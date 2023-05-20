5 Ways to Be Irresistible to a Man You Are Attracted To

When I first met the guy I fell in love with, he had a personality unlike any I had ever encountered. He was handsome, yes, but it was his manliness, the strength of his character that really drew me in. Day by day, I fall for him and because of that, I forgot to respect myself.

I chased him to the length you can’t imagine disregarding my own self-worth in the process. The chase became my life, an obsession that consumed me. I spent countless hours crafting the perfect texts, trying to decode his every word, every action. I’d spend nights ruminating, questioning if I did something wrong or if there was something more I could do to win his heart.

In this relentless chase, I lost sight of who I was and what I truly deserved. The more I chased, the further he seemed to pull away, a sad dance of push and pull.

So today, we’re about to delve into a fascinating topic — how not to be like me haha, kidding aside, yeah, how to make a guy chase you. This isn’t about playing games or manipulating; it’s about understanding psychology and the deep-rooted instincts that drive human behavior.

Within this article, you’ll find five insightful tips based on psychology that can trigger a man’s desire to pursue. The goal? To help you become that irresistible catch he can’t get enough of, the one he eagerly chases and courts because he genuinely wants and needs you in his life.

But before we dive in, remember, these aren’t quick fixes, but rather powerful strategies that can positively influence your love life when used correctly. So, without further ado, let’s start the journey of exploration and understanding together.

Number one

Stop pursuing him. This is crucial. When you feel the guy you’re interested in is drifting away, the most common reaction is to try to hold on or pull him closer. Although this reaction is instinctive, it is actually the worst thing you can do. Been there, done that.

Pursuing a man is unnatural to him and usually backfires.

Men, both from an evolutionary and social standpoint, are wired to chase women during the courting process. This behavior is ingrained in them through societal conditioning.

Consider this: boys are taught to show interest, to ask girls to dance, to invite them on dates, and so forth. So when a woman pursues a man, it feels unnatural to him, often leaving him unsure of how to react. This is because he doesn’t expect to be chased.

Moreover, from an evolutionary perspective, the chase is a primal response. Men are hunters. They are the ones who pursue and compete with other men for a woman’s attention and affection. This instinct is deeply ingrained in their minds as an evolutionary response to thousands of years of survival competition.

When a man has to work for your attention, he values you more. Conversely, if you try to pursue him, he subconsciously believes that other men don’t want or pursue you. So why should he? Consequently, your perceived value decreases. This is important: he is a man, and he must pursue you.

So, starting now, you need to stop chasing after him. Let me clarify this: I encourage you to practice the 80/20 rule or even the 85/15 rule. This means that you should let him initiate contact or communication 80% of the time. Stop texting him first, stop checking on him, stop calling him first, and don’t be the one to initiate plans. Instead, let him do it. Not all the time, but 80% of the time, he should be reaching out to you.

I know it’s difficult to restrain yourself from reaching out, as you want to stay connected and communicate. But it’s essential to be patient and let him initiate at least 80% of the time.

Number two

Believe that you are the prize. This might sound philosophical, but it’s crucial. You need to believe at your core that you are a woman who deserves unconditional love from a wonderful man.

Jacqueline Atulip

defines the word “prize” in her story How to Become the Prize In a Relationship as the person who has options. They have an intrinsic sense of self-worth and standards that they believe will be met.

Meaning, you must love yourself and know that you deserve to be loved by a great man. This might be easier said than done. If you need to ‘fake it till you make it,’ that’s okay too.

What’s important is that your dating and relationship behaviors convey the fact that you know your worth and what you deserve.

Here’s another fact: Men are wired to see you as the prize that they must work hard for. They are prepared to show through their actions that they want you. So when you start acting the part, you attract that type of man. Essentially, believing that you are the prize is practicing self-love.

However, practicing self-love in the context of a new intimate relationship doesn’t always come naturally. When we have strong romantic feelings for another person, we often do things we think will win their affection, and we can overlook red flags, forgive bad behavior, and even get infatuated.

The chemically-induced love fog often overrides our ability to evaluate things clearly and objectively.

This is when most dating mistakes occur, leading men to lose interest, leave, or use you for their own benefit.

Remember, a man will treat you the way you allow him to treat you. So, when your boundaries are tested, how do you respond? Do you give him multiple chances or make excuses because you’re afraid of losing him?

If you believe you’re the prize, you prioritize your self-respect above your feelings. You stay true to your standards and enforce your personal boundaries.

Believing that you are the prize also means that you’re not constantly trying to assess how much he likes you or wants you. Instead, you focus more on how he measures up, how compatible he is, and whether he is deserving of you.

The bottom line is, when you practice self-love, believe you are deserving, and behave in a way that reflects this belief, it influences all your interactions and makes you radiate positive energy. This increases your level of attractiveness, making you irresistible to him.

Number three

Be easy to please but hard to get. When you first start dating a man, be easy-going and agreeable, not high-maintenance, difficult, or overly demanding. But at the same time, don’t appear too available. Your independence and mystery are attractive. Before he’s fully committed and serious about a future with you, don’t always be available for him.

Constantly saying ‘yes’ when he asks you out, especially when he’s calling last minute or with short notice, can send him the message that you don’t have other commitments taking priority.

This triggers his competitive instincts. I understand that these tips sound primal, but they’re rooted in human biology and they truly work.

Men are attracted to women who present a challenge. If you give a man total access and attention, especially early on before he’s earned his place, it can be detrimental to your relationship.

That’s because men, particularly, can get easily bored. When you’re always available, it subconsciously leads him to believe that you didn’t have an important life before him and now nothing is more important to you than him. That’s not attractive.

So, do not rearrange your schedule to be more available to him. Remember, he’s someone you just met and hasn’t yet earned that position in your life. You shouldn’t give up your family, friends, or hobbies just because this new guy shows interest in you.

Chances are, those are the things that attracted him to you in the first place. Lead your own life independently and don’t become too invested in him right away.

Number four

Don’t act exclusively until it’s official. If a man tells you that he’s not looking for a relationship or anything serious, you need to believe him the first time he says it, before you invest more of yourself and your feelings.

This ties back to the second tip — if you truly believe you’re the prize and a relationship is what you want, you should never entertain the idea of getting involved with a man who doesn’t want a relationship, regardless of how attractive, successful, popular, or desirable he might be.

While it may be tempting to adjust your wants and needs to accommodate his, this is absolutely something you should not do if you’re seeking a long-term relationship.

For example, women often start dating a guy who has made it clear that he isn’t seeking anything serious, even though they want a relationship. They believe that if they play it cool and go along with his desires, they will eventually be able to convince him to align his wants with theirs.

But this rarely works because the message sent is that he doesn’t have to work hard to be with you. It also implies that you don’t have other options waiting in line to take his place.

So, don’t fall into the ‘situation-ship’ trap. In the short term, you may feel that this is working, but in the long run, you are only setting yourself up for disappointment. Isn’t it easier to start a potential relationship with someone who is seeking the same thing, rather than entering into something he thinks is casual while you’re working behind the scenes to change his mind?

Don’t waste your time trying to change him when instead, you could be with someone seeking the same thing and worthy of your time and resources. You have to believe men when they say they are not looking for a relationship. Trust me, you will save yourself so much time, effort, heartache, and disappointment if you do. And according to

Katy.C from her story 5 Things I Gained From A Traumatic Breakup, you will experience in the process.

Number five

Keep your standards high and enforce your boundaries. When a man really likes you and really wants you, he shows you, and you know beyond a shadow of a doubt.

This is part of what men have been socialized to do. But I know it gets challenging, especially when men say one thing while doing another. So, if it’s not crystal clear that he wants a future with you, stop entertaining his mixed messages, half-hearted attempts, or vague gestures that he really cares.

This is where enforcing your standards and expectations comes in. If a man isn’t showing you the love and affection that you expect, don’t complain, nag, or fight with him. That’s not going to change anything. Instead, withdraw your attention and be willing to walk away.

If he has any real desire for you, he will pull out all the stops to get you back. But again, he must know that he needs to meet your expectations, or he’s going to lose you.

This isn’t something that you just tell him; it needs to be demonstrated through your behavior. He needs to feel that you aren’t willing to settle and he has to fear that he will lose you if he doesn’t step up his game.

He will only experience this if he knows your standards and that you won’t tolerate anything less than you deserve, just like what Bonnie J Sludikoff stated in her story Giving “Too Much” And Then Jumping Ship Because You’re “Done” Is Not Setting A Boundary

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, ensuring that a man pursues you is a careful balance of self-respect, setting boundaries, and maintaining an aura of mystery and independence. It’s important to remember that the man you’re interested in should be investing his time and effort into winning your affection. Instead of chasing him, foster your own self-worth and remind yourself that you are the prize in this equation.

Show him that you’re easy to please but difficult to win over completely. Don’t give into the temptation of falling into a casual ‘situation-ship’, especially when you’re seeking something serious.

Lastly, stand firm on your standards and reinforce your personal boundaries consistently. This strategy, steeped in understanding human psychology, is not a quick fix but a powerful tool to positively shape your love life when employed correctly.

Remember, you are deserving of love and respect, and the right person will gladly put in the effort to be part of your life.

