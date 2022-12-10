5 Universal Things Men Tend to Look for in a Woman

Of course, not article is going to tell you want every man is looking for in every woman. But here are some of the things I look for, and I’ve found many men I know do as well.

1. A Woman Who Exudes Confidence

There is nothing more attractive to a man than someone who exudes self-assurance. She emanates self-assurance in her own sense of style, and how she communicates.

A woman who already possesses inner confidence that causes her to believe in herself won’t concern you about whether or not she looks great since she already believes in herself. There is something about a self-assured women that is quite alluring–it brings about a beauty all its own.

2. A Woman Who Is Intelligent (And Intelligence Can be Many Different Things)

Intelligence can be very appealing. In a relationship, it often comes across as the two of you being able to talk about everything under the sun. But keep in mind, intelligence can look like many things. It may be what you know about the world around you, or it may be what you know about relationships and connection. It can be words, or math, or ideas, or music. If someone is aware and conscious and most importantly — present in a relationship — it will come across as intelligence.

3. A Woman Who Is Not Concerned About Material Things

Society pushes on us the notion that you can determine how committed a man is to a partner by looking at how well he provides for them. But what if what you want and need is very little? What if we change “providing” to mean — providing love, warmth, companionship. What if material possessions didn’t mean much to either partner? If you can stand by each other when you have nothing, you will stick by each others side through the good times and the bad. Women who are not concerned about money are desirable to men because they desire deeper, more meaningful things. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t care about finding ways to support yourself and each other financially, but if it is the main goal it tends to be unattractive.

4. A Fun-Loving Gal

It’s quite beautiful when a person is upbeat and laughs at their partner’s jokes. Learn ways to create joy together. Don’t only take everything seriously; rather, cultivate an atmosphere where you both find fun and enjoyment together.

This doesn’t mean that people can’t go through hard times together, that they can’t grieve or get depressed. It doesn’t mean you should pretend to be happy when you are not.

But seek out happiness together. Learn what that looks like. That is a part of what love is.

5. Someone Who is Honest

If a guy does not trust, he will never treat you with courtesy and respect. Learn what the harm might be when you tell even a little white lie. When partners lie to each other, they start to distance themselves from each other. Without trust, your partner may stop communicating with you. Think about the consequences of not being honest, and learn how to earn each others respect through truths that are filled with kindness and compassion.

