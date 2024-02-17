5 Types of Toxic Relationships to Let Go of ASAP

Being involved in a toxic relationship can wreak havoc on your heart and have a negative impact on your life. Sometimes, cutting ties with certain people is the best thing we can do for ourselves — even if we love them. Here are five types of toxic relationships to let go of ASAP.

1. The Situationship

Situationships are undefined, noncommittal romances. They can be really hard to let go of because you might be in love. And that’s the problem: you might be almost lovers — but it’s the almost part that will hurt you in the long run. You might end up not dating other people because you’re loyal to this person, who won’t actually commit to you.

You are deserving of real commitment. If that’s what you’re seeking, it’s time to cut the cord with that almost lover because let’s face it. Almost doesn’t count.

2. The One-sided Relationship

Have you ever been in a relationship where you’re giving your all… to someone who isn’t? Instead, they do just enough to keep you around, without actually doing anything to help your relationship grow.

It can be mentally exhausting to give someone 100% and realize that they’re not even putting in 25% of the effort that you are. You might find yourself making sacrifice after sacrifice for the relationship… only to realize that your partner won’t sacrifice anything for you.

Over time, this type of relationship will drain you until you’re completely miserable and have no resources left (whether that’s energy, time, money or something else entirely).

You deserve someone who matches your energy in every way. It’s time to cut the cord on this one so you can open the doors to someone who will meet you halfway.

3. The Love Bombing Relationship

Does it feel too good to be true? That’s probably because it is. It can feel like you’re on cloud nine with the way they put you on a pedestal. If you recently started dating someone who showers you with gifts, compliments, and lavish vacations, it can feel amazing… but it won’t last.

Love bombers may be narcissists or other types of manipulators. Your best bet is to cut contact with them ASAP, or you run the risk of them wreaking long-term havoc on your relationships with friends, family, and scariest of all, yourself.

4. The Bare Minimum Relationship

Do you often find yourself saying things like, “He didn’t text me today, but at least he did yesterday” or, “She says she wants to try to see me sometime this week, maybe”? If so, it’s time to walk away from this relationship and never look back.

Accepting the bare minimum in a relationship can be an easy trap to fall into, especially if you’ve dated some real jerks in the past. But accepting the bare minimum long-term is only going to lead you to unhappiness.

At the end of the day, you deserve more. You deserve someone who is going to make time for you and who’s going to go out of their way to include you in their daily lives. Always remember: If they wanted to, they would.

5. The Breadcrumb Relationship

Is there someone in your life who just circles back to you every now and then? Maybe every couple of weeks, they send you a text reminding you of the times you once spent together or hint at seeing you in the future… only to never follow through with it.

Deep down, you may know that this person is breadcrumbing you to save you for later or keep you as a back-up plan when whatever they have going on doesn’t work out. But if this is someone who you love, it can still be easy to get your hopes up.

You don’t deserve a breadcrumber, no matter how far back your history goes. You deserve someone who wants to be a part of your life always, not just someone who will string you along whenever they feel like it.

Cutting out toxic relationships can be difficult, but it’s often the no. 1 best thing you can do for your life. Not only does it allow you to remove unhealthy connections that may be holding you back, but it opens the doors to someone who is deserving of you and all you have to offer.

Photo credit: Jose Chomali on Unsplash