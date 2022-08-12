5 Ways to Nurture Shared Dreams and Goals in Your Marriage

A successful marriage is about more than raising kids and paying bills. It’s about building a relationship with shared meaning and purpose. One of the most important lessons I’ve learned about marriage, as a couple’s counselor, is that shared meaning is the main ingredient that can help preserve a marriage.

Shared meaning is about fostering a relationship that is full of significance and involves setting goals for the future while prioritizing time and resources. It encompasses your legacy as a couple — the stories you tell, your beliefs, and the culture you create to form an identity as a couple and family that has value to both of you.

For instance, Kyle, 48, and Delia, 46, find shared meaning in participating in volunteer activities and fund-raising for their children’s school and community agencies. Throughout their fifteen-year marriage, even when under extreme stress, they’ve found these activities helped to sustain them and a link to their community and bond with their three children.

Certainly, a new relationship is often exciting, stimulating, and fun. On the other hand, having a deep, meaningful connection with your partner can infuse your relationship with a solid foundation over the long run. While happiness is an emotion felt in the here and now, it ultimately fades away, just as memories do; positive affect and feelings of pleasure are temporary. However, developing shared meaning over a longer period will sustain a deep connection with your partner that’s satisfying.

Shared Meaning Can Help You Build a Solid Foundation

In fact, creating shared meaning is the highest level of Dr. John Gottman’s Sound Relationship House which provides couples with a template on how to have a healthy relationship. In The Science of Couples and Family Therapy, he explains that shared meaning is the attic of the house where couples can intentionally create a sense of purpose together that will allow them to find long-lasting love.

Couples who take the time to develop shared meaning and goals are more likely to cultivate intimacy—a hallmark of mature, lasting love. Intimacy is something not simply arrived at by chance. It is something that is deliberately nurtured over time. Keep in mind that maintaining a deep connection to your partner does not mean you put him or her on a pedestal or that your relationship is without problems. However, it does mean that you like and respect who they are and how they conduct themselves in their world.

For instance, Delia and Kyle share a common dream of having a loving, harmonious home. In fact, their relationship is very different from the ones they observed in their families of origin.

Delia reflects: “I was raised in a divorced home with two parents who argued a lot before they spit and even more afterwards. I was afraid of marriage and I made a promise to Kyle that I would be vulnerable and let him know what was bothering me rather than let things fester and explode like my mom did.”

Kyle’s parents stayed together in an unhappy marriage without affection and endured constant bickering. He is quick to elaborate on a few points about having a shared purpose in his marriage. He says: “I respect Delia because she’s a great mom, a professional chef, and she listens more than she talks. When we met, we both had trust issues from prior relationships and yet we knew that we had a special connection. We try to be patient with each other and show understanding and empathy. When I get aggravated with Delia, I try to listen and respect her view. We both avoid blaming each other and getting defensive, shutting down, and being disrespectful.”

The Secret to Shared Meaning

What’s the secret to increasing shared meaning between you and your partner? Getting to know him or her better and sharing your innermost thoughts, feelings, and wishes. Discussing how you prioritize your time and resources. A relationship involves building a life together that’s full of meaning. It’s a life-long process and takes a strong commitment but there are steps you can take today to help you and your partner get started.

5 Ways to Nurture Shared Meaning:

Share your vision for life. When you and your partner have a shared purpose, the inevitable difficulties of marriage are less bothersome. Creating a larger context of meaning in life, can help you to avoid focusing on the little stuff that happens and to keep your eyes on the big picture. For instance, Kyle and Delia want to help their town build a new playground.

Communicate about your vision. Taking time to discuss your individual objectives and dreams for your future can bring you closer. A crucial goal for couples is to intentionally create an atmosphere that encourages each person to talk honestly about his or her convictions. When couples talk about their hopes and dreams openly, they're more likely to be happy—and less likely to feel disconnected.

Date night: spend at least two hours a week for talking and checking in emotionally with each other. The conversation can begin with something like, "How are you doing? What's on your mind?" The focus needs to be on both talking and listening to each other. Look into your future and envision your dreams. Even if you are busy and don't believe you have the time, making time to share your dreams can help to nurture shared meaning.

Create a culture of acceptance and respect for your partner, even when you are going through a rough patch. You will probably have dreams that your partner does not share but can respect. True intimacy is not about sidestepping conflict. Accepting differences can make you stronger as a couple. The more you can agree about the fundamentals in your life together and learn to compromise, the richer and more meaningful your partnership will become.

Implement your shared goals. For instance, your goals might include volunteering in the community, raising your children in a positive way, building your own home, or travel. Regardless of what your shared vision or goals are, they can strengthen your bond.

Spend Intentional Time Together

Never underestimate the power of intentional time alone with your partner. For instance, Kyle and Delia make a point to have a daily cup of coffee together to plan their day and connect. Since they have three children and busy lives, they make an effort to have regular date nights and to plan a couple’s weekend together a few times a year.

Delia put it like this, “The more we nurture our relationship, the more energy we have to give to our kids, jobs, and each other. We are best friends and enjoy spending time together.”

By expanding your knowledge of each other and nurturing your shared dreams, you’ll experience lasting intimacy. Daily rituals and small gestures of affection are simple, low effort ways to show your love for your partner. So, cuddle on the sofa and hold hands when you go for a walk. In a successful marriage, positive interactions outweigh negative ones. Bringing more positivity to your relationship can make dealing with daily stressors and challenges easier to handle.

Shutterstock image