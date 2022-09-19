5 Traits of Highly Desirable Man Most Women Want

To say that all women want from a man is his money and a nice car is pretty unfair. Most women nowadays are highly capable of making their own money.

So, what do they want in a man? Here are the most common traits that are attractive to them:

1. Some real honesty never gets old

No one likes being lied to.

If there’s anything, this one trait is a pretty big deal for women to choose the man they want to settle down with. Women, in general, have bigger trust issues than men.

There is too much jealousy or what men like to call “unnecessary drama”. You might hear the story from time to time of how women are being suspicious and want to see what’s inside the man’s phone.

With that being said, make sure that you’re honest. Or, at least try your best to be honest. It can help you make the relationship last longer.

2. Less ego and more vulnerability

For so long, I used to believe that men aren’t as emotional as women. Of course, this isn’t true. I’ve dated a guy in the past who got triggered easily by the words I used.

Dating him made me realize how wrong I was about men in general.

Many are just as emotional, but unfortunately, many don’t know how to express their feelings. Therefore, they can come off as cold or detached sometimes.

People in healthy relationships know how to communicate their feelings productively. And that applies on both sides.

It’s important to have less ego and the willingness to be more vulnerable so the relationship can grow.

3. His ability to still be supportive even if she’s doing better in career life

Many men don’t like seeing their partners more successful than them — at least when it comes to career life.

Sadly, my dad was one of those men. He told my mom to stop working and be a stay-at-home wife.

Not that it’s a bad thing, but it’s a different type of compromise when you have your own dreams to chase.

As said earlier, many women nowadays don’t have a problem making money. They work hard and do their thing.

So, the last thing they want is a man who’s not so supportive of their career choice.

I know this is a big deal because up until this day, there are still some men who play the “superiority” card. They try to put their partner down just because she earns more money than them.

4. Stability — both emotionally and financially

Let’s be honest: no one likes to date a lazy person.

My mom made a huge mistake by marrying one after my dad passed away. He didn’t work. He refused to help around the house. All he did was sleep and watch tv.

As a hard-working person, my mom refused to let it slide and decided to leave the marriage. She still thinks it’s the best decision she’s ever made.

Being with someone capable of, at least, taking care of himself is important. You can’t just depend on strong chemistry and all that honeymoon phase to last forever.

You also need someone who’s responsible for his own emotions.

Long gone are the days when you have to babysit a man or give up the things you love just to make him happy.

5. A bonus if he can make her laugh

A sense of humor can go a long way.

While you don’t have to be the next Russell Peters, at least you know how to crack some jokes here and there — especially when she has a rough day.

Many of my female friends agreed that this is the trait that they want in a man. Because let’s be honest, life is hard enough, and sometimes it can also be very mundane.

Being with an interesting and funny person can make your world a whole lot different. I can’t tell you how funny you need to be for a woman, but I can assure you that it’s worth putting in the effort.

…

If you look at the list above, you might notice women don’t ask much — just like how men want a good woman to build a relationship with.

After all, we are all human beings who seek real connections. Money and fancy cars are nice things, but in no way it’ll guarantee your relationship to be long-lasting.

So, choose beyond that material stuff and look for their true personalities instead.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

