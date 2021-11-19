5 Things To Give Up if You Want Happier and Healthier Relationships

In the process of learning to have happier and healthier relationships myself, I’ve come to understand that much of the process involves removal, giving things up, and letting things go.

These ‘things you can give up’ apply to all sorts of relationships — romantic, friendship, business, you name it. And all the things I’m going to mention have much more to do with you than they do with other people.

See, the relationship you have with yourself frames the way you engage in relationships with other people. There’s nothing you can directly do to change other people. You mostly focus on yourself, communicate honestly, and let things work themselves out. Giving up these things will allow you to do all the above much more easily.

Give Up Your “Need” to be in Any Sort of Relationship

I used to be a serial monogamist. I’d be in a string of relationships, “situationships,” or friends with benefits situations that both parties knew were something deeper but never admitted to. I did all of this because I never wanted to be alone, ever. I needed to be in some sort of relationship at all times.

What kind of problems did that cause in my life? Well, I stayed in a relationship way longer than I should have because I needed to be in a relationship. I disingenuously strung women along who I knew I didn’t want to be in a relationship — those situationships I mentioned earlier. Even in relationships, I did want to be in, I ignored red flags and failed to set proper boundaries because I needed the relationships to work.

The simple solution to all this. Replace the word need with the word want. Pursue the relationships you want to be in. Stay in a relationship because you want to, not because you feel obligated to. Don’t use relationships to fill a void because you’re afraid to be alone.

Give Up Holding Onto Your Past Traumas

You build maps for your current and future relationships based on your past relationships.

Often, you carry trauma from your old relationships into your new ones. This trauma doesn’t just come from romantic relationships. It comes from friends, family, everywhere.

In a weird way, once you build an identity based on past trauma you tend to seek it out again, e.g., people who say they’re tired of dating a certain type of person but inevitably date people who are exactly the same.

So, how do you enter new relationships without repeating recurring patterns? How do you make sure the trauma of your past isn’t affecting your current relationships?

First, you have to work on letting go of your trauma, period. I practice Dr. David Hawking’s “letting go technique.” Some people use therapy. Others meditation and reflection.

Next, you have to come to the realization that every relationship you’re in is unique. You’re not destined to repeat cycles of trauma at all. You can go from a series of toxic relationships to happy and healthy ones. History doesn’t have to repeat itself.

Give Up Toxic Relationships at All Costs

I had a best friend in college with who I spent nearly every waking hour with. We both bonded over our struggles. We were broke, stressed out, and in search of a better future but not quite there yet. He had a good heart deep down, but he was a negative person. Eventually, I started to turn my own life around. I was studying self-improvement and just started writing.

He started to notice the changes I was making and felt the need to drag me down. He talked behind my back telling mutual friends I’d fail as a writer. Once, he even tried to sit me down and convince me to stop writing altogether. The situation came to a head and I realized that I couldn’t have him in my life if I wanted to move forward. So, I let it go.

Didn’t make a dramatic proclamation. Just talked to him less and less, moved out of town, and eventually ceased talking to him altogether. Relationships are hard to let go of, even toxic ones, because of the sunk cost fallacy.

You feel that the time invested into something, or someone, should carry weight when it comes to continuing to invest in them, but it doesn’t. You don’t have to cut everyone out of your life who isn’t perfectly aligned with your values — else you’ve had no friends and no partner. But when you spot people who are truly dragging you down, there’s only one correct decision to make.

Give Up Your “Fixed Mindset”

The fixed mindset is the idea that your personality, talent, and even inherit the level of self-worth are unchanging. I talk about this issue a lot when I write about self-improvement. Most people have trouble making changes in their life because deep down, they believe the sentence “this is just the way I am.”

In reality, your personality is malleable. You can redefine aspects of your identity that can help you grow by adopting a growth mindset.

So what does this have to do with relationships? Well, why do you think people continue to run into the same pitfalls over and over again? It’s not because of the people they choose to be in relationships with. It’s because of the way they see themselves.

You have a tendency to attract things, and people, into your life based on your subconscious perception of yourself. If you feel unworthy, how can you feel worthy of healthy relationships?

No easy knot to untangle. But, in general, working on yourself for the sake of working on yourself can have a positive effect on your relationships. When you grow as a person and feel more worthy, you’ll seek out healthy relationships because you think you actually deserve them.

Give Up Your Armor

I’ll start this point with a quote:

“Closing your heart does not really protect you from anything; it just cuts you off from your source of energy…if you make lists of how the world must be for you to be open, you have limited your openness to those conditions. Better to be open no matter what.” — Michael A. Singer

Being open doesn’t mean you don’t have any boundaries. Being open doesn’t mean you’re not discerning about who you let into your life. Rather, it means that you’re not putting yourself at a disadvantage by automatically filtering out positive relationships because you’re jaded.

I get it. It’s tempting to feel like you need to have your guard up after a rough patch or heartbreak. I swore off marriage altogether after my divorce. For a while, much of what I did was predicated on not getting hurt again. But I came to realize that I can never have what I want without the possibility of pain. That’s the duality of life. You can’t have light without darkness. Positive emotions wouldn’t resonate as much without the contrast of negative ones.

So what’s my stance on relationships now? First, I try to have a better understanding of who I am, what I want, and who’d be the right type of people to bring into my life in the first place. But, I’m also willing to give every new person a chance without painting the context of past relationships onto my relationship with them. As messed up as it sounds, I’ve come to appreciate the value of the pain that comes from openness — reminds me that I’m alive, you know.

You don’t want perfectly smooth relationships where nothing goes wrong, ever. Nor do you want to be in toxic relationships that are always rife with chaos and disappointment. You want to be open, discerning, compassionate, and contentious all at the same time. Is this even possible, striking that perfect balance? No. But that’s the point. You’re open at all times.

Previously Published on medium

