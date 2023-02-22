5 Unexpected Signs Your Relationship Is at a Dead-End — and Why It’s Not Your Fault

“I don’t see myself with kids” — was his answer when I asked him about our future plans.

I mean…kudos to him for being honest. But I do want kids and he doesn’t — so why stay together?

I wish I were wise enough to walk away in that moment of clarity. But no — I was a girl with daddy issues so I stayed for another year to see if he’d change his mind.

Of course, he wouldn’t. If you’re in this dilemma, don’t waste any more time.

Look out for these signs and make your exit — fast.

1/ Wishy-washy promises

Do you remember that moment when you and your best friend plan some travel itineraries while knowing you both are broke?

Sure it’ll happen someday when you have the money but certainly not in the upcoming year.

The same goes for someone with commitment issues. They like to sell you empty promises by saying things like, “I love what we have and we’ll get married — but not now or in the next couple of years”.

An article on Psych Central also confirmed that people with commitment issues tend to show this sign:

“They may be unable to talk about the future of your relationship or get really anxious when the topic arises.”

“They may talk about the future but leave you out of it.”

We’re so damn tired of hearing the old excuse of “I’m not ready”. Who’s ready anyway?

No one is fully ready to spend the rest of their life with someone.

2/ The freedom of being unmarried

Here’s the tricky point: while they love giving you wishy-washy hopes, they also can’t seem to shut up about how good it feels to be single — to be free and not have kids running around.

This isn’t to say that people who don’t want kids are bad — not at all. Everyone has the right to choose what feels right to them.

But leading someone else into thinking that they want a future together while in reality, they want the other way around is cruel.

If you love your freedom so much that you don’t see yourself settling down in the next 10 years, then you shouldn’t make someone waiting for you.

Sadly, some people just like to have their cake and eat it too.

3/ Too many talks about other people’s relationship

I’ve dated a guy who thought he isn’t ready because all his friends are still “free”. Every time I brought up where this relationship would go, his answer was always,

“Look at Danny, he’s in his late 30s and still hasn’t married his girl”.

You know your relationship is heading into a dead end when they don’t know what they want to do with you. They’ll get mad if you call them out for stringing you along but that’s just the truth.

Someone who cares about you won’t make you feel shitty by begging for their commitment. They also don’t focus too much on what other people are doing in their relationships.

It’s just an unnecessary thing to do.

4/ You never hear them using “we” in a conversation

Some people will argue that this isn’t a true indication that your relationship is over. But hear me out.

When the idea of spending the rest of your life with someone excites you, you’ll subconsciously put them in your future plans.

Even on the day to day life, you see it as teamwork as you do things together.

I’ve noticed this in many long-term couples who mention “we” a lot in a conversation because, in their mind, their partner is already part of their life.

While this isn’t a huge deal for some people, it’s still a nice way to know if someone truly considers you as important in their life or not.

5/ They try to change your mind — a lot

You think you need a label in your relationship but your partner thinks the other way around.

You want to get married and have kids but your partner thinks those ideas are stupid.

You want to connect emotionally on a deeper level but your partner convinces you to “take it slow”.

The moment you’re with someone who doesn’t respect your opinions yet forces theirs on you, you know something’s off.

We all have different preferences — that’s for sure.

But acceptance is also a big thing. Someone who truly loves you will never force their wants and opinions. They aren’t that selfish.

Even if you tell them you’re open to what they believe to be true, they still need to let you take your time.

I know some men who like to tell their girlfriends how marriage is just for a loser. Sadly, some women take it as it is and stay in an unhappy relationship for years.

…

Takeaway

Walking away from a such relationship might look like an extreme decision to make — especially when that person knows how to make you feel special on Valentine’s Day.

But I’m also here to remind you that not anyone you love will stay forever. I watched Sorelle Amore’s story last night and it’s empowering to see her walking away from a long-term relationship that no longer makes her happy.

Many people have done this too.

Walking away from something deep down you knew would never work out is the best thing you can do for yourself

Because at the end of the day, what’s the point of staying together if you’re suffering? Love isn’t enough — you need more of that.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***