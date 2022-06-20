5 Types of Women You Should Never Ever Date

James deeply feels like he has always been so unfortunate in love that he often ends up in relationships that are messy and mediocre at best.

He has this deep-seated feeling that something is wrong somewhere. But he was kind of skeptical to believe that it was on his part since he knows fully well that he’s a fierce lover who could do everything humanly possible to make those relationships work.

Worse, something inside of him keeps telling him that he shouldn’t have dated more than half of the women he’s had relationships with.

Because in each of his previous failed relationships, he often noticed some individual quirks and oddities which should be rather considered red flags in his ex-partners but he thought of them to be normal.

And it turns out that there are some hidden clues in the “minor peculiarities” of his ex-partners that are nothing less than disclosure of their true personalities which are in turn, recipes to disastrous relationships.

Literally, in his last relationship that didn’t even last up to three months, his ex-girlfriend often thinks, acts, and behaves like she deserves better than him and doing him a favor by being with him.

Every single day with her, left him emotionally blackmailed as she often made him feel like there are hundreds of guys running behind her.

And the thing is, his biggest mistake was thinking that such kinds of relationships might turn out to be wonderful. But they’ll always turn out to be something else.

And, I suppose, no one wants to have his heart and ego constantly smashed to pieces by someone he tries so hard to treat well. That’s why I’ve compiled a list of the very worst types of women to ever date.

1. The ones that make you a backup while they’re your priority

Sometimes, loving someone fiercely can be emotionally stressful, especially if they don’t make things less stressful for you. Yet, being in love has always been believed to lower one’s overall stress levels.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The problem is that some immature and selfish women often make relationships nothing but emotionally stressful for their significant others.

They’re so immature and nasty that they end up making many needy young men wait endlessly for some kinds of miracles to work.

They’re so selfish, self-absorbed, and pathetic that they expect a guy who thinks he’s honest and sincere to be their backup and go-to resort when all other things don’t work elsewhere.

Specifically, they’re so insecure and afraid of being unlovable by the types of men they so desire, so they either date those guys they’re unsure about and at the same time, date the ‘nice, honest, and dependable guys’, or date their backups as they look out for the possibility of finding someone else.

The problem with putting up with a woman that keeps you as a 4th-5th best choice because she’s good-looking or because you love her is that you’ll be giving her the permission to degrade, assault, and treat you worst than yesterday’s trash.

When someone is only interested in having a relationship with you under the circumstance or condition that things don’t work out great somewhere else, you should do well to avoid them at all costs.

In as much as everyone is free to be with whoever they choose, never make the self-disrespecting mistake of making someone a priority when you’re only a backup option to them.

…

2. The one that makes you feel inferior with her consistent comparisons

Instead of being in a relationship that is enjoyable and fulfilling for them, some women choose to make their relationship unhappy by comparing their partner to the partners of their other female friends.

They are unaware that viewing their relationships through the lens of how perfect their friends’ relationships appear to be will undoubtedly frustrate and even drive their partner insane. They are also unaware that viewing their relationships through the lens of how perfect their friends’ relationships appear to be is the most common way for them to be unhappy in a relationship.

Because it’s impossible to have a healthy and rewarding relationship if you are constantly preoccupied with how your relationship compares to others.

The harsh reality is that your partner can never be someone else’s partner, even if they are friends. This includes the fact that comparing your significant other to another person is not only unfair but also insulting to their unique and exceptional personalities because your partner is unique, having had his or her own set of unique experiences, beliefs, characters, etc.

Hence, if a woman consistently compares you to the spouse of her friend; she may be trying to tell you that she only loves you for some qualities you possess.

…

3. The one that flirts with other guys even if she’s committed to you

A woman that’s hell-bent on setting you against other men to know how well you’re going to fight for her might be doing so because of any of the following reasons:

She’s so immature and insecure to know how emotionally and mentally stressful she’s making the relationship for you

She’s so selfish and self-absorbed that she expects you to prove your commitment by dealing with her disrespectful disloyal acts

She isn’t sensitive and self-aware enough to know that such insecure habits make it even more difficult for you to trust her

In our today’s world where a lot of people are so needy and insecure that they’re dead scared of not being loved enough or of being in an unbalanced relationship, some women deliberately flirt with other men, entertain advances, and hang out with guys who are interested in them, expecting their partners to scare off rivals as a proof of commitment.

They can’t trust that a man is invested in a relationship with them hence, they always expect him to put up a fight to prove it.

They might even be putting up such behaviors to show a man how much they are worth. Hence, if he doesn’t always put up a good fight, he’ll lose them someday to someone who’s even “more deserving of them.”

The truth is, a woman who feels the strong urge that compels her to behave in ways that don’t make you trust her in this sense, is still living in the primitive dark age time where people are expected to engage in some kinds of jousting matches to prove their commitments.

When this kind of woman isn’t sure if her partner is invested enough in their relationship, she turns to the ancient courting traditions and expects medieval jousting battles.

But that isn’t how it’s supposed to be.

She’ll be making her partner’s life easier by talking to him if she feels he’s not invested. Hence, if a woman wants to be with you, let her be with you because you shouldn’t waste a considerable amount of the little time you have on earth with someone who doesn’t make you trust them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

4. The extremely insecure one

A stressful or terrible woman might subtly or bluntly want to invade every aspect of your life probably because she is insecure and wants to protect herself from heartbreak.

Hence, she’ll want to know or dictate, how you spend your day, who you hang out with, who you talk to on the phone, etc, with little or no respect for your boundaries.

The reason why some women are insecure is every society collectively agrees upon what they consider beautiful and what they do not. These rigid margins can negatively hamper the self-image of many women. She can start to feel insecure about her looks if she feels she does not match up to these standards of beauty.

If you want to enjoy a healthy, happy, and less stressful relationship, you don’t need a partner that’ll always invade your boundaries and make you feel less in control of every aspect of your life.

Sure, insecurity at some levels is cute. But when it crosses its limit, your life will become hell because there’s a very thin line between caring and invading one’s privacy hence, someone who controls or invades your privacy with no sense of boundaries for you is nowhere near caring.

That’s why you shouldn’t turn a blind eye to an insecure partner because she’ll eventually wreak havoc on your life and mental health especially when you allow yourself to be caught in the web created by her behaviors.

…

5. The one that has problems with accepting you for who you are

We’ve all seen a lot of articles, blog posts, and even books on “Ideal partners” and how we should all be in dire search of one since a perfect partner doesn’t exist.

While the idea of an ideal partner isn’t really bad on its own, it has led a lot of people into having counterproductive mindsets and unrealistic fairy-tale ideals of a perfect partner.

If someone has no idea that she’s merely trying to impose her ideals or will on you, she’ll be hell-bent on playing the role of a guidance counselor that’s on a mission to save you even when you don’t need saving. If this describes your partner or potential partner, it’s a terrible mistake to be with them.

People who wholeheartedly accept their significant others just the way they are, usually tend to be better partners. And being in a relationship with them doesn’t end up making you feel alienated.

If someone’s consistently trying to change not just your habits but your personality, they’re not good enough for you.

The problem is that such kinds of people are so afraid of being with the wrong partner that they have this idea of an ideal mate written somewhere in the back of their minds.

And somewhere along the line, they feel frustrated or disillusioned after searching endlessly for an unrealized ideal partner.

And they finally resort to hoping they’ll build, shape, or mold some other person or persons into their ideal partner since the other ones aren’t anywhere close to their ideal idea of a partner. And you shouldn’t be that some other person.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***