5 Thoughtful Questions To Ask to Judge the Health of Your Relationship

Do you sit and wonder if you are in a fulfilling relationship that meets your needs?

Sometimes you see the faults in your relationship and ask if it is personal to you or if it’s the experience of others too.

It goes beyond comparing your view of a healthy relationship to what you see on social media.

A healthy relationship looks different to people based on their needs and how they emotionally connect with their partners.

Conversely, your emotional connection to your partner can leave you ignoring your needs that are not recognized.

While you often wonder how perfect your relationship is, there are a few ways to see if you’re on the right track.

Do you feel seen?

None of us are perfect, no matter how often we try to appear to be. Your partner should see you for who you are, faults included, and love you accordingly.

You should feel like your weaknesses are areas where your partner supports and uplifts you.

Your connection should stay consistent in times of peril. While arguments create tension, do you have a mutual goal to get back to baseline?

Your emotions and boundaries are not seen as emotionally draining.

Feeling seen is the ability to be your true self and express your emotions even when they do not seem reasonable.

While you can lose yourself while in a relationship, you should always feel support for who you are at your core. As humans, it is natural not to be on top of the world and have times of sadness and low energy. If you don’t feel loved and supported in these times, this is an important point to reflect on.

Can you agree to disagree?

There is absolutely nothing wrong with not seeing eye to eye with your partner. What is wrong is when a disagreement results in an argument.

Being expressive with your thoughts cannot be a one-way street. You cannot expect that something you feel will be the same way your partner sees it.

Additionally, there should be a space to disagree while communicating your viewpoint.

When you disagree, there should be some common ground in which you understand how your partner feels.

Relationships give people a feeling that “everything I feel, you should feel too.” In a healthy relationship, that thought should be, “you understand everything I feel.” We won’t always agree, but your emotions should never feel rejected.

Do I feel strong in vulnerable moments?

Opening up and expressing yourself can become overwhelming at times. To make matters worse, feeling like you are walking on eggshells can make the ordeal twice as complex.

Acceptance and vulnerability must go accompanied by each other.

If you do not feel like you can share everything with your partner, the underlying issue is that you subconsciously do not feel respected.

The fear you have is that what you have to say does not matter to your partner, or their view of you will change.

No relationship can remain stable if there is no room for imperfection. You should have a safe space to communicate with your partner when you have an emotion to express. You should never feel a sometimes rather than always about this.

Can you still do you?

A relationship can turn sour without a good balance between independence and dependency.

Feeling like you must do everything with your partner can make you feel trapped and that you have no life of your own.

Conversely, if you seek connection through intentional time, a partner who enjoys independence can make you lonely.

There must be a balance between activities you do as a couple and activities you do through your interests.

It can be hard to feel the balancing act of having alone time and making your partner feel like they are your priority. It takes effective communication to set this boundary, but it has to happen early in a relationship.

Are we still exploring each other?

You know the phrase; you’re either growing together or growing apart. It is easy to get comfortable in a relationship once you have hit the best friend stage. It is also easy to get comfortable and not build on that.

You and your partner should always explore each other’s minds to discover new interests as you grow.

In a long-term relationship, you and your partner are going to change.

Intentional time is essential for having time to connect and re-explore each other.

The feeling of boredom in your relationship is easily fixable. It does not come from two people who no longer love each other but often from partners who forget that a relationship is constantly evolving.

Practice

Relationships are tough. With effective communication and practice, they can become free-flowing and easier.

If you do not feel strong in some areas, you do not have to end your relationship and call it quits.

A good rule I like to use is to scale issues. By that, I mean a simple 1–10 system.

1–6: Issues that feel like “red flags” in your relationship. You will have to create a boundary around an unmet need. Communicate that need and what respecting it looks like in action. Create a mental timetable that you have communicated in which you’d like to see improvements. It cant happen overnight.

7–8: A boundary you set is generally respected. A single conversation can resolve an issue. There is a single instance when you feel the need to reiterate the problem.

9–10: You feel respect for your boundary and needs in this area.

