5 Traits of Emotionally Healthy Men

Healing isn’t only for women.

The lessons of therapy apply to men as well. You’re human. But conditioning and priorities teach you to invest your money elsewhere. Therapy is not the only place where you can become emotionally healthy.

You heal through reflection and acting on new beliefs.

You can become less toxic by building your confidence at the gym. You can do it by learning to love yourself via solo trips. Your transformation can even happen gradually in your bedroom. It all starts with a decision to change. Letting go of the way society and your circle influenced you to see yourself.

These five traits ensure your mind is stable. And your heart is in a good place for a relationship.

You release unpleasant energy.

No one has to know or see you cry. Read that again.

“I have never seen my father or any male figure in my family cry.” This statement is your truth. But you don’t know if this person ever cried when you were not around.

I use crying to express overwhelming feelings. It is not a public spectacle. It feels like a dam-breaking and an outward rush of emotions. When you tear up, you release built-up emotional energy.

As an emotionally healthy man, you have an outlet for your anger. Some men cry. Others have a confidant.

You have ways of getting the emotions out. You prevent these feelings from building up inside you. It stops you from using your hurt as a reason to harm your partner.

How to apply it:

Have an outlet for your stress, frustration, and bothersome energy.

Cry in the bathroom. Say how you feel aloud to a wall or someone you trust. If a matter bothers you 24 hours later, get it off your chest in 72 hours.

You handle fights and stress with more care when you feel calm inside.

You face yourself.

Ignorance is an excuse to hurt others without guilt.

An emotionally healthy man is self-aware. He pauses and thinks before he acts. If his actions are thoughtless, he reflects. He apologizes or makes a different choice if he is in the situation again.

If you want someone to be your peace, first be at peace with yourself and your choices.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here is a quick viral story. A man abandons his pregnant girlfriend. He returns, apologizes, and proposes when the child is three years old. On the day of the wedding, the woman ghosts him. That’s how she gets her peace after he got his.

How to apply it:

Self-reflection is where you come to terms with what you have done.

What you decide to do after self-reflection gives you peace. You can change and take a corrective action later, but how the victim responds says nothing about you.

Keep reflecting. It helps you to acknowledge and reduce your inner turmoil. So you can move on without being petty.

It is a challenge to make friends as we get older.

No longer are we forced to be around people. Instead, you need to make time to see your friends. It is difficult with all the streaming services and demands on your time.

You outgrow people. It happens. You can also let the new people in your life get to know you or find your community online. One person giving reassurance or being a friend makes your dark clouds lighter.

How to apply it:

If you can’t welcome friendships, welcome a conversation. Be present.

Accept that you may never meet or have time for this person again. But for the moment you share, let their words offer you comfort.

Use the advice or the comparison to a worse situation to change your perspective. Healing new trauma allows you to pack less emotional baggage.

You have this top-tier skill.

Stability and knowledge are the traits of a calm person.

Nothing seems to disturb their peaceful aura. Why? They have no unsettled emotional energy to trigger a reaction to external events.

An emotionally healthy person can know you’re lying or be around your anger. Remain calm and listen without getting provoked.

You can listen without taking on people’s issues.

How to apply it:

You could have this trait already. Most men listen to provide solutions for their woman’s problems.

But when you have settled feelings, listening has no purpose. You listen to hear about your partner’s day. In a fight, you listen rather than walking out. You have no inner reason or motivation to react.

Every woman wants this from a man.

An emotionally healthy man can step back and let his partner take the lead. He is okay with traditional roles getting reversed. He offers what his woman craves the most — support.

His ego has inner satisfaction. He does not need a job title, partner, or responsibility to give him purpose. He knows he is in charge of his life.

How to apply it:

Have a determined, go-getter attitude. Commit to the goals you view as most important right now. Life can change. Make sure your purpose is driven by what you want from life.

Hey, wait a minute! Loved this article enough to give the author a small tip? Become a Medium member to read stories by this writer and thousands of others. I’ll receive a percentage of your subscription. (No extra cost to you.)

—

Previously Published on medium

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock