5 Things Women Shouldn’t Give Up for a Man

Being a woman is hard enough. You don’t want to add the stress by choosing the wrong man to be with.

And a relationship can either make or break you. The good one will lift you up, and the bad one will drag you down. All women know this concept, but very little know how to apply it in real life.

It’s important to know how much limit you should be compromising in order to make a relationship work. Yes, it won’t work without doing so, but you don’t have to give up everything.

And today, I’m writing this for you as a reminder that there is indeed a healthy and happy relationship for you out there without having to sacrifice a lot of yourself.

It doesn’t matter how perfect the man you’re with right now, if he makes you give up all the things below, then you need to think twice about your commitment.

. . .

1. Your freedom of choice

I broke up with my first boyfriend because he wanted me to be just like every girl in my village; stay-at-home mom, wearing a hijab, and not go to college. Not that it’s a bad thing, but I didn’t want to do (and be) those things.

In short, if I decided to be with him, I’d lose my freedom to do whatever I’d like to do with my life.

Of course, there has to be something that you can no longer do when you’re in a serious, committed relationship, but giving up your freedom of choice shouldn’t be one of them.

Think about it. You only live once on this earth. Do you actually want somebody else to tell you what you can/can’t do?

What if those things are the things that bring joy into your life? It doesn’t make sense to give that much control of our lives to somebody else, even if that somebody is our partner.

I always see a relationship as a partnership. You work together on making your life better, but you don’t put each other in a cage. A healthy relationship doesn’t make you give up your hobbies or other positive choices in your life.

A healthy relationship lets you decide what’s best for you. They might give you a suggestion here and there, but at the end of the day, they leave it all up to you because they trust you as a responsible adult.

. . .

2. All the things that make you ‘you.’

We all have those little things in us that make us unique. Maybe the way you dress or how you show affection to your partner. Every one of us wires differently in every aspect of life.

Yet I’ve seen many women try too hard to fit in. They feel as if they should be this girl or that girl so a man can love them. Doing this will set you up for a failure in dating.

I watched Desperados last night, and this Wes character from the movie just described how often women can lose their minds when they’re madly in love with a man.

She tries to act like some “normal” girl because the guy she’s with stated that his ex-fiance was crazy. You know men like to use that term so much.

That’s also why you shouldn’t really believe them when they call their exes crazy.

Look, someone who genuinely wants to be with you won’t push you to make any changes. They just accept you as who you are.

You can be a messy, complicated, and crazy human being, but if he truly loves you, he’ll embrace them.

. . .

3. Your career life & what you do for a living

I’m sure you’ve heard some cases where women are labeled to certain jobs, and if they do outside of those labels, they’re being judged.

Back in my hometown, the “best” job women can get is teaching. If you get that, your partner will be proud of you. Then what about women like me who are working from the laptop and online?

They question this all the time. In their eyes, I’m not a wife-material because I make money doing things other than being a teacher. Even in general, our parents care less about what job actually makes us happy and care more about how much we make.

And women aren’t good at saying no. So they settle for less and what other people think is acceptable and non-acceptable.

Don’t let it be you.

You don’t need more examples to prove that you can do what the heck you want with your career life and not care about the “standard.”

Trust me, someone who wants to build a long-lasting relationship with you won’t see this as an issue.

. . .

4. Your goals and ambitions before you met him

It’s a bummer to see many women give up on their dreams and big goals because their partner doesn’t support them. It’s even upsetting to see the man can do whatever he wants, but when it comes to the woman, it’s restricted.

There’s a difference between giving suggestions on what career life you should have and actually forcing you to do what they think is best for you.

Sometimes these men don’t even know what’s best for them.

When my partner and I started dating, I made it clear to him that I had my own goals that he may/may not agree with. I told him being in a relationship won’t make me stop chasing those dreams.

And up until today, he never forces his opinion on me and still supports me in my endeavor.

So before you decide to change up your career or drop that business idea because your partner thinks it’s silly, maybe you should reevaluate the whole relationship thing you have with him.

Because trust me, nothing comes good from giving up your goals and ambitions just to be with someone.

. . .

5. Your self-love journey

Let’s face it — we don’t love our bodies all the time. There are days when I just don’t want to look in the mirror, but there are also days when I feel good about myself and everything in it.

I believe that self-love isn’t a one-time process. We have to do it again and again over time. But it’s also important that we keep working on it.

If you’re going through a breakup, it’s even harder. Women who are in their late 20s are pressured to move on as soon as possible because if not, they’ll be too old for the dating pool.

So they stop working on themselves and get into a relationship right away. No surprise they’ll come back six months later with another heartbreak.

Sometimes you gotta trust the timing. You can’t force yourself to be with someone new if you’re still broken inside. Take all the time to heal.

Forget about people’s judgments about your biological ticking. This is your life. And you own this self-love journey.