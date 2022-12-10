5 Ways to Adrenalize Your Holidays and Reduce Overwhelm

It’s a time of year that can be stressful for many. Amidst the celebrations, joy, and excitement, we can battle higher levels of overwhelm and burnout. It’s also a time of year when many people can feel increasingly more isolated or lonely. Our expectations for this season can set us up for disappointment. While we hope to be surrounded by family and friends, feeling deeply connected and fulfilled by our relationships, that’s not the case for many.

While it’s easy to think you are all alone in that, as comparison sets in, you truly are not. In fact, there are many ways we experience loneliness, and that doesn’t always mean that we are by ourselves. Unfortunately, people are often lonely in their relationships, and the holidays can often bring this feeling to the forefront of their awareness. The key is to recognize that although you may feel lonely, you are not alone.

It takes tremendous courage to reach out and ask for help when we feel lonely. However, there truly is no better salve when you feel lonely than to reach out for support. Summoning the courage to join a group, take a class, call a friend or family member, or do something for yourself that pushes you out of your comfort zone will activate the feelings of connection and aliveness you’re craving. If you push yourself beyond the threshold of what you feel is possible and expose yourself to new opportunities, you will be rewarded for your courage.

If you or someone you know is struggling with this, are in crisis, or thinking about hurting yourself or themselves this holiday season, hotline support systems can be a genuinely helpful place to turn. You can call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org.

We should never feel ashamed to ask for help.

Navigating the holiday season can be a real challenge some years. Whether you’ve lost a loved one, are in the midst of a personal crisis, are suffering from an illness, or the pressures of the season have just hit you at the wrong time amidst your day-to-day responsibilities, this month can be a lot.

Here is a roadmap to adrenalize your holiday season.

1. The most important thing to do is to schedule time for your self-care. If the stress of the season gets to you, and you haven’t taken the time to care for yourself, by the end of the month, you’ll likely feel sick and unable to enjoy everything you worked hard for. So, when you can carve out some space, try to exercise, eat well, meditate, and do the things that make you happy.

2. Be intentional and get organized! When we think about what we need to do and don’t create that plan, it can overwhelm us. Reducing burnout and overwhelm means tackling our procrastination head-on. Adrenalizing our approach to holiday planning means embracing the anxiety and sense of defeat that may naturally flare up at times, and then choosing courage to generate momentum out of that stagnation and into action.

3. Be courageous in challenging situations. This season can come with a lot of requests, demands, and responsibilities. Don’t be afraid to say ‘NO’ to things. The holidays can be difficult in trying to figure out where you and your family will spend them. Choose what makes you happy and what is best for your immediate family. It will take courage, but you can do it.

4. Take some time to reflect on the year. What are some things that you feel you need to heal from as we close out this year? Where do you want to see change in 2023? Take the time to reflect and contemplate what you want things to be like next year. And remember, be forgiving of yourself.

5. Be grateful and act with kindness. We have so much to be grateful for, even in the tough times. Celebrate what you do have. And if things are tight and you can’t give material gifts, remember that kindness and love are valuable gifts too. So spread some kindness. Reach out to someone you know and see if you can help them in any way. Be grateful that you are able to lend a helping hand.

These strategies are often simple to overlook, but when you apply them in your life, they will help you to adrenalize your holidays so that you can enjoy each and every moment!

iStock image