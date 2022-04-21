5 Traits of Fake Nice People

It’s never been more obvious than it is that certain people in this world have a reputation for being “nice” — but they’re anything but. The reality is that many people who don’t mean to be rude cross the line into doing pretty disrespectful things.

But I know now how to tell when someone is being fake and when they just haven’t crossed any lines yet. I’ve learned what common traits real nice people don’t possess.

The truth is, being fake nice is incredibly easy if you know what to look for. Here are some of the 5 most common traits of fake nice people:

1. They have an air of invisibility around them.

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Fake nice people are very much alive and there all around us, but they have mastered the art of appearing invisible.

Real nice people are out there; they’re just not phonies. If someone is nice to you, believe them. They probably mean it, and they aren’t trying to be fake. Real nice people are happy to see you and get along well with others.

2. A fake nice person will be waiting for the other shoe to drop.

The fake people in my life always seem to be setting themselves up for a letdown. I’ll ask them how something is going, and they’ll tell me it’s fine and that nothing is wrong.

Then when something does happen (i.e., the kids argue or someone has something happen in their lives that isn’t such a happy event), they’re so surprised that their whole world has been turned upside down. They don’t act surprised agreeably, and they act surprised with a tone of disappointment.

3. They always have a reason to roll their eyes at you.

Real nice people aren’t constantly rolling their eyes at my family or me.

If I’ve done something wrong or annoying, they’ll point it out without any judgment, but if I’ve done something right (or if there will be no judgment), they’ll just smile and nod in agreement and tell me how proud they are of me.

I know a fake nice person rolls their eyes when they think I won’t see it.

4. People are always surprised by their lack of judgment.

The fake nice people judge us all the time. People are always surprised when they learn that nice people don’t judge others. They may sometimes be shocked by how well someone can be treated when they’re not judging them.

Nice people don’t judge others because they don’t need to. They judge how we look, how we act, how we talk, and even our beliefs.

People are just fine as they are, and judgment doesn’t make them any better — it just makes the person judging feel like the better one.

5. They never know what to do in social situations.

Real nice people are always looking for where to go and how they can help others. They’re not just waiting to be asked, but they love serving others, whether at a simple meal or through a community project.

Fake nice people are afraid of being rejected if they try to help out, so they just wait until someone else asks them. So real nice people serve while fake nice people wait.

The truth is, someone can be very nice and still have some of these traits — maybe even all of these traits. But if you’re looking for someone who will change your life for the better, keep a lookout for the people who don’t possess any of these characteristics.

It will make your life easier to surround yourself with really nice people and when you see one, make sure to let them know how much it means to you!

Confucius said, “Real friendship is more than just being friendly. It’s about doing things for your friends and risking being turned down. It’s about making sure your friends know that you love them.”

