrong without embarrassing or making him feel bad and that you compliment him when he does something well.

Nothing beats having a tough lover who’s ever ready to catch one when he falls and push him harder so that he doesn’t fall lower again. That’s why a good partner knows very well to be that partner.

…

3. They make it easier for their partners to be themselves

Great women enjoy lasting bonds with their partners. They make their men feel freer and lighter to connect with them more deeply enough for the men to feel safe and comfortable with them.

Yes, a good woman will make it easier for her man to be his authentic self by going as far as avoiding judging and making him feel horrible about his decisions, thoughts, feelings, and opinions.

By wanting and even encouraging your man to be open about every one of his feelings positive or negative, because judging and shaming him is the last thing you’ll ever resort to, you’ll be loudly telling him that you don’t just love and accept him for who he is, you’re also telling him that his feelings are as important as the relationship.

Hence, accepting and understanding one’s partner’s emotions without judgment is one of the best things great women do differently in their relationships.

Trying not to force your opinions down the throat of your partner, or trying not to control, manipulate, gaslight, or even invalidate his feelings, will not just make him feel safe and comfortable in the relationship, but will also make it easier for you to enjoy a healthy and satisfying relationship because it’s also one of the most vital requirements for one.

The very best relationships can also be described as relationships where One doesn’t and will never feel the need to act, talk or behave like someone else. That’s why a great woman’s words, actions, and inactions will certainly discourage her partner from doing so.

…

4. They love their partners fiercely.

If you don’t love your partner fiercely enough to put in all the possible efforts to make things work, you might as well be best described as a complacent partner.

That’s why great women aren’t just fiercely loving enough to be there for their partners even in the darkest days or to be their partners’ comfort when the world is against them, but also loving enough to go to any length to make it work between them and their partners no matter what happens.

In essence, a great woman is not just a lover but also a tireless fighter who fights for what she loves — she loves her man enough to fight for him at whatever length ’cause she’ll never let him go.

But this doesn’t mean she’s not self-aware enough to say no to accommodating, justifying, or tolerating lousy and unacceptable behaviors from him because she knows that’s one of the worst ways to love someone. Because the truth is, a love that’s detrimental to one’s self-respect and self-love is no love at all.

The bottom line is that a good woman can be best described as a die-hard loyal partner who’ll stay with her man no matter what as long as he’s not toxic.

…

5. Leaving the past in the past

How often do you feel you’re being brutally honest when you deliberately bring up past issues?

Maybe quite often.

Here’s the most relevant question: Do you really need to dwell on the past?

Do you really need to compare your partner to your ex?

Do you really need to talk about their past relationships?

Do you really need to remind your partner of their past mistakes?

Do you really need to keep a record file of your partner’s past behaviors?

Most insecure people who can’t face the reality and deal with their own emotions endlessly bring up past issues which will only wound, hurt, and break down the other person.

But here’s the truth: you just have to leave the past in the past.

You don’t have to use your partner’s past to punish them. Because a good partner knows that doing so means that one is selfish, unforgiving, suffering from low self-esteem, or avoiding addressing and taking responsibility for his or her emotions.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

